Horse racing newsletter: Put a period on this racing year

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 20. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 11th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.88 44.87 56.79 1:09.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Holden the Lute 122 6 2 3–2 1–hd 1–2½ 1–4 Cedillo 0.40 1 Me Macho 117 1 6 7 6–2 5–½ 2–½ Centeno 17.90 4 Top Gunner 122 4 1 1–½ 2–hd 2–½ 3–hd Gonzalez 5.30 5 Crankin 122 5 3 2–½ 3–2½ 3–2 4–1½ Figueroa 16.30 2 Prince Magician 122 2 5 5–1 5–2 4–hd 5–1 Flores 13.70 3 Full Draw 124 3 7 4–hd 4–2 6–3 6–11 Rispoli 4.40 7 Magical Illusion 122 7 4 6–4 7 7 7 Amparan 56.60

6 HOLDEN THE LUTE 2.80 2.20 2.10 1 ME MACHO 8.00 3.60 4 TOP GUNNER 2.60

$1 EXACTA (6-1) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-5) $22.24 $1 TRIFECTA (6-1-4) $42.10

Winner–Holden the Lute Dbb.g.3 by Midnight Lute out of Casino Gold, by Proud Citizen. Bred by Michael E. Pegram, Karl Watson & PaulWeitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $86,039 Exacta Pool $41,144 Superfecta Pool $23,845 Trifecta Pool $31,496. Claimed–Holden the Lute by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.

HOLDEN THE LUTE attended the pace outside a pair of rivals, challenged four wide around the turn, kicked clear in upper stretch and drew off. ME MACHO content to lag behind early, settled along the inside, tipped out into the stretch, moved out a bit further in the lane and rallied for the place. TOP GUNNER set the pace under pressure in the two path, met challengers around the turn and vied two wide into the lane, could not go on with the winner in the late stages and was edged for the second in the closing moments. CRANKIN pressed from outside, vied between around the turn and into the stretch, then flattened in the final furlong. PRINCE MAGICIAN chased the top trio from inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked further response. FULL DRAW off slow to begin, gave chased three to four wide around the turn and flattened out. MAGICAL ILLUSION chased the speed from outside, lost ground into the turn, went three wide into the stretch and tired. FINAL TIME HAND-TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.12 45.27 57.09 1:03.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Canadian Ginger 122 6 5 4–½ 2–hd 1–2½ 1–1¼ Gutierrez 4.90 7 Mischievous Curlin 122 7 7 8 8 8 2–ns Gonzalez 12.60 3 Don't Stop Lookin 115 3 1 7–1 7–3 2–½ 3–¾ Centeno 18.40 8 Lady On Ice 115 8 8 5–1 5–1 3–hd 4–5 Pyfer 1.30 2 Miss Kitness 122 2 4 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 5–hd Pereira 7.70 4 Stradari 122 4 2 2–½ 3–hd 5–1 6–1¼ Franco 11.70 1 Flying Business 122 1 6 6–1 6–½ 6–1 7–5 T Baze 5.60 5 Pearl Dragon 122 5 3 3–hd 4–1½ 7–½ 8 Cedillo 6.50

6 CANADIAN GINGER 11.80 7.20 4.40 7 MISCHIEVOUS CURLIN 12.20 6.80 3 DON'T STOP LOOKIN 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $68.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-8) $292.75 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $578.30

Winner–Canadian Ginger Ch.f.3 by Flatter out of Canadian Mistress, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $83,527 Daily Double Pool $17,866 Exacta Pool $44,406 Superfecta Pool $24,610 Trifecta Pool $28,161. Claimed–Lady On Ice by Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.

