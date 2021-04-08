Lakers newsletter: Marc Gasol has a commitment to excellence

Hi, this is Dan Woike, and welcome to the Lakers newsletter, the time where I get to speak directly to our readers through the same way I learn about candle deals and cheap air fare. And just like any good email, forward this to at least 15 people or the Lakers will miss 70% of their three-point shots in their next game.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A Marc Gasol appreciation

The veteran center was upset, declining the opportunities to speak to us in the media to talk about a move that had to sting.

The Lakers signed Andre Drummond, not just to help them win but to be a part of their starting lineup, a decision that would push Gasol to the end of the Lakers’ bench.

Teams don’t play three centers – and they play them even less when they have people like Markieff Morris and, eventually, Anthony Davis, to hold down those minutes.

Advertisement

In this version of the NBA, a veteran demoted like this, particularly one with a belief that he can still help a team, has recourse. He could’ve asked out, tried to join up with another playoff team in need of a big.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

He probably thought about it. When I asked him directly about his plans after the Lakers beat Sacramento, he didn’t answer directly, weaving between “things change” to “I’m committed to this team” to “we’ll see.”

But after the Lakers beat the Raptors on Monday in Tampa – a big win considering the challenges ahead – Gasol was in a completely different mood, firmly committed to the Lakers in word, tone and deed. And they’re lucky to have him.

Advertisement

Speaking to executives and scouts around the NBA, there’s some uncertainty about who the Lakers’ best center might actually be. Gasol, remember, was signed to elevate a team with LeBron James and Davis. That’s only happened 23 times this year, and in those 23 times, we never really got to see Davis in full rhythm.

Some evaluators around the NBA believe Drummond has the skills to be a superior complement to James and Davis, but there are concerns about his consistency and role acceptance (and fulfillment). It’s not like Drummond is a bad guy – he’s really well thought of by the people who have worked with him. But he’s just never been put in a position where the stakes have been this high.

Marc Gasol (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Gasol has – he knows how to get out of the way of stars, about how to add the right amount of aggressiveness at the right moments under immense pressure. The Lakers and Frank Vogel know that – that’s why they keep saying they’re going to need him.

Advertisement

The Lakers have a lot of options – and with Gasol fully on board, he’s still a pretty good one. While he’s not the physical presence Drummond is, Gasol is a basketball genius who thinks of the game at a level where it makes up (at times) for slow feet.

The Lakers are going back to Drummond – he needs the minutes to learn the Lakers system and to get back into basketball shape.

Gasol’s public acceptance of the Lakers’ plan is one less thing for us to ask about – and one less possible distraction for the Lakers to worry about. And, if things don’t work out with Plan A, the Lakers fallback option is a pretty good one.

Happy anniversary

As we come up to the fifth anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s last game as a Laker, we want to know your favorite memories of that night. Were you there? Did you watch it on TV? What stands out?

Advertisement

As always, the more specific, the better. Email me at daniel.woike@latimes.com or text me through Full Court Text.

Song of the week

The Strokes: “Bad Decisions”

The Strokes “Bad Decisions”

Advertisement

I’m not sure if there’s a phrase that better describes the state of basketball in Manhattan than “bad decisions,” but the Knick have weathered the storm and come out on the other side, primed to make the postseason. Old friend Julius Randle is leading the way, and to celebrate that, let’s listen the New York’s very own The Strokes.

Did you miss this?

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out, Lakers know they need to shoot more

Lakers add former Rockets guard Ben McLemore

Advertisement

Lakers injury updates: No timetable for LeBron James, Anthony Davis return

When will Lakers be favored again? Not for weeks