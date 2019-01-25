LeBron James will be in good company at NBA All-Star game

LeBron James has been a fixture at the NBA’s All-Star Game and his first year with the Lakers — provided he’s healthy — will be no different.
James was chosen to be one of two All-Star captains for the 2019 game, which will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the other captain.
The players will choose their teams in a televised draft Feb. 7.
Joining James from the Western Conference are a pair of Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, Houston’s scoring juggernaut James Harden and Oklahoma City’s all-around star Paul George.
Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid were chosen as starters out of the East.
The two captains were chosen by fan votes, with James leading all other vote-getters for the third-straight season. It’ll be his 15th appearance in the game.
Reserves from both conferences will be announced Jan. 31.