CANADIAN GINGER stalked outside up the backstretch, bid four deep around the turn, took over at the top of the lane, drifted in upper stretch, then drew clear of rivals and was geared down nearing the wire. MISCHIEVOUS CURLIN raced off the pace, four wide through the turn, angled out upper, rallied and nailed DON'T STOP LOOKIN for the place. DON'T STOP LOOKIN stalked off the inside, two then three wide around the turn, split foes at the three-sixteenths pole, closed well but got edged for second. LADY ON ICE traveled outside a rival early off the pace, took closer order approaching the turn, chased five then six wide around the bend, showed late effort but was outkicked by the top quartet. MISS KITNESS came away a bit awkwardly and bumped inside rival, sent for the lead and set the pace with company to the outside, vied with rivals around the turn and into the stretch, then weakened in the drive. STRADARI pressed from outside, vied between through the turn and also weakened. FLYING BUSINESS bumped at the start, stalked the pace along the inside and never responded to urging. PEARL DRAGON in range early, bid three deep around the turn and vied into the stretch then faded.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.34 57.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Palm d'Oro 117 3 1 1–1 1–3 1–4½ 1–5 Pyfer 3.00 7 Rocketann 124 6 2 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–1½ 2–2½ Matias 7.70 2 Watch the Fed 122 2 4 6–1 5–2 4–½ 3–½ Flores 14.60 6 Flashy Pass 122 5 3 2–1½ 2–hd 3–2 4–¾ Fuentes 5.30 10 Cocoa Cents 122 9 7 4–½ 4–1½ 5–2 5–3½ Pereira 2.60 9 Kiss of Congrats 115 8 8 8–6 7–4 6–3 6–7 Centeno 3.30 5 Bandon Colleen 122 4 6 5–1 6–½ 7–4 7–¾ Guce 52.80 1 Sweet Topper 122 1 9 9 8–1 8–3 8–6 Maldonado 28.40 8 Jaydann Bus 117 7 5 7–1 9 9 9 Ortega 15.20

4 PALM D'ORO 8.00 4.20 3.60 7 ROCKETANN 8.40 5.40 2 WATCH THE FED 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $64.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $21.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-6) $152.04 $1 TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $265.40

Winner–Palm d'Oro Dbb.f.4 by Violence out of Sydney's Darling, by Macho Uno. Bred by BG Stables (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $87,247 Daily Double Pool $6,137 Exacta Pool $55,935 Superfecta Pool $34,698 Trifecta Pool $37,371. Scratched–Bottle Neck. $1 Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $37.70. Pick Three Pool $25,447.

PALM D'ORO set the pace up the backstretch, cleared rival into the turn, inched away around the bend then drew off in the final furlong. ROCKETANN forwardly placed behind the top pair, went outside rival around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. WATCH THE FED off a bit slow and broke in leaving the gate, chased from inside to the stretch and gained the show. FLASHY PASS broke in and bumped rival, pressed from outside, lost contact into the turn, chased three wide and flattened out in the drive. COCOA CENTS broke in, tracked off the inside, four wide around the bend and lacked a rally. KISS OF CONGRATS angled into the two path nearing the turn, angled back out leaving the bend and never rallied. BANDON COLLEEN tossed head and bumped with outside rival at the start, went two then three wide around the bend and weakened. SWEET TOPPER hesitated and broke in to come away last, trailed the field early off the inside, forced in by rival at the quarter pole and was never a factor. JAYDANN BUS chased three deep early, three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, shifted in at the quarter pole and faded.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.47 45.38 57.19 1:03.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Chollima 122 6 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 Cedillo 1.00 1 Go Smiley Go 124 1 6 2–½ 2–3½ 2–6 2–6 Franco 4.10 5 Be Lifted Up 115 5 7 7 7 5–hd 3–ns Centeno 24.20 3 All Tea All Shade 122 3 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–2 4–1 Flores 16.40 4 You Wanna Ear Rip 124 4 4 5–2 5–2½ 3–½ 5–4 Valdivia, Jr. 3.20 7 Tim's Street Girl 122 7 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–hd 6–2½ T Baze 6.00 2 Sea Glass 124 2 2 3–1 3–hd 7 7 E Garcia 18.10

6 CHOLLIMA 4.00 2.80 2.80 1 GO SMILEY GO 3.00 3.20 5 BE LIFTED UP 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $8.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-3) $32.35 $1 TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $47.50

Winner–Chollima Grr.f.3 by Paddy O'Prado out of True Chick, by Yes It's True. Bred by Ken D'Oyen (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Mojarro Racing, LLC and Gonzaz, Albert E.. Mutuel Pool $81,469 Daily Double Pool $9,642 Exacta Pool $49,143 Superfecta Pool $28,265 Trifecta Pool $34,885. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-4-6) paid $51.50. Pick Three Pool $10,598.

