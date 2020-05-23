Horse racing newsletter: Two great stakes finishes at Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 23. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 47th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.22 45.25 56.85 1:02.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Silardi 120 7 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1¼ Prat 1.90 1 Much More Halo 120 1 7 4–hd 4–1 3–1 2–nk Van Dyke 2.90 5 Solo Animo 120 5 12 11–2 11–3 7–1 3–ns Rispoli 17.30 2 Too Late 120 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 4–¾ Gutierrez 14.30 8 Inch 120 8 9 8–1½ 7–hd 5–hd 5–1 Franco 112.30 4 Vertical Threat 120 4 11 10–1½ 9–1 8–hd 6–½ Cedillo 23.80 3 Big Cheddar 126 3 8 5–hd 5–1 4–½ 7–nk Pereira 5.50 9 Joeys Ace 126 9 6 9–1 10–½ 11–4½ 8–1¼ Roman 78.40 12 Highly Distorted 126 12 2 7–1 6–½ 9–1 9–½ Espinoza 8.20 10 Bravo 120 10 5 6–hd 8–1 10–hd 10–½ Velez 126.00 11 Restoring Dreams 122 11 1 3–½ 3–½ 6–1 11–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 15.00 6 Tripoli 120 6 10 12 12 12 12 Espinoza 13.40

7 SILARDI 5.80 3.40 3.00 1 MUCH MORE HALO 4.00 3.60 5 SOLO ANIMO 7.80

$1 EXACTA (7-1) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-2) $70.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5) $49.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-5-2-8) Carryover $1,149

Winner–Silardi B.g.3 by City Zip out of Whispering Softly, by Arch. Bred by Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC &Narola, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $339,865 Exacta Pool $167,235 Superfecta Pool $54,007 Trifecta Pool $94,866 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,505. Scratched–Duplicity.

SILARDI bobbled a bit at the start, angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead under urging in midstretch and inched clear late. MUCH MORE HALO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. SOLO ANIMO broke slowly, moved up outside a rival on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, came out some in midstretch and split rivals late for the show. TOO LATE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the drive, could not match the winner late and was edged for a minor award in the final stages. INCH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was in tight off heels nearing the wire. VERTICAL THREAT broke slowly, chased inside, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. BIG CHEDDAR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOEYS ACE chased off the rail then outside a rival midway on the turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and had a mild late bid. HIGHLY DISTORTED pulled early, stalked outside then four wide to the stretch, drifted in some and could not offer the necessary response. BRAVO stalked three deep between horses, angled in between foes then outside a rival on the turn and also lacked a rally. RESTORING DREAMS stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. TRIPOLI dropped back outside a rival then angled in on the backstretch, came out into the stretch, drifted in then out in the drive and was not a threat.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.20 48.93 1:13.69 1:25.98 1:38.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Muralist 126 3 4 3–hd 4–1½ 2–hd 2–2 1–1¼ Prat 2.80 1 Still in the Game 126 1 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1¼ Gutierrez 19.90 4 Believe Now 120 4 5 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–7 5–12 3–nk Espinoza 1.40 2 Divine Armor 120 2 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–½ Cedillo 1.50 6 Next Revolt 120 6 1 2–1 2–1 3–1 4–½ 5–12 Espinoza 49.20 5 Future Vision 120 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 Smith 16.70

3 MURALIST 7.60 4.20 3.60 1 STILL IN THE GAME 12.80 9.40 4 BELIEVE NOW 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $35.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2) $18.46 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $66.95

Winner–Muralist B.g.4 by Street Sense out of Alwaan, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hare Forest Farm, LTD. (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Goldgo Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Gold, Rick and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $337,257 Daily Double Pool $48,342 Exacta Pool $147,676 Superfecta Pool $53,210 Trifecta Pool $90,636. Scratched–none.

MURALIST three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in the drive, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best. STILL IN THE GAME sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, fought back while drifting inward in the drive and held second. BELIEVE NOW four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. DIVINE ARMOR saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for third. NEXT REVOLT angled in and stalked just off the inside, continued between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for a minor share. FUTURE VISION four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.34 47.44 1:11.94 1:23.71 1:35.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Margot's Boy 122 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 1.70 6 Indian Peak 122 6 4 4–1 4–½ 3–1 2–1 2–1¼ Cedillo 9.10 5 Best Chance 120 5 3 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 3–1½ 3–1¼ Espinoza 14.90 1 Liar Liar 122 1 5 5–2 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–1½ Rispoli 1.40 2 Distant Vista 120 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–nk Prat 3.80 3 The Stiff 122 3 6 6 6 6 6 6 Franco 17.70

4 MARGOT'S BOY 5.40 3.80 2.80 6 INDIAN PEAK 7.00 4.00 5 BEST CHANCE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $21.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1) $31.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5) $58.55

Winner–Margot's Boy B.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $264,129 Daily Double Pool $29,412 Exacta Pool $124,861 Superfecta Pool $39,589 Trifecta Pool $77,097. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $23.45. Pick Three Pool $69,289.

