NBA Fastbreak: Paul George fading from MVP race because of injury?

The Clippers also have surged in the last 10 games, winning seven times. With a favorable schedule down the stretch — they’re in the middle of a stretch of eight straight games at Staples Center — the Clippers look like a favorite to avoid the No. 8 seed in the West, which would keep them from a first-round meeting with the Golden State Warriors. … Speaking of the Clippers, the market for free agent-to-be Patrick Beverley should be interesting. Beverley has been healthy and shown he’s a top-tier three-and-D guard, locking down George on Friday night. Would a team like Chicago or Phoenix, both of whom could be in the market for a veteran point guard, make a push for him this summer? … Rasheed Wallace, who was a frequent contributor to NBA charities (via fines for technical fouls) during his playing career, has taken a high school coaching job in North Carolina. … One of the best stories in the second half has been Joakim Noah and the fire he’s brought to an under-manned Memphis Grizzlies team since signing with them in December. Since the All-Star break, Noah has averaged 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks, breathing life into a career some thought was over.