Horse racing newsletter: Two great stakes finishes at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we add Maxfield to the list of strong Kentucky Derby hopefuls.
Before we get to the good stuff, let’s get to some even better stuff. Two of our columnists, and by our, I mean Los Angeles Times, ventured into horse racing this week.
Bill Plaschke, our signature voice and someone not unfamiliar with racing, had a piece on Jay Cohen the bugler at Santa Anita, and the only working member of the local musician’s union. Just click here.
And, Dylan Hernandez was able to give a glimpse into what the jockeys are experiencing while being quarantined in the Santa Anita parking lot. Just click here.
OK, on to Saturday’s big Kentucky Derby prep race, the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs. Maxfield, who had been off for about six months because of a bone chip, won the race and 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points. He rallied late to beat front-runners Ny Traffic and Pneumatic by a length. It should give him enough points to qualify for the Derby, but this year, who knows with all the added prep races.
Maxfield is a horse whose 3-year-old career was improved greatly by the change in the schedule. He might not have had the sufficient prep work to make the Derby if it hadn’t been delayed. But, with the change, trainer Brendan Walsh was able to not rush his recovery, and here he is, undefeated in three races and trying to figure out what’s next.
Some great racing at Santa Anita, so let’s get to it after this mea culpa.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
In Saturday’s newsletter, I didn’t update the template in the introduction to Ron Flatter’s weekly commentary. Obviously, it was on Bob Baffert’s strong crop of 3-year-olds and not on betting in Nevada, which he wrote about the previous week. But, you knew that when you read it.
Santa Anita review
Saturday’s two graded stakes could not have had any more exciting finishes and then were followed by stewards’ inquiries. So, let’s get right to them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes: This 5½-furlong turf race could easily have carried with more than a Grade 3 stakes, but those things are determined in advance. In the end, the favorite, Wildman Jack, got up at the final stride to beat Sparky Ville, a 70-1 shot by a nose. Sparky Ville led most of the race and looked as if he could pull off the major upset. But, in the end, Wildman Jack got up in time. However, he did have to survive an inquiry of the first four horses in which the stewards were looking at multiple possible infractions. The stewards voted to not change the order of finish.
Wildman Jack paid $6.20, $4.40 and $3.40. We don’t normally show place prices, but Sparky Ville paid $33.40 and $9.20. Stubbins finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Doug O’Neill (winning trainer): “He came back from Dubai in perfect shape and he continued to train well. This race came up tough, like a Breeders’ Cup race. It’s nice to have ‘Big Money’ Mike [Smith], I can tell you that. Midway through the race, it looked like maybe we were dropping out of it, but he still had horse. I know this is a big win for Glenn Sorgenstein, he owns the horse and he bred him. This is huge.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I’d like to thank all the connections, the owners and Doug who put me on Wildman Jack to win the Daytona Stakes, I used to ride (Daytona) so that makes it a little bit more special. The inquiry was that the two (Stubbins) was trying to squeeze in between the one (Sparky Ville), myself and the five (Cistron) all at once. We were all pretty tight in there. I did a pretty conscious job of keeping him straight and then (Sparky Ville) started to drift out a little bit and made it worse. Fortunate for us he was able to stay up and he ran extremely well.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes: This 1¼-mile turf race was also a nose finish as United, second to horse of the year Bricks and Mortar in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, stayed game in the stretch and won on a head bob. Rockemperor first lost by a nose and then was placed third for interfering with Originaire, who was upped to the place position.
You know Rockemperor was a strong horse since he was the only mount on Saturday for talented East Coast jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. It’s a long way to travel for one ride, although he will be staying through Monday.
United paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.10.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “With everything we’ve been through, this puts the icing on top of the cake as far as getting back to racing here at Santa Anita. Ever since the race was renamed for Charlie, I’ve really wanted to win it. He was such a special man and he meant so much to our game. I’ve had a few seconds, but to win it [Saturday] really means a lot.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I thought I was second. On my way back I looked at the tote board and there was an inquiry between (Originaire and Rockemperor). I said, ‘What, I wasn’t involved in that.’ And (then) I realized I won. That was pretty cool. He was ready [Saturday], but this is not the type of race that he likes, he’s better when he has a few horses in front of him and a stronger pace. Those two horses had a better kick. That is not what United likes to do, but he ran great. He’s getting better and better with each race. I think he still improving every race. He’s very cool to be around, he always gives a lot.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s holiday weekend card looks a lot like Friday’s card, or in other words it’s OK. Monday looks a lot more enticing, with three graded stakes, two of them Grade 1s. But Sunday comes before Monday, so that’s what we’ll talk about. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are three allowance/optional claimers, two maiden specials and four of the races are on the turf.