CHOLLIMA off alertly and went for the front, set the pace with rival to the inside, cleared that foe then met the challenge from GO SMILEY GO, dueled along the inside to the stretch, lost command in upper stretch, then dug in through the late stages and bested rival in the final furlong. GO SMILEY GO turned head to be off slow at the start, went up to be well placed behind the top pair, angled outside those rivals, drew alongside CHOLLIMA on the turn, dueled into the stretch, put a head in front in upper stretch then relinquished the lead mid-stretch and stayed on gamely to the wire. BE LIFTED UP raced outside a rival, four wide into the lane, angled out in the stretch and outfinished ALL TEA ALL SHADE for the show honors. ALL TEA ALL SHADE went two to three wide around the turn, angled out in the lane, showed a mild late effort and got edged for the show. YOU WANNA EAR RIP chased two wide through the turn and lacked a rally. TIM'S STREET GIRL stalked the speed from outside, raced four then three wide around the turn and weakened. SEA GLASS pressed the pace from inside to the turn, dropped back around the bend and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.58 45.14 57.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Girona 117 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–2 Pyfer 1.00 9 Back Beauty 117 8 6 3–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–1¾ Ortega 9.20 7 Star Sundae 124 6 3 2–½ 3–hd 4–2 3–¾ Sanchez 4.60 1 Sharona Sunset 124 1 1 5–1 4–2 3–½ 4–nk Guce 32.50 5 Coalinga Hills 124 4 7 7–½ 7–2 5–½ 5–1¾ Franco 4.90 3 Musically 122 3 4 6–hd 6–hd 6–2 6–2 Orduna-Rojas 8.70 6 Takes a Village 115 5 9 9 8–hd 7–½ 7–2 Centeno 33.70 8 Spectacular Storm 117 7 5 4–1 5–hd 8–2 8–2 Lopez 28.80 10 Durga 124 9 8 8–2 9 9 9 Rojas Fernandez 11.30

2 GIRONA 4.00 3.00 2.60 9 BACK BEAUTY 7.80 5.20 7 STAR SUNDAE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-7-1) $30.00 $1 TRIFECTA (2-9-7) $32.60

Winner–Girona Dbb.f.4 by Alternation out of Just Waiting, by More Than Ready. Bred by Jack Huckabay (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $112,742 Daily Double Pool $14,572 Exacta Pool $83,145 Superfecta Pool $49,470 Trifecta Pool $54,302. Scratched–Thanks. $1 Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $33,821. $1 Pick Four (6-4-6-2/4) 4 correct paid $125.80. Pick Four Pool $73,528. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-4-6-2/4) 5 correct paid $100.00. Pick Five Pool $285,903.

GIRONA broke in and bumped rival at the start, sped to the front, set the pace under pressure, cleared into stretch and held well under a drive. BACK BEAUTY tracked from outside, went five wide around the turn, stayed within striking distance to the eighth pole but could not summon the needed late kick. STAR SUNDAE pressed outside the leader, lost contact and chased four wide into the lane and held the show. SHARONA SUNSET bumped by the winner at the start, chased along the inside, moved a bit off the rail in the drive and needed to find more. COALINGA HILLS went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and showed a mild response when called upon. MUSICALLY had early speed between rivals, outpaced leaving the backstretch, drifted out early on the turn, corrected back to the two path and failed to rally. TAKES A VILLAGE angled to the rail nearing the turn, saved ground into the stretch, angled out in the furlong grounds and also lacked a rally. SPECTACULAR STORM up close early, went four to five wide around the turn, angled in upper stretch and faded. DURGA raced off the pace, five wide into the turn, six wide entering the drive and had little left. HAND-TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.40 46.38 58.60 1:05.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Daring Cat 122 7 5 6–2 4–½ 1–1 1–2½ T Baze 1.80 3 Ranger Molly 115 3 2 1–1 2–1 2–½ 2–nk Pyfer 3.20 9 Smart Lola 122 9 1 2–hd 1–hd 3–2 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 9.90 4 Disko Fever 122 4 9 4–1 3–½ 4–4 4–6 Figueroa 2.10 10 Dontmesswithtess 122 10 6 5–hd 6–2 5–2½ 5–1½ Pereira 7.10 5 Backtoflash 122 5 8 9–1 9–1½ 6–hd 6–2 Orduna-Rojas 29.70 1 Bekele 122 1 4 7–1 7–1 7–1½ 7–5 Figueroa 82.40 8 Best Lady 122 8 7 8–1½ 8–½ 8–3 8–1 Matias 106.30 2 Night Games 122 2 10 10 10 9–1 9–9 Rojas Fernandez 92.20 6 Remember to Bid 115 6 3 3–½ 5–½ 10 10 Lopez 52.10

7 DARING CAT 5.60 2.80 2.40 3 RANGER MOLLY 3.00 3.00 9 SMART LOLA 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $11.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-9-4) $13.53 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-9) $51.60

Winner–Daring Cat Ch.f.2 by Daredevil out of Alert Cat, by Empire Maker. Bred by Linda Madsen (CA). Trainer: Alfredo P. Marquez. Owner: Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Mutuel Pool $128,129 Daily Double Pool $12,232 Exacta Pool $83,124 Superfecta Pool $46,958 Trifecta Pool $54,701. Scratched–Electric Elizabeta, Haynespun. $1 Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $13.20. Pick Three Pool $34,914.