MARGOT'S BOY sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back from the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and held on gamely under urging. INDIAN PEAK stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch then outside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly but could not quite match that one. BEST CHANCE close up stalking the winner outside a rival, bid between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. LIAR LIAR (IRE) tugged a bit and stalked inside then went between horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DISTANT VISTA (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. THE STIFF tugged his way along a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.76 46.31 1:11.62 1:24.95 1:38.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tiz Wonderfully 124 2 1 2–1 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5½ 1–7¼ Pereira 3.40 3 Shanghai Barbie 124 3 2 1–hd 2–1½ 3–3½ 3–3 2–¾ Espinoza 18.40 1 Kristi's Tiger 119 1 5 7 7 6–1 4–1½ 3–¾ Blanc 8.60 4 Scarlet Heat 126 4 6 5–1 4–hd 2–½ 2–hd 4–2½ Prat 2.80 5 Perfect Ice Storm 124 5 7 6–2½ 6–3 5–1 6–12 5–2¾ Van Dyke 3.60 6 Charmingslew 126 6 3 4–½ 5–1½ 4–1 5–½ 6–44 Rispoli 5.80 7 Tiz a Master 124 7 4 3–hd 3–hd 7 7 7 Fuentes 4.40

2 TIZ WONDERFULLY 8.80 5.00 3.60 3 SHANGHAI BARBIE 13.20 6.20 1 KRISTI'S TIGER 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $28.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $62.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $78.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $121.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-1-4-5) Carryover $4,693

Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.m.5 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $401,764 Daily Double Pool $23,234 Exacta Pool $198,016 Superfecta Pool $53,394 Trifecta Pool $105,076 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,644. Claimed–Tiz a Master by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $34,211.

TIZ WONDERFULLY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the second turn, kicked clear and drew off in the stretch under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. SHANGHAI BARBIE between horses early, dueled outside the winner, stalked alongside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a foe for the pace. KRISTI'S TIGER chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show.. SCARLET HEAT stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished for third. PERFECT ICE STORM three deep into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. CHARMINGSLEW bobbled a bit at the start, stalked three deep, angled in a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ A MASTER four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Daytona Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.07 43.54 54.99 1:01.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Wildman Jack 124 6 1 3–1 4–½ 2–hd 1–ns Smith 2.10 1 Sparky Ville 122 1 5 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–½ Franco 70.20 2 Stubbins 122 2 4 5–3½ 3–hd 5–2½ 3–½ Rispoli 3.30 7 Texas Wedge 124 7 2 4–½ 5–2½ 4–hd 4–1 Prat 2.60 5 Cistron 124 5 3 1–hd 2–1½ 3–½ 5–½ Espinoza 2.50 3 Murad Khan 120 3 6 6–3 6–4 6–4 6–2¼ Cedillo 16.70 4 Blameitonthelaw 120 4 7 7 7 7 7 Van Dyke 70.00

6 WILDMAN JACK 6.20 4.40 3.40 1 SPARKY VILLE 33.40 9.20 2 STUBBINS 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $42.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $113.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7) $124.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-2-7-5) $3,558.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2) $203.65

Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.4 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $504,447 Daily Double Pool $36,611 Exacta Pool $224,069 Superfecta Pool $66,169 Super High Five Pool $17,163 Trifecta Pool $121,579. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $23.75. Pick Three Pool $68,373. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-6) 4 correct paid $129.00. Pick Four Pool $188,760. 50-Cent Pick Five (7/13-3-4-2-6) 5 correct paid $577.70. Pick Five Pool $560,027.