The sixth and the eighth race are both allowances with identical conditions of a mile on the turf with a tag of $40,000 and a purse of $51,000. We’re going to pick the eighth race as slightly more interesting. The favorite is Madman, at 5-2, for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Mike Smith. This 4-year-old gelding won his first race, finished seventh in his second at the allowance level and then was moved to the turf were he almost caught the winner but lost by a nose.
Border Town is the second favorite at 3-1 for Mandella and Prat. He started in the barn of Chad Brown but was moved to Mandella after two races. He then took three more tries to break his maiden and did so by 3 ½ lengths in his last race. Post is listed for 4:18 p.m.
Here are the field sizes in order: 9 (4 also eligible), 9, 6, 10 (1 ae), 9, 8, 9, 9, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 8 Zillinda (10-1)
Zillinda won last out for the small stable of trainer Bruce Headley with jockey Ruben Fuentes riding for the first time. Headley wins 23% with a last race winner and is 54% in the money. They raise the horse in class Sunday but for these lower-level races many times when the light bulb goes off for a horse they tend to do well the next time out. 10-1 is a very nice value price for us. Headley also owns the horse, so the placement is to win and get the claim money.
Saturday’s result: Big Cheddar was bet down to 5-1 from the expected morning line price of 15-1 with a lot of serious late money bet. The horse tracked perfectly towards the front setting up for that late run, but alas the horse had nothing and was overmatched. Make a note of Cheddar especially if they drop a little down the class ladder next race out.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Churchill (7): $100,000 Shawnee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Dunbar Road ($3.40)
Churchill (8): $100,000 Tepin Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Sharing ($6.60)
Churchill (9): $100,000 Blame Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Owendale ($9.00)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Daytona Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Wildman Jack ($6.20)
Churchill (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Matt Winn Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Maxfield ($4.60)
Churchill (11): $100,000 War Chant Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Smooth Like Strait ($12.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: United ($4.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
There are no races that meet this criteria on Sunday.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 5 Apollitcal Reason (7-2)
This freshman runner has posted “better than looked” efforts in each of his two career starts. He also showed nice ability in his morning preps including a B grade work prior to debuting. In his last effort 21 nights ago, this grey got fractious in the gate prior to breaking slowly and being bumped back to lose almost two lengths of ground at the gate opening. With a tough start to overcome, this colt finished well under a hold and while drifting inward late earning a solid number for tonight’s sixth. If he can follow up on that solid finish, he should be factor for all the board placings at a good price.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 23.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 47th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.22 45.25 56.85 1:02.77
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Silardi
|120
|7
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.90
|1
|Much More Halo
|120
|1
|7
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|5
|Solo Animo
|120
|5
|12
|11–2
|11–3
|7–1
|3–ns
|Rispoli
|17.30
|2
|Too Late
|120
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|14.30
|8
|Inch
|120
|8
|9
|8–1½
|7–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|Franco
|112.30
|4
|Vertical Threat
|120
|4
|11
|10–1½
|9–1
|8–hd
|6–½
|Cedillo
|23.80
|3
|Big Cheddar
|126
|3
|8
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–½
|7–nk
|Pereira
|5.50
|9
|Joeys Ace
|126
|9
|6
|9–1
|10–½
|11–4½
|8–1¼
|Roman
|78.40
|12
|Highly Distorted
|126
|12
|2
|7–1
|6–½
|9–1
|9–½
|Espinoza
|8.20
|10
|Bravo
|120
|10
|5
|6–hd
|8–1
|10–hd
|10–½
|Velez
|126.00
|11
|Restoring Dreams
|122
|11
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|6–1
|11–4¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.00
|6
|Tripoli
|120
|6
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Espinoza
|13.40
|7
|SILARDI
|5.80
|3.40
|3.00
|1
|MUCH MORE HALO
|4.00
|3.60
|5
|SOLO ANIMO
|7.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$10.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-2)
|$70.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5)
|$49.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-5-2-8)
|Carryover $1,149
Winner–Silardi B.g.3 by City Zip out of Whispering Softly, by Arch. Bred by Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC &Narola, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $339,865 Exacta Pool $167,235 Superfecta Pool $54,007 Trifecta Pool $94,866 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,505. Scratched–Duplicity.