DARING CAT bumped by outside rival at the start, stalked off the rail, three wide into the stretch, took over mid-stretch, drew clear at the eighth pole and inched away. RANGER MOLLY set the pace under pressure, lost command past the three-eighths pole, fought back along the inside in the drive, could not match the winner late but held the place. SMART LOLA attended the pace three deep, gained the advantage past the three-eighths pole, lost command mid-stretch, kept to task in the final furlong and was outkicked for second. DISKO FEVER off slow to begin, sent to be involved early and went up between rivals, chased behind the leader into the turn, lacked room along the inside around the bend and again in upper stretch, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and continued willingly to the wire. DONTMESSWITHTESS chased four wide through the turn and weakened. BACKTOFLASH traveled three wide into the turn, moved into the two path then back out three wide exiting the bend and improved position. BEKELE raced along the inside, angled out upper stretch and lacked a rally. BEST LADY broke in and bumped rival, went four wide into the lane and never made an impact. NIGHT GAMES saved ground around the bend then came out entering the stretch and was never a factor. REMEMBER TO BID pressed from outside, lost contact around the turn, angled to the rail leaving the bend and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.47 47.09 1:10.35 1:22.61 1:35.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Pubilius Syrus 124 3 3 5–hd 5–1 4–2 1–1 1–1¾ Hernandez 1.50 7 Conquest Cobra 117 6 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2½ Pyfer 4.50 6 Sly 124 5 5 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1 4–3 3–hd Van Dyke 6.40 4 Causeididitmyway 124 4 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 4–1¾ Flores 15.40 8 Big Hoof Dynamite 122 7 4 4–3 4–3 5–1 5–½ 5–ns Cedillo 9.00 2 Race Home 122 2 6 6–4 6–4 6–7 6–8 6–15 Pereira 5.10 1 Honoring Major 124 1 7 7 7 7 7 7 T Baze 4.70

3 PUBILIUS SYRUS 5.00 3.40 2.80 7 CONQUEST COBRA 4.00 2.60 6 SLY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $9.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-6-4) $31.41 $1 TRIFECTA (3-7-6) $44.50

Winner–Pubilius Syrus B.h.5 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Ruthenia, by Pulpit. Bred by Payson Stud Inc (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $127,565 Daily Double Pool $15,291 Exacta Pool $75,947 Superfecta Pool $33,593 Trifecta Pool $44,147. Scratched–Ronamo, Signofthecross, Truth Seeker. $1 Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $33,095.

PUBILIUS SYRUS broke in and bumped rival, reserved through the early stages, traveled two wide then rallied inside the leaders, drew clear approaching the eighth pole and kept to task to the wire. CONQUEST COBRA closest in pursuit early, bid outside the leader at the half-mile, traveled two wide into the far turn then four wide into the stretch, battled in the late stages and got outkicked by the winner. SLY stalked two wide then angled out on the far turn, came five wide into the stretch and held the show. CAUSEIDIDITMYWAY broke in then sped to the front, set the pace in the two path around the first turn, challenged from outside at the midway point, held a short lead through the far turn and into the stretch, lost command at the three-sixteenths pole, yielded in the final furlong and got outfinished for the show honors. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE raced outside a rival while in range, went three then four wide around the far turn and lacked further response. RACE HOME bumped leaving the gate, raced three wide around the first turn, four wide around the second and never rallied. HONORING MAJOR tucked inside early, angled out around on the second turn and was always outrun.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.19 46.42 1:10.29 1:23.95 1:36.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Royal Act 119 7 5 6–5 6–4 5–1 5–½ 1–nk Cedillo 5.70 7 Go Daddy Go 121 6 7 7 7 6–6 6–15 2–1 Pereira 5.40 5 Margot's Boy 119 4 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–2½ 4–2½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 3.00 3 Mystery Man 120 2 1 1–½ 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ Smith 5.10 4 Vantastic 121 3 6 5–hd 4–1 3–2½ 1–½ 5–½ Prat 1.50 1 Irish Heatwave 114 1 2 2–½ 1–1 1–½ 3–1 6–43 Pyfer 11.90 6 Square Deal 119 5 4 4–1 5–1 7 7 7 T Baze 34.50