WILDMAN JACK had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride and drifted in some a sixteenth out to get up in the final stride. SPARKY VILLE went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the stretch, drifted out a sixteenth from home and held on well but was edged on the line. STUBBINS between horses early, stalked inside, came out slightly into the stretch then angled back in, bid along the fence in deep stretch, steadied a sixteenth out and edged rivals for the show. TEXAS WEDGE had speed five wide then stalked outside, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. CISTRON broke in, bobbled some and bumped a rival at the break, dueled between horses then outside the runner-up, continued between foes through the drive, drifted in some and steadied a sixteenth out and was outfinished for a minor share. MURAD KHAN (FR) saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BLAMEITONTHELAW bumped at the start, angled in and chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.The stewards conducted an inquiry into the trouble in deep stretch but made no change when they ruled both STUBBINS and CISTRON were already in tight when the incident occurred.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.56 46.23 59.15 1:12.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Diamond of Value 126 6 4 4–hd 2–½ 2–3½ 1–1½ Delgadillo 3.10 1 Midnight Garden 126 1 6 6–2 6–1 5–2½ 2–¾ Roman 2.90 4 Way too Sweet 120 4 1 1–½ 1–2 1–1 3–1½ Gryder 6.40 2 Sybil's Kitty 126 2 2 2–hd 4–3 3–hd 4–2¼ Cedillo 4.00 3 Real Good Deal 126 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 5–4¼ Prat 2.30 5 At the Margin 119 5 7 7 7 6–3½ 6–8¼ Flores 40.60 7 Drop the Mic 126 7 5 5–1½ 5–hd 7 7 Maldonado 25.20

6 DIAMOND OF VALUE 8.20 4.40 3.20 1 MIDNIGHT GARDEN 4.00 3.00 4 WAY TOO SWEET 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $53.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $12.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2) $28.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-4-2-3) $283.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $41.20

Winner–Diamond of Value B.m.6 by Lookin At Lucky out of Princeapecia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $321,485 Daily Double Pool $23,358 Exacta Pool $169,284 Superfecta Pool $53,146 Super High Five Pool $5,201 Trifecta Pool $89,737. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $58.40. Pick Three Pool $66,093.

DIAMOND OF VALUE prompted the pace four wide between horses then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch, re-bid outside the pacesetter under urging past the eighth pole to gain the advantage nearing the sixteenth marker and won clear under a hold late. MIDNIGHT GARDEN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and outfinished the pacesetter late for second. WAY TOO SWEET sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear, fought back past midstretch and was outkicked late for the place. SYBIL'S KITTY stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, tracked the leader inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed response. REAL GOOD DEAL went up between horses to duel for the lead, stalked between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. AT THE MARGIN turned her head and hopped in a slow start, settled just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a rally. DROP THE MIC pressed the pace five wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.84 45.42 57.97 1:04.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Biddy Duke 120 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ Gryder 5.20 7 Lovely Lilia 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–6 2–6½ Pereira 2.10 1 Sugar Pickel 120 1 6 7–hd 7–1 6–1½ 3–nk Cedillo 3.50 2 Rstars and Stripes 122 2 8 6–3½ 5–hd 3–½ 4–2 Velez 5.00 3 Bluegrass Sky 122 3 5 8 8 8 5–ns Roman 58.70 8 Galwalksintoabar 122 8 3 3–hd 3–½ 5–2 6–hd Van Dyke 5.40 6 Too Much Heaven 122 6 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 7–4¼ Rispoli 9.70 5 Vegan 120 5 7 5–hd 6–4½ 7–1½ 8 Delgadillo 17.60

4 BIDDY DUKE 12.40 5.20 3.40 7 LOVELY LILIA 3.60 2.60 1 SUGAR PICKEL 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $47.40 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-1-2) $20.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-1-2-3) $868.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-1) $28.55 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-9) $8.60

Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.3 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $463,548 Daily Double Pool $24,649 Exacta Pool $210,877 Superfecta Pool $62,665 Super High Five Pool $3,415 Trifecta Pool $107,530. Claimed–Biddy Duke by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Lovely Lilia by Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Fritts, Marie J., Seymour, Lauri and Scott, M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Samurai Charm. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $64.85. Pick Three Pool $52,346. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-9) paid $12.35.

BIDDY DUKE had good early speed a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best under steady handling late. LOVELY LILIA stalked early then bid alongside the winner to duel for the lead, could not quite match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second dbest. SUGAR PICKEL chased inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. RSTARS AND STRIPES saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and was edged late for third. BLUEGRASS SKY settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GALWALKSINTOABAR five wide early, stalked four wide, entered the stretch three deep and weakened. TOO MUCH HEAVEN was in a good position stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted in late and also weakened. VEGAN close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight between foes past the quarter pole, angled to the inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Charles Whittingham Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.78 48.88 1:12.74 1:36.97 2:00.34