SILARDI bobbled a bit at the start, angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead under urging in midstretch and inched clear late. MUCH MORE HALO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. SOLO ANIMO broke slowly, moved up outside a rival on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, came out some in midstretch and split rivals late for the show. TOO LATE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back in the drive, could not match the winner late and was edged for a minor award in the final stages. INCH angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was in tight off heels nearing the wire. VERTICAL THREAT broke slowly, chased inside, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. BIG CHEDDAR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. JOEYS ACE chased off the rail then outside a rival midway on the turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and had a mild late bid. HIGHLY DISTORTED pulled early, stalked outside then four wide to the stretch, drifted in some and could not offer the necessary response. BRAVO stalked three deep between horses, angled in between foes then outside a rival on the turn and also lacked a rally. RESTORING DREAMS stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. TRIPOLI dropped back outside a rival then angled in on the backstretch, came out into the stretch, drifted in then out in the drive and was not a threat.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.20 48.93 1:13.69 1:25.98 1:38.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Muralist
|126
|3
|4
|3–hd
|4–1½
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–1¼
|Prat
|2.80
|1
|Still in the Game
|126
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|19.90
|4
|Believe Now
|120
|4
|5
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–7
|5–12
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|1.40
|2
|Divine Armor
|120
|2
|2
|4–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|Cedillo
|1.50
|6
|Next Revolt
|120
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|4–½
|5–12
|Espinoza
|49.20
|5
|Future Vision
|120
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Smith
|16.70
|3
|MURALIST
|7.60
|4.20
|3.60
|1
|STILL IN THE GAME
|12.80
|9.40
|4
|BELIEVE NOW
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$35.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-2)
|$18.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$66.95
Winner–Muralist B.g.4 by Street Sense out of Alwaan, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Hare Forest Farm, LTD. (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Goldgo Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Gold, Rick and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $337,257 Daily Double Pool $48,342 Exacta Pool $147,676 Superfecta Pool $53,210 Trifecta Pool $90,636. Scratched–none.
MURALIST three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in the drive, gained the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and proved best. STILL IN THE GAME sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, fought back while drifting inward in the drive and held second. BELIEVE NOW four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. DIVINE ARMOR saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for third. NEXT REVOLT angled in and stalked just off the inside, continued between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for a minor share. FUTURE VISION four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.34 47.44 1:11.94 1:23.71 1:35.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Margot's Boy
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|6
|Indian Peak
|122
|6
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|9.10
|5
|Best Chance
|120
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|14.90
|1
|Liar Liar
|122
|1
|5
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|Rispoli
|1.40
|2
|Distant Vista
|120
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–nk
|Prat
|3.80
|3
|The Stiff
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|17.70
|4
|MARGOT'S BOY
|5.40
|3.80
|2.80
|6
|INDIAN PEAK
|7.00
|4.00
|5
|BEST CHANCE
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$21.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-5-1)
|$31.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-5)
|$58.55
Winner–Margot's Boy B.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $264,129 Daily Double Pool $29,412 Exacta Pool $124,861 Superfecta Pool $39,589 Trifecta Pool $77,097. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $23.45. Pick Three Pool $69,289.
