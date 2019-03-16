Santa Anita and thoroughbred owners make deal to reopen track Friday

A deal was struck Saturday between Santa Anita Park and the Thoroughbred Owners of California that will allow the track to reopen for racing on Friday.
The deal was announced on a conference call to owners on Saturday afternoon by Greg Avioli, the TOC’s chief executive officer.
On the call, it was said that 140 horses were scheduled to leave California this weekend for Keeneland in Kentucky and other tracks because of the lack of racing in Southern California. It is believed that the departure of horses helped move the negotiations to reopen the track along.
There was no immediate confirmation from Santa Anita.
Under the terms of the deal, the no-Lasix rule on race day, which was the major issue, will only be applied to 2018 foals, meaning horses that won’t race until next year at the earliest. Horses currently on Lasix will be allowed to continue to receive the medication on race day, but in a dosage of no more than 5 cubic centimeters instead of the 10 cc currently allowed.
What remains unclear is how Santa Anita plans to get around the 10-day posting period required to make a medication or other substantive rule change.
Rick Baedeker, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, was unclear under what conditions Santa Anita would open with the changes without first going through the 10-day public posting period and a CHRB meeting to approve the deal.
Baedeker said the earliest a notification could be made is Monday, and the earliest a board meeting could be held is March 28. He said Chairman Chuck Winner would call the extra meeting.
There will also will be changes in claiming races at Santa Anita. It is eliminating races with claiming prices under $10,000 and races for maiden claimers for $16,000 and $20,000. There are no such changes on tap at Golden Gate Fields outside San Francisco, so horses in those categories could leave Santa Anita for Golden Gate. In addition, the new rule forbidding jockeys from using a whip except for safety reasons remains under discussion and will be directed by the stewards.
Another change agreed upon by the trainers is that the drug butazolidan, used commonly to reduce pain and inflammation, can now only be given 48 hours before a race instead of 24 hours.