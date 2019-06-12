Cavaliers hire former California head coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired former California coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant on new coach John Beilein's staff.
Gottlieb spent the last eight years coaching the Golden Bears, leading them to seven NCAA tournament appearances. Gottlieb is the first woman to go from being a head college coach to an assistant coach in the NBA.
“While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in,” Gottlieb said in a statement released Wednesday by the Cavaliers.
Gottlieb went 179-89 at California and led the school to its first Final Four in 2013.
Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman says Gottlieb will “be a great addition” for Beilein, who is taking over a young Cleveland team. Altman says Gottlieb “brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike.”
The Cavaliers hired Beilein last month following his 12-year stint at Michigan, where he was the school's winningest coach.