MARGOT'S BOY sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back from the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and held on gamely under urging. INDIAN PEAK stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the second turn and into the stretch then outside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly but could not quite match that one. BEST CHANCE close up stalking the winner outside a rival, bid between horses leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. LIAR LIAR (IRE) tugged a bit and stalked inside then went between horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DISTANT VISTA (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not offer the necessary response in the drive. THE STIFF tugged his way along a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.76 46.31 1:11.62 1:24.95 1:38.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Tiz Wonderfully
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–5½
|1–7¼
|Pereira
|3.40
|3
|Shanghai Barbie
|124
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–3½
|3–3
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|18.40
|1
|Kristi's Tiger
|119
|1
|5
|7
|7
|6–1
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Blanc
|8.60
|4
|Scarlet Heat
|126
|4
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Prat
|2.80
|5
|Perfect Ice Storm
|124
|5
|7
|6–2½
|6–3
|5–1
|6–12
|5–2¾
|Van Dyke
|3.60
|6
|Charmingslew
|126
|6
|3
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–1
|5–½
|6–44
|Rispoli
|5.80
|7
|Tiz a Master
|124
|7
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|4.40
|2
|TIZ WONDERFULLY
|8.80
|5.00
|3.60
|3
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|13.20
|6.20
|1
|KRISTI'S TIGER
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$28.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$62.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4)
|$78.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$121.85
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-1-4-5)
|Carryover $4,693
Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.m.5 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $401,764 Daily Double Pool $23,234 Exacta Pool $198,016 Superfecta Pool $53,394 Trifecta Pool $105,076 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,644. Claimed–Tiz a Master by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-2) paid $31.60. Pick Three Pool $34,211.
TIZ WONDERFULLY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the second turn, kicked clear and drew off in the stretch under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. SHANGHAI BARBIE between horses early, dueled outside the winner, stalked alongside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a foe for the pace. KRISTI'S TIGER chased inside then off the rail on the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show.. SCARLET HEAT stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished for third. PERFECT ICE STORM three deep into the first turn, chased outside then off the rail, angled in some on the second turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened. CHARMINGSLEW bobbled a bit at the start, stalked three deep, angled in a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ A MASTER four wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, dropped back and angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Daytona Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.07 43.54 54.99 1:01.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Wildman Jack
|124
|6
|1
|3–1
|4–½
|2–hd
|1–ns
|Smith
|2.10
|1
|Sparky Ville
|122
|1
|5
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–½
|Franco
|70.20
|2
|Stubbins
|122
|2
|4
|5–3½
|3–hd
|5–2½
|3–½
|Rispoli
|3.30
|7
|Texas Wedge
|124
|7
|2
|4–½
|5–2½
|4–hd
|4–1
|Prat
|2.60
|5
|Cistron
|124
|5
|3
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|5–½
|Espinoza
|2.50
|3
|Murad Khan
|120
|3
|6
|6–3
|6–4
|6–4
|6–2¼
|Cedillo
|16.70
|4
|Blameitonthelaw
|120
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Van Dyke
|70.00
|6
|WILDMAN JACK
|6.20
|4.40
|3.40
|1
|SPARKY VILLE
|33.40
|9.20
|2
|STUBBINS
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$42.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$113.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)
|$124.94
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-2-7-5)
|$3,558.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$203.65
Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.4 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: W.C. Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $504,447 Daily Double Pool $36,611 Exacta Pool $224,069 Superfecta Pool $66,169 Super High Five Pool $17,163 Trifecta Pool $121,579. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $23.75. Pick Three Pool $68,373. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4-2-6) 4 correct paid $129.00. Pick Four Pool $188,760. 50-Cent Pick Five (7/13-3-4-2-6) 5 correct paid $577.70. Pick Five Pool $560,027.