8 ROYAL ACT 13.40 6.20 4.00 7 GO DADDY GO 7.20 3.80 5 MARGOT'S BOY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $46.80 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $33.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-3) $37.01 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-5) $96.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-2) $5.60

Winner–Royal Act B.c.3 by American Pharoah out of True Feelings, by Latent Heat. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $204,812 Daily Double Pool $18,216 Exacta Pool $107,811 Superfecta Pool $56,787 Trifecta Pool $69,596. Scratched–Sith Lord. $1 Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $49.10. Pick Three Pool $55,485. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $15.20.

ROYAL ACT settled early off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, angled out upper stretch, rallied and got up under right-handed urging. GO DADDY GO tossed head and got bumped leaving the gate, unhurried through the early stages, raced three wide around the first turn, angled out into the stretch, closed widest and could not get by the winner. MARGOT'S BOY showed early speed outside the leader then dropped back to stalk, raced between foes on the backstretch, four wide leaving the turn, rallied in the final furlong but was outlclosed by the top pair. MYSTERY MAN sped to the front early, lost command at the five-eighths pole, chased three wide into the stretch, re-bid three deep at the quarter pole and got outkicked in the final furlong. VANTASTIC stalked in the two path then angled to the inside, saved ground into the lane, bid inside the leader at the quarter pole, took control at the three-sixteenths marker then flattened out in the late stages. IRISH HEATWAVE up close early and pressed along the inside, gained command and the five-eighths pole then cleared rival on the backstretch, showed the way into the stretch, challenged from both sides at the quarter pole, lost command at the three-sixteenths and flattened out. SQUARE DEAL broke out and bumped rival at the start, went three to four wide around the first turn, traveled three deep up the backstretch, angled into the two path, had nothing left for the stretch run and was eased late and walked off. HAND-TIMED.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'King Glorious Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 47.05 1:11.87 1:24.62 1:38.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Play Chicken 117 9 1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–nk Gutierrez 13.50 11 Moving Fast 117 10 10 8–½ 9–3 6–3 4–hd 2–½ T Baze 16.00 1 Club Cal 121 1 6 9–2 5–hd 4–1 3–½ 3–½ Maldonado 15.60 6 Mister Bold 120 5 5 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 5–½ 4–ns Smith 1.90 8 Good With People 121 7 2 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1½ 5–nk Gonzalez 2.40 3 Tacoflavoredkisses 119 3 4 3–½ 4–1 5–hd 6–4 6–8 Rispoli 5.60 5 From the Get Go 121 4 9 10 10 7–2 7–4 7–4 Valdivia, Jr. 74.70 7 Ascot Storm 118 6 8 5–½ 7–hd 10 9–1 8–hd Hernandez 4.00 2 Wedding Groom 117 2 3 7–hd 8–1 8–1 8–hd 9–1¾ Flores 72.80 9 Govenor's Party 117 8 7 6–1 6–½ 9–hd 10 10 Franco 114.80

10 PLAY CHICKEN 29.00 10.60 7.00 11 MOVING FAST 11.00 7.20 1 CLUB CAL 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-10) $168.60 $1 EXACTA (10-11) $86.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-11-1-6) $491.11 $1 TRIFECTA (10-11-1) $1,282.40

Winner–Play Chicken B.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Smoove, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $265,981 Daily Double Pool $27,774 Exacta Pool $140,553 Superfecta Pool $76,758 Trifecta Pool $77,883. Scratched–Bobby's Alibi, Positivity. $1 Pick Three (3-8-10) paid $269.10. Pick Three Pool $38,567. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-2-10) paid $100.40.

