Horse racing newsletter: A look at NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Rob Henie gives us a handicapping lesson.

Our TV critic Mike Tierney is back to review NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage. Mike has done just about everything in the journalism business and at a high level. He was even a sports-on-TV critic at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So, let’s see how your critique stacks up against his. Mike, your thoughts?

“NBC’s mascot, the peacock, is perfectly fitting for the Kentucky Derby. The network unveils its feathers and struts its stuff by devoting telethon-like hours — remember telethons? — crammed with information craved by the horse player and entertainment that caters to the thrice-a-year viewer of the sport.

“NBC and its little bro, NBC Sports, resume next Saturday with the Preakness Stakes, albeit with shorter programs. (Think cutback from 1 1/4 miles to seven furlongs.) As with the Derby and the Belmont Stakes on June 5, we will be fed a time-tested, formulaic broadcast that undergoes little more than tweaks from year to year.

“If it ain’t broke ...

“As usual, last weekend’s Derby presentation moved along at a lively pace, bogged down just slightly by segments on celebrities, fashion, food and cocktails. Hard-core horse folks might cringe, but such features keep the casual racing follower from clicking over to golf or baseball in the lead-up to post time. To the network’s credit, the non-racing fare seemed to have been scaled back a bit.

“On-air talent is, for the most part, top-notch. How nice to see Jerry Bailey, nearly as gifted behind a mic as he was on a horse, emerge from lengthy hibernation in his south Florida home to work onsite at Churchill Downs. His analytic partner, Randy Moss, stands out, though one would not expect an ex-newspaperman to say that a horse ‘literally ran a hole through the wind,’ as he did on a recent telecast.

“Primary host Mike Tirico is a master generalist, meaning he shifts effortlessly from sport to sport. He exudes knowledge, so him saying only six of the past dozen Derby winners before last weekend were favorites is a glaring exception. (Aficionados are well aware that 50% for favorites in massive fields is exceedingly high.)

“Ahmed Fareed, who precedes Tirico on the desk, is smooth and congenial yet gives no indication he has absorbed even the basics of racing by research or osmosis. Apparently his main task is, when the camera homes in on a runner pre-race, to ask, ‘Jerry, whaddaya think of his chances?’ Attempts at wordplay and pun-making over horses’ names get tiresome.

“The supporting cast lends considerable insight, from the handicapping of Eddie ‘Edzo’ Olczyk to the interviewing and reporting from Kenny Rice and Britney Eurton, on loan from TVG.

“The canned stories range from good to great. Of course, intriguing angles are plentiful with 20 horses and jockeys, plus even more owners and breeders, so it’s hard to miss.

“Spicing up the races themselves is impeccable video, so detailed and vivid that some cameras appear to be floating in air in sync with the horses.

“Let’s give a shoutout to coordinating producer Rob Hyland, who has figured it out after two decades of involvement with the Triple Crown.

“For this year’s twist, Hyland borrowed Steve Kornacki and his flashy big board from NBC’s election team. As the only member of the vast crew to select the Derby winner, Kornacki surely is not a one-off and will encore at the Preakness.

“A welcome substitute to handle the non-racing content was Sanya Richards-Ross. She proved blessedly more low-key than some of her overanimated predecessors.

“Props to NBC for not shying away from addressing the sport’s dark side. Examples last weekend: trainer Bob Baffert’s issues with his stable’s positive drug tests and kidnapping allegations against the chief owner of Essential Quality.

“Those topics would not be touched at gunpoint by Fox Sports and TVG on their racing programs.

“One can quibble about small stuff, including excessive exposure for corporate sponsors and too little time devoted to the Derby undercard.

“As a whole, however, the peacock justifiably can show off its plumage. NBC stands for No Better Coverage.”

A handicapping lesson

It’s time for a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“A maiden special weight at 1 ⅛ miles on the turf, and it’s great to see longer turf races for maidens on this particular circuit, and hopefully we’ll see more. When the longer distances are in play, the intentions of the connections are usually easy to spot. For example, we’re eliminating the 5-2 second choice SLEW SOUTH, as she’s making her 11th appearance without a win, with the majority of her starts coming at a flat mile, with Howard Zucker seemingly throwing his hands up in the air saying ‘OK, let’s see if you can finish things out with more ground,’ but that’s not the way we wanna back a runner with a horse frustrating his or her connections, prompting a new type of race going much longer.

