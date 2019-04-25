Russell Westbrook's 'next question' act hides his inspirational 'why not?' story

Four days later, Westbrook attended his best friend’s funeral at Grace Methodist Church — down the street from where they were supposed to be playing basketball together — and was never the same. The 15-year-old kid became a man at that moment. He took on Barrs' chores and work ethic. Westbrook would take out the trash for Barrs’ grandmother, just as Khelcey had done for her every week, and dedicated himself to achieving their goal of playing for a big time college basketball program and being in the NBA.