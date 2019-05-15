NBA playoffs: How Bucks and Raptors match up in Eastern Conference finals

Key stats: The Bucks have rebuilt their offense around the three-point shot, and it’s opened opportunities near the basket. No team converted a better percentage of two-point shots this season than Milwaukee (56.5 %). … Among active players with at least 200 attempted three-pointers in the NBA playoffs, no one has made a higher percentage than Kawhi Leonard (42.3 %). … Giannis Antetokounmpo had 279 dunks this season, second to Rudy Gobert’s 306. Antetokounmpo played in 12 fewer games. … The Bucks have played only 432 minutes this postseason, 144 fewer than Toronto. … The Bucks and Raptors are the first and second-best defenses in the playoffs, respectively. … Toronto has been one of the most methodical teams this postseason, getting an estimated 95.58 possessions per game, third fewest out of the 16 qualifiers.