“We’d rather back a runner like our top selection, and that’s KEEP DANCING (#5), who’s the 7-5 morning line choice, but there’s clearly a ton of upswing here. Back in November and December they ran her on the turf to no avail, even returning her for a paltry $20,000 in January, which still resulted in another mediocre effort, and as a result, a new trainer in Kristin Mulhall was added, with a bit of rest given as well to simply regroup. Last time out, she hit the wire with a horse who returned here on Friday to win nicely. Kristin, an excellent horsewoman, adds more ground for this rejuvenated runner, with distance and Jose Valdivia getting to know her last time out. We always like a nice ¾ drill right before the race when going longer such as this 1 ⅛ distance.

“Compare the upswing of a horse who appears to be finding her best, to that of SLEW SOUTH who’s ‘been there, done that’ considering her multiple losses. WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE (#3) has upswing and plenty of room to move forward. She strings races together for the first time as a 3-year-old and despite the lackluster effort going a mile last time out, they now add ground. This tells us this one returned to the barn well, hasn’t missed a feed bucket, with the belief that this longer distance is what she wants, not to mention the trio of works in place, along with Umberto Rispoli taking over.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Course has been fair to all types.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-3

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 6

“Negative Notes:

“6 Big Game Plan - Will need the race for her new trainer Blake Heap.

“TOP PICK: KEEP DANCING (#5 7-5 Valdivia)

“SECOND CHOICE: WISHTHEYALLCOULDBE (#3 4-1 Rispoli)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

Some of you emailed to say that I had Rideforthecause with 14 wins in 13 starts. Clearly, it was four wins, not 14.

Santa Anita review

Saturday’s feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf, which means it started halfway up the mostly vacant downhill turf course. Tapwater led for most of the race but tired late, allowing Neige Blanche and Rideforthecause to battle to the wire in a head-bobber. Neige Blanche came out on top by a nose.

Neige Blanche pad $13.40, $7.00 and $3.60. Rideforthecause was second, followed by Tapwater, Go Big Blue Nation, Catch The Eye, Star Of Africa and Dynapower.

Leonard Powell (winning trainer): “Honestly, I thought the inside got it. If we were going to be in front, it was going to have to be a lucky bob, and it was a lucky bob. [Saturday] she proved that she belongs and that she was worth the investment.

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “It was really close, it could probably go both ways, 50-50, inside or outside and thanks to my filly we got it. It was better, because last time I think we were a little too close to the pace and [Saturday] I was a little bit more [relaxed]. Two horses in front of me and she relaxed pretty well. Around the quarter pole, when I asked her to go, she responded really well and she won the race.”

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita closes out its week with a nine-race card beginning at 1 p.m. There are four turf races and three restricted to Cal-breds, including the feature, the $100,000 Fran’s Valentine for restricted fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 6-5, is Warren’s Showtime for trainer Craig Lewis and jockey Juan Hernandez. The 4-year-old filly has won six-of-18 lifetime, including a Grade 3 last October. She has been running almost exclusively in stakes and finished third in this race last year. Pulpit River is the 7-2 second choice for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. The 6-year-old mare has won six-of-26 lifetime, including an ungraded stakes three back. Post is around 4:22 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 5, 6, 7, 8, 6, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 3 Fight On (12-1)

Fight On is a second-time Rispoli angle, a profitable one with this jockey especially at this 12-1 morning-line price. Dropping in class today for trainer Doug O’Neill, ‘Fight makes the second start off the layoff. This jockey/trainer tandem is winning 29%. With a 4-5 Baffert favorite racing here, making the first start since last July and moving up in class, we may get an even better price on this value play.

Saturday’s result: June Gloom was fast out of the gate but couldn’t get the lead and ran third down the backstretch before fading to next to last in the homestretch.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Belmont (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Runhappy Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire (4-5)

Churchill Downs (5): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Altered Shot ($6.60)

Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Curly Wurly ($47.60)

Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Beaugay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Harvey’s Lil Goil ($4.30)

Churchill Downs (7): $106,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Himiko ($4.20)

Belmont (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Vagrancy Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Victim Of Love ($6.30)

Churchill Downs (8): $102,000 allowance, 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Gam’s Mission ($17.80)

Churchill Downs (9): $104,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Crystal Ball ($3.40)

Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Promise Keeper ($5.00)

Churchill Downs (10): $110,000 Mamzelle Overnight Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Lady Edith ($51.60)

Belmont (10): Grade 1 $700,000 Man o’ War Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Channel Cat ($18.40)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Barbara Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Neige Blanche ($13.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PDT.