WILDMAN JACK had speed between horses then dueled three deep, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under a vigorous hand ride and drifted in some a sixteenth out to get up in the final stride. SPARKY VILLE went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away into the stretch, drifted out a sixteenth from home and held on well but was edged on the line. STUBBINS between horses early, stalked inside, came out slightly into the stretch then angled back in, bid along the fence in deep stretch, steadied a sixteenth out and edged rivals for the show. TEXAS WEDGE had speed five wide then stalked outside, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. CISTRON broke in, bobbled some and bumped a rival at the break, dueled between horses then outside the runner-up, continued between foes through the drive, drifted in some and steadied a sixteenth out and was outfinished for a minor share. MURAD KHAN (FR) saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit past midstretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BLAMEITONTHELAW bumped at the start, angled in and chased inside, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.The stewards conducted an inquiry into the trouble in deep stretch but made no change when they ruled both STUBBINS and CISTRON were already in tight when the incident occurred.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.56 46.23 59.15 1:12.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Diamond of Value
|126
|6
|4
|4–hd
|2–½
|2–3½
|1–1½
|Delgadillo
|3.10
|1
|Midnight Garden
|126
|1
|6
|6–2
|6–1
|5–2½
|2–¾
|Roman
|2.90
|4
|Way too Sweet
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1
|3–1½
|Gryder
|6.40
|2
|Sybil's Kitty
|126
|2
|2
|2–hd
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.00
|3
|Real Good Deal
|126
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|5–4¼
|Prat
|2.30
|5
|At the Margin
|119
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–3½
|6–8¼
|Flores
|40.60
|7
|Drop the Mic
|126
|7
|5
|5–1½
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|25.20
|6
|DIAMOND OF VALUE
|8.20
|4.40
|3.20
|1
|MIDNIGHT GARDEN
|4.00
|3.00
|4
|WAY TOO SWEET
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$53.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$12.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2)
|$28.67
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-4-2-3)
|$283.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$41.20
Winner–Diamond of Value B.m.6 by Lookin At Lucky out of Princeapecia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $321,485 Daily Double Pool $23,358 Exacta Pool $169,284 Superfecta Pool $53,146 Super High Five Pool $5,201 Trifecta Pool $89,737. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $58.40. Pick Three Pool $66,093.
DIAMOND OF VALUE prompted the pace four wide between horses then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch, re-bid outside the pacesetter under urging past the eighth pole to gain the advantage nearing the sixteenth marker and won clear under a hold late. MIDNIGHT GARDEN stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and outfinished the pacesetter late for second. WAY TOO SWEET sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear, fought back past midstretch and was outkicked late for the place. SYBIL'S KITTY stalked early then bid between horses to duel for the lead, tracked the leader inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed response. REAL GOOD DEAL went up between horses to duel for the lead, stalked between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. AT THE MARGIN turned her head and hopped in a slow start, settled just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a rally. DROP THE MIC pressed the pace five wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.84 45.42 57.97 1:04.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Biddy Duke
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Gryder
|5.20
|7
|Lovely Lilia
|120
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–6
|2–6½
|Pereira
|2.10
|1
|Sugar Pickel
|120
|1
|6
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–1½
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|3.50
|2
|Rstars and Stripes
|122
|2
|8
|6–3½
|5–hd
|3–½
|4–2
|Velez
|5.00
|3
|Bluegrass Sky
|122
|3
|5
|8
|8
|8
|5–ns
|Roman
|58.70
|8
|Galwalksintoabar
|122
|8
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–2
|6–hd
|Van Dyke
|5.40
|6
|Too Much Heaven
|122
|6
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–4¼
|Rispoli
|9.70
|5
|Vegan
|120
|5
|7
|5–hd
|6–4½
|7–1½
|8
|Delgadillo
|17.60
|4
|BIDDY DUKE
|12.40
|5.20
|3.40
|7
|LOVELY LILIA
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|SUGAR PICKEL
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$47.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-1-2)
|$20.56
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-1-2-3)
|$868.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-1)
|$28.55
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (6-9)
|$8.60
Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.3 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $463,548 Daily Double Pool $24,649 Exacta Pool $210,877 Superfecta Pool $62,665 Super High Five Pool $3,415 Trifecta Pool $107,530. Claimed–Biddy Duke by Besecker, Joseph E. and O'Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Lovely Lilia by Mueller, Martin, Pellman, Harry, Fritts, Marie J., Seymour, Lauri and Scott, M. Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Scratched–Samurai Charm.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $64.85. Pick Three Pool $52,346. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-6-9) paid $12.35.
BIDDY DUKE had good early speed a bit off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best under steady handling late. LOVELY LILIA stalked early then bid alongside the winner to duel for the lead, could not quite match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second dbest. SUGAR PICKEL chased inside then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. RSTARS AND STRIPES saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and was edged late for third. BLUEGRASS SKY settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. GALWALKSINTOABAR five wide early, stalked four wide, entered the stretch three deep and weakened. TOO MUCH HEAVEN was in a good position stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted in late and also weakened. VEGAN close up stalking the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, was in tight between foes past the quarter pole, angled to the inside into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Charles Whittingham Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.78 48.88 1:12.74 1:36.97 2:00.34
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|United
|126
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–1
|1–ns
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|DQ–Rockemperor
|122
|6
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–2½
|5–1½
|3–1
|2–½
|Ortiz, Jr.