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 United 126 4 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 1–1 1–1 1–ns Prat 1.20 7 DQ–Rockemperor 122 6 5–1½ 5–2 5–2½ 5–1½ 3–1 2–½ Ortiz, Jr. 1.10 6 Originaire 122 5 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 3–nk Rispoli 6.10 1 Desert Stone 126 1 6 6 6 6 5–5 4–1 Cedillo 15.90 2 Multiplier 122 2 4–1 4–2 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 5–17¼ Van Dyke 17.00 4 Synthesis 122 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–hd 6 6 Franco 70.00

5 UNITED 4.40 2.80 2.10 6 ORIGINAIRE (IRE) 4.80 2.60 7 DQ–ROCKEMPEROR (IRE) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $29.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1) $3.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $6.85

Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $609,753 Daily Double Pool $56,632 Exacta Pool $256,272 Superfecta Pool $85,035 Trifecta Pool $166,032. Scratched–Bold Endeavor. DQ–#7 Rockemperor (IRE)–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $34.25. Pick Three Pool $49,518. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $5.50.

UNITED prompted the pace outside a rival early then stalked off the rail, bid alongside that one on the backstretch and into the second turn, took the lead and inched away leaving that turn, fought back along the inside in the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. ROCKEMPEROR (IRE) three deep crossing the dirt, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and bumped with ORIGINAIRE nearing midstretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and bumped with that one again nearing the wire to just miss. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was bumped nearing midstretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and was bumped again nearing the wire. DESERT STONE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. MULTIPLIER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, continued just off the rail in the drive and was outfinished. SYNTHESIS took the lead between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back inside the winner on the backstretch and most of the second turn and weakened in the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, ROCKEMPEROR was disqualified and placed third for interference in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.76 47.34 1:12.56 1:38.93 1:45.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 My Journey 126 4 4 4–1 4–2½ 2–2½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Cedillo 3.10 9 Dr. Hoffman 118 9 11 10–hd 8–hd 6–3 5–4 2–4¼ Prat 1.70 13 Ziyanair 126 12 6 7–hd 6–1½ 4–½ 4–hd 3–¾ Lopez, Jr. 48.80 2 Vodka Twist 120 2 3 1–1 1–4 1–2 2–3 4–ns Maldonado 7.30 1 Meadway 119 1 5 3–1½ 3–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 5–1¾ Flores 90.10 12 Salah 126 11 2 8–2 9–2 7–2 7–1½ 6–nk Rispoli 3.00 7 Mongolian Wind 118 7 12 11 11 8–½ 8–3½ 7–3¼ Gryder 16.20 8 Posty 126 8 1 5–hd 5–2 5–hd 6–½ 8–9¾ Roman 11.80 10 Starship Chewy 126 10 9 9–1½ 10–2½ 10–½ 10–20 9–3½ Flores 84.90 5 Papa Lorenzo 119 5 10 6–1½ 7–½ 9–3 9–4 10–55 Pereira 98.90 3 Fabio 118 3 8 2–½ 2–hd 11 11 11 Espinoza 105.80 6 Sharp Speaker 118 6 7 dnf Franco 100.10

4 MY JOURNEY 8.20 4.40 3.40 9 DR. HOFFMAN 3.40 3.00 13 ZIYANAIR 12.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-13-2) $158.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-13-2-1) $11,822.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-13) $120.95

Winner–My Journey Dbb.g.5 by Good Journey out of Amawfe, by Man From Eldorado. Bred by Judy Carmel & Brad Carmel (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Judith Carmel. Mutuel Pool $486,741 Daily Double Pool $157,028 Exacta Pool $268,314 Superfecta Pool $139,245 Super High Five Pool $15,490 Trifecta Pool $194,157. Claimed–Dr. Hoffman by Altamira Racing Stable, Rosenmayer, Michael and Rosen, Joe. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Beaumont Beaux, Royally Big. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $37.75. Pick Three Pool $249,407. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-4) 2101 tickets with 4 correct paid $190.05. Pick Four Pool $523,428. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-4-5-4) 337 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,053.00. Pick Five Pool $464,974. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-6-4-5-4) 80 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,354.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $203,720. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $305,806.

MY JOURNEY stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging, drifted in some and held under steady handling late. DR. HOFFMAN broke a bit slowly then pulled and steadied early, chased three deep to the stretch and finished fast late. ZIYANAIR four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, moved up toward the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. VODKA TWIST sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, fought back into the stretch and weakened but lost third between foes late. MEADWAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for a minor share. SALAH between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN WIND broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and could not offer the necessary response. POSTY chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some for the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY three wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PAPA LORENZO broke out and a bit awkwardly, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. FABIO stalked between horses, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily and was eased in the drive. SHARP SPEAKER between horses early, was pulled up into and on the first turn and walked off.