1:51 Belmont (8): $100,000 Gold Fever Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Candy Man Rocket (8-5)

4:00 Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Fran’s Valentine Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Warren’s Showtime (6-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 5 Ballroom Hustler (5-1)

He resides in a quality shed-row that has done well with many a runner on the ship back into our racing surface, and this gelding lost all chance against much tougher over at Santa Anita 21 days ago. If we throw that effort out, the gelding did show a decent amount of ability when fourth in both of his previous career starts against strong and productive fields but did have some trouble in each of those efforts. With a pair of solid numbers in his holster earned over the oval with everything factored (trouble @ track variant) and a big drop in class Sunday, we’ll push Ballroom Hustler to be a player at a nice price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 8. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 23.02 47.47 1:12.17 1:24.87 1:37.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Big Mama Sue 117 4 6 7 7 6–½ 4–½ 1–1 Hernandez 12.60 7 Varoma 119 7 5 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd 2–nk Pereira 17.10 6 St Helena 121 6 2 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–hd 3–2 Gutierrez 3.80 3 Dancing Dana 121 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1 4–2 Cedillo 1.50 5 Simmer Down 121 5 4 6–1 6–1½ 7 6–3 5–1¼ Desormeaux 13.20 2 Frazzled 121 2 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 5–1½ 6–10 Rispoli 3.60 1 Delta Gamma Cats 121 1 7 5–1½ 4–½ 5–½ 7 7 Prat 5.10 4 BIG MAMA SUE 27.20 13.80 4.60 7 VAROMA 14.60 7.00 6 ST HELENA 3.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $157.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-6-3) $223.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-6) $408.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE ( 4-7-6-3-5) Carryover $2,598 Winner–Big Mama Sue Dbb.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Patsy G and Me, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Metanoia Racing, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Shagoyan, Vladimir. Mutuel Pool $218,401 Exacta Pool $101,689 Superfecta Pool $46,017 Trifecta Pool $75,340 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,404. Claimed–Frazzled by Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–none. BIG MAMA SUE tucked inside on the first turn, moved out into the two path and went outside a rival nearing the far turn, angled four wide into the stretch, came out further in the lane, closed widest and cleared late. VAROMA traveled three then four wide around the first turn, remained off the rail and came three wide into the stretch, bid between rivals approaching the final sixteenth and got up for second. ST HELENA went two then three wide around the clubhouse turn, stalked from outside, bid three deep a quarter mile out, drifted inward while putting a nose in front in upper stretch, led into deep stretch but could not fend off the top pair. DANCING DANA vied outside a rival into the first turn, cleared and took the rail around that bend, got pressured briefly on the backstretch before inching clear again, vied with a pair of rivals leaving the far turn, lost the lead in upper stretch and weakened late. SIMMER DOWN reserved in the two path, angled to the inside for the far turn, shifted back to the two path around the bend and never threatened. FRAZZLED showed early speed from inside then was in tight and steadied early on the first turn, switch off the rail and was rated outside the leader, put in a mild bid between rivals at the quarter pole but flattened out in the stretch. DELTA GAMMA CATS broke inward at the start, saved ground through both turns and tired. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.96 45.33 58.52 1:12.93 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Season to Remember 113 7 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–hd 1–1¼ Centeno 3.00 1 Life's Emotions 111 1 1 1–3½ 1–4 1–3 2–½ Ellingwood 7.70 4 Mamma Rama 118 4 6 5–hd 3–1 3–2 3–2¼ Prat 0.60 6 Caught in a Trappe 126 6 4 4–1 4–3½ 4–7 4–5¼ T Baze 5.50 2 Lady Beyonce 126 2 3 6–6 6–9 5–2 5–16 Figueroa 37.50 5 Indi Galle 126 5 5 3–2 5–3½ 6–10 6–2 Maldonado 43.90 3 Irish Soul 119 3 7 7 7 7 7 Ortega 62.10 7 SEASON TO REMEMBER 8.00 4.60 2.40 1 LIFE'S EMOTIONS 7.60 3.40 4 MAMMA RAMA 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $182.80 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $30.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-6) $15.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-6-2) $332.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $38.20 Winner–Season to Remember Ch.f.3 by Kantharos out of Holders Season, by Speightstown. Bred by