|1.10
|6
|Originaire
|122
|5
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–nk
|Rispoli
|6.10
|1
|Desert Stone
|126
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–5
|4–1
|Cedillo
|15.90
|2
|Multiplier
|122
|2
|4–1
|4–2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–17¼
|Van Dyke
|17.00
|4
|Synthesis
|122
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–hd
|6
|6
|Franco
|70.00
|5
|UNITED
|4.40
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|ORIGINAIRE (IRE)
|4.80
|2.60
|7
|DQ–ROCKEMPEROR (IRE)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$29.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1)
|$3.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$6.85
Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $609,753 Daily Double Pool $56,632 Exacta Pool $256,272 Superfecta Pool $85,035 Trifecta Pool $166,032. Scratched–Bold Endeavor. DQ–#7 Rockemperor (IRE)–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $34.25. Pick Three Pool $49,518. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-9-5) paid $5.50.
UNITED prompted the pace outside a rival early then stalked off the rail, bid alongside that one on the backstretch and into the second turn, took the lead and inched away leaving that turn, fought back along the inside in the final furlong and held on gamely under urging. ROCKEMPEROR (IRE) three deep crossing the dirt, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in and bumped with ORIGINAIRE nearing midstretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and bumped with that one again nearing the wire to just miss. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was bumped nearing midstretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and was bumped again nearing the wire. DESERT STONE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished willingly four wide on the line. MULTIPLIER saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, continued just off the rail in the drive and was outfinished. SYNTHESIS took the lead between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back inside the winner on the backstretch and most of the second turn and weakened in the drive. Following a stewards' inquiry, ROCKEMPEROR was disqualified and placed third for interference in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.76 47.34 1:12.56 1:38.93 1:45.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|My Journey
|126
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–2½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|3.10
|9
|Dr. Hoffman
|118
|9
|11
|10–hd
|8–hd
|6–3
|5–4
|2–4¼
|Prat
|1.70
|13
|Ziyanair
|126
|12
|6
|7–hd
|6–1½
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Lopez, Jr.
|48.80
|2
|Vodka Twist
|120
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–4
|1–2
|2–3
|4–ns
|Maldonado
|7.30
|1
|Meadway
|119
|1
|5
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–1¾
|Flores
|90.10
|12
|Salah
|126
|11
|2
|8–2
|9–2
|7–2
|7–1½
|6–nk
|Rispoli
|3.00
|7
|Mongolian Wind
|118
|7
|12
|11
|11
|8–½
|8–3½
|7–3¼
|Gryder
|16.20
|8
|Posty
|126
|8
|1
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–½
|8–9¾
|Roman
|11.80
|10
|Starship Chewy
|126
|10
|9
|9–1½
|10–2½
|10–½
|10–20
|9–3½
|Flores
|84.90
|5
|Papa Lorenzo
|119
|5
|10
|6–1½
|7–½
|9–3
|9–4
|10–55
|Pereira
|98.90
|3
|Fabio
|118
|3
|8
|2–½
|2–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Espinoza
|105.80
|6
|Sharp Speaker
|118
|6
|7
|dnf
|Franco
|100.10
|4
|MY JOURNEY
|8.20
|4.40
|3.40
|9
|DR. HOFFMAN
|3.40
|3.00
|13
|ZIYANAIR
|12.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$14.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-13-2)
|$158.71
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-13-2-1)
|$11,822.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-13)
|$120.95
Winner–My Journey Dbb.g.5 by Good Journey out of Amawfe, by Man From Eldorado. Bred by Judy Carmel & Brad Carmel (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Judith Carmel. Mutuel Pool $486,741 Daily Double Pool $157,028 Exacta Pool $268,314 Superfecta Pool $139,245 Super High Five Pool $15,490 Trifecta Pool $194,157. Claimed–Dr. Hoffman by Altamira Racing Stable, Rosenmayer, Michael and Rosen, Joe. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Beaumont Beaux, Royally Big.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $37.75. Pick Three Pool $249,407. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-4) 2101 tickets with 4 correct paid $190.05. Pick Four Pool $523,428. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-4-5-4) 337 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,053.00. Pick Five Pool $464,974. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-6-4-5-4) 80 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,354.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $203,720. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $305,806.
