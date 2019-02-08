The Clippers were the team that sent the NBA trade deadline dominoes falling

The other top team in the East, the Boston Celtics, won at the trade deadline in another way. With Davis staying put, the door is open for the Celtics to put together a package of young players and draft picks to offer the Pelicans this summer. That’s clearly a win. But will the speculation about who would be outgoing in a deal (maybe Jayson Tatum) disrupt what’s already been a delicate balance in the Celtics locker room? That remains to be seen.