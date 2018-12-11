NBA: Thunder get a little payback against Jazz

Paul George heard the “MVP! MVP!” chants from the sellout crowd, and while the Oklahoma City star appreciated them, he was happier the Thunder had just beaten the foe that ended their season last spring. George scored 31 points as the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 122-113 on Monday night.
The Thunder overcame a four-of-18 shooting performance by Russell Westbrook, who nonetheless managed a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
“We didn’t do enough on the defensive end, collectively, and that impacts everything,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.
at Denver 105, Memphis 99: Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and reserve Monte Morris tied a career high with 20 points for the Nuggets. The game featured 15 lead changes and neither team led by more than eight points.
at Boston 113, New Orleans 100: With four of their regulars unable to play, the Celtics got a season-high 31 points from Marcus Morris Sr. and another 21 from Jayson Tatum en route to their sixth straight victory. The Celtics scored nine straight points in the first quarter to take the lead for good.
at Milwaukee 108, Cleveland 92: The Bucks shot 52% from three-point range in the first half and put the game out of reach early. Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee.
Sacramento 108, at Chicago 89: The lowly Bulls led 66-57 in the third quarter before the Kings took the lead for good with a 24-8 run. De’Aaron Fox scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half.
at Philadelphia 116, Detroit 102: Joel Embiid scored 24 points for the 76ers, who handed the Pistons their fifth straight loss. Jimmy Butler exited in the first half with a strained groin and did not return.
at Indiana 109, Washington 101: Myles Turner had a season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Pacers, who won their fourth straight after nearly blowing a 25-point, third-quarter lead.
at Dallas 101, Orlando 76: Jalen Brunson started at point guard for the second consecutive game and scored a career-high 17 points for the Mavericks.
at Golden State 116, Minnesota 108: Stephen Curry had 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight. Draymond Green had seven points and 10 rebounds in his return to the Golden State lineup.
Clippers 123, at Phoenix 119 (OT)
at Lakers 108, Miami 105