MY JOURNEY stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under urging, drifted in some and held under steady handling late. DR. HOFFMAN broke a bit slowly then pulled and steadied early, chased three deep to the stretch and finished fast late. ZIYANAIR four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, moved up toward the inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. VODKA TWIST sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, fought back into the stretch and weakened but lost third between foes late. MEADWAY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for a minor share. SALAH between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN WIND broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn and could not offer the necessary response. POSTY chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some for the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STARSHIP CHEWY three wide early, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PAPA LORENZO broke out and a bit awkwardly, angled in on the first turn and chased inside, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened. FABIO stalked between horses, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way readily and was eased in the drive. SHARP SPEAKER between horses early, was pulled up into and on the first turn and walked off.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 24.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 48th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Raul Rosas
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|2
|Bench Judge
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|3
|Unbridled Ethos
|Evin Roman
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|4
|Shinny
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|30-1
|5
|Jetovator
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|6
|Tizhotndusty
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|20-1
|7
|Preaching Trainer
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|8
|Fly the Sky
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|9
|A Man's Man
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Summer Fire
|Mike Smith
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
|12
|King Charlie
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Gary Stute
|30-1
|13
|Lucky Romano
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|14
|Portando
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|A Filly Can Dream
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|15-1
|12,500
|2
|Ruby Bradley
|Assael Espinoza
|126
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|12,500
|3
|Mika the Mistress
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|15-1
|12,500
|4
|Madame Barbarian
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|12,500
|5
|Easy Grader
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Eddie Truman
|3-1
|12,500
|6
|Mongolian Window
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|12,500
|7
|Winsinfashion
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|12,500
|8
|Zillinda
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Bruce Headley
|10-1
|12,500
|9
|Incredibly Lucky
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|William Spawr
|4-1
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hydrogen
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Brickyard Ride
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|3
|Call Me Daddy
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|4
|Promise Nothing
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Foreign Protocol
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Quinn Howey
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Arc Nation
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lookintogeteven
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|12-1
|2
|Resarcio
|Brice Blanc
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|3
|Nurse Goodbody
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|J. Eric Kruljac
|7-2
|4
|Wind and Hope
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
|5
|Convincingly
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|6
|Journal Entry
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|7
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|8
|Zest
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|9
|Brandons Danger
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|10
|Enchanted Nile
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Bristol Bayou
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Equipo A
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|25,000
|2
|Baby Gronk
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|William Spawr
|5-1
|25,000
|3
|Camby
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|He's a Habanero
|Jorge Velez
|126
|Quinn Howey
|12-1
|25,000
|5
|Master Juba
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|25,000
|7
|Sky Jumper
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|25,000
|8
|Undeniable Proof
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|Cryin' Chuck
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fivestar Lynch
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|2
|Red King
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|3
|Turn the Switch
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|4
|Avalanche
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Of Good Report
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|6
|Posterize
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|7
|Crystal Tribe
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|8
|Go Daddy Go
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Beaumont Beaux
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|40,000
|2
|Polar Wind
|Evin Roman
|120
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Press Briefing
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Full Draw
|Victor Espinoza
|126
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Show Business
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Candy Shopper
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mike Puype
|12-1
|40,000
|7
|Da Kine
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|40,000
|8
|Most Sandisfactory
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|40,000
|9
|Bedrock
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Madman
|Mike Smith
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|2
|Southern King
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|126
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|3
|Cajun Treasure
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|4
|Move Over
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|40,000
|5
|Irish Heatwave
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|6
|Border Town
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|7
|The Street Fighter
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
|8
|Mountain Spirit
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|10-1
|9
|Dark Hedges
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tallemark
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|2
|El Diablo Rojo
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|3
|Handsome Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|5
|Bluegrass Patriot
|Evin Roman
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|6
|Clayton Delaney
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|7
|Caerulean
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|10-1
|8
|Betito
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|12-1
|9
|Brace for Impact
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Bruce Headley
|7-2
|10
|Colonel Mike
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|11
|Lil Richards Bello
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1