PLAY CHICKEN tracked three wide, moved closer leaving the backstretch, chased three wide into the stretch, took command at the eighth pole and held the runner-up at bay. MOVING FAST raced five then four wide around the first turn, angled in some nearing the far turn, advanced three to four wide around that bend, tipped out in the stretch, rallied but could not enough. CLUB CAL traveled along the inside then angled out into the backstretch, went between runners and moved up to the far turn, ranged up four wide around the final turn and finished well for the show. MISTER BOLD bumped leaving the gate, set the pace, met bid from the outside, held a short lead through the far turn and into the stretch, lost command at the quarter pole and stayed on well through the late stages. GOOD WITH PEOPLE up close early outside the leader, bid alongside rival past the half-mile pole, challenged through the far turn, put a head in front at the quarter pole, relinquished the lead with a furlong to go and flattened in the late stages. TACOFLAVOREDKISSES stalked form inside, angled out into the stretch and further out in the lane, summoned a mild rally but needed more. FROM THE GET GO broke out and bumped at the start, raced off the rail, three wide into the stretch, angled out upper and lacked a rally. ASCOT STORM tracked off the inside, steadied at the five-sixteenths pole and had nothing left for the drive. WEDDING GROOM pulled early, settled inside, steadied on the second turn, stayed inside to the stretch and weakened. GOVENOR'S PARTY raced four to three wide around the first turn, remained off the rail throughout, came five wide into the stretch and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.78 47.92 1:13.77 1:27.01 1:40.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 12 Mama Superior 122 10 7 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–3½ Pereira 1.30 3 Sideways Suances 122 2 6 7–3 5–1 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ T Baze 3.90 10 Simmer Down 122 8 4 4–1½ 4–½ 4–2 3–2 3–4 Sanchez 17.10 7 See You At the Top 122 5 3 6–½ 6–1 5–6 4–2 4–4 Flores 13.10 9 Fictional 122 7 2 2–hd 3–½ 3–½ 5–8 5–9 Figueroa 14.20 4 Redemption Code 113 3 5 5–½ 7–2½ 7–1 6–2 6–4 Pyfer 10.70 5 Copper Wings 122 4 8 8–6 8–8 8–3 7–2 7–3½ E Garcia 122.10 8 Lady Mo 122 6 1 3–1½ 2–1 6–1 8–3 8–2½ L Valenzuela 21.30 2 Brewed Big 122 1 9 9–7 9–4 9–7 9–12 9–19 Guce 59.80 11 Princess Sadie 113 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 Centeno 3.50

12 MAMA SUPERIOR 4.60 2.80 2.60 3 SIDEWAYS SUANCES 3.40 3.00 10 SIMMER DOWN 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-12) $92.40 $1 EXACTA (12-3) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-3-10-7) $45.59 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-3-10-7-9) $2,207.60 $1 TRIFECTA (12-3-10) $64.50

Winner–Mama Superior B.f.2 by Super Saver out of Perfect Seven, by Smart Strike. Bred by China Horse Club International Limited (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $204,342 Daily Double Pool $80,750 Exacta Pool $133,793 Superfecta Pool $81,148 Super High Five Pool $35,332 Trifecta Pool $94,955. Scratched–Gemstone Gal, Martique Miss. $1 Pick Three (8-10-12) paid $209.40. Pick Three Pool $104,176. $1 Pick Four (3/5/10-8-10-1/6/12) 4 correct paid $810.20. Pick Four Pool $567,247. $2 Pick Six (2/4-7/11/12-3/5/10-8-10-1/6/) 5 out of 6 paid $112.80. $2 Pick Six (2/4-7/11/12-3/5/10-8-10-1/6/) 6 correct paid $8,451.80. Pick Six Pool $440,199.

MAMA SUPERIOR chased four wide through the first turn, went up to take command into the backstretch, vied outside a rival to the far turn, led through that bend then cleared into the stretch then inched away under a drive. SIDEWAYS SUANCES broke out and bumped rival, raced a bit off the rail then moved out, closed in leaving the backstretch, went four wide around the far turn, in range through the drive but could not summon the needed rally and held the place. SIMMER DOWN broke out and bumped rival, raced three wide around the first turn, raced in range to the stretch, lacked the necessary late punch and got outfinished for the place honors. SEE YOU AT THE TOP broke in and bumped twice at the start, raced five wide into the lane and flattened. FICTIONAL lunged at the start, stalked in the two path through the first turn, went between runners into the backstretch, put in a mild bid between the leaders entering the far turn, could not keep pace around the bend and flattened out in the late stages. REDEMPTION CODE sandwiched at the start, tucked inside early, went three to four wide around the second turn and lacked a rally. COPPER WINGS pinballed at the start, raced five wide into the stretch and never threatened. LADY MO sped clear around the first turn then was rated in hand into the leaving the bend, lost the lead and vied with outside rival up the backstretch, dropped back inside on the far turn and gave way. BREWED BIG was always outrun. PRINCESS SADIE stumbled and bumped both sides at the start and trailed throughout.