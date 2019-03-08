Santa Anita hopes to resume horse racing around March 22

As horses returned to the training track Friday morning, Santa Anita officials are hoping to resume racing around March 22. Of course that is all dependent on getting the OK that the track is safe for racing and fixing any problems with the surface.
“Everything is fluid,” Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group, which owns and operates Santa Anita, told The Times. “[Our plan works] only if we get approval from Dennis [Moore] and the track team.”
Moore, who was the former track superintendent at Santa Anita and still works at Los Alamitos and Del Mar, was brought in to supervise soil and track testing in the hope of finding out what might have caused 21 horses to die at the track since Dec. 26.
Ritvo says he hopes to keep Moore around as a consultant through the Breeders’ Cup, which will be held Nov. 1 and 2 at Santa Anita.
Ritvo outlined a plan in which the main track will be open Monday for galloping and exercise, and, after monitoring, could be used for breezing and workouts by the end of next week. Horses will have to be approved to work out by the racing office after an examination of the horse’s recent history.
“We’re being both proactive and cautious,” Ritvo said. “We want to give the horses enough time to build their fitness back up.”
This weekend was supposed to be one of the biggest days of the year with the San Felipe Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep, and the Santa Anita Handicap.
Because of the time between the proposed reopening and the Kentucky Derby, the San Felipe will not be rescheduled.
“It’s gone,” Ritvo said. “Timing-wise and because of sequencing [races every four weeks until the Derby] we just couldn’t make it work.”
Ritvo did say they are looking at running the Santa Anita Handicap on Santa Anita Derby day April 6.
On Friday, horses were allowed to gallop and exercise on the training track, which sits inside the turf course next to the video boards. The training track is soft and has a nice cushion and has recorded no breakdowns this meeting.