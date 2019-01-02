NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk sparks Bucks

Brook Lopez had 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a spectacular one-handed dunk and the host Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday 121-98.
Antetokounmpo had just 15 points, but his slam over Jon Leuer was the highlight of the night. Antetokounmpo blew past Andre Drummond, jumped and reached his arm over a leaping Leuer for the slam during the first quarter.
at Toronto 122, Utah 116: Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 45 points, while Pascal Siakam had a career-best 28 points with 10 rebounds for the Raptors.
Portland 113, at Sacramento 108 (OT): Damian Lillard shook off a sluggish night shooting to score five of his 25 points in overtime, and the Trail Blazers rallied after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.
at Denver 115, New York 108: Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists, including a late no-look pass to wrap things up, as the Nuggets won their ninth straight home victory.
Philadelphia 119, at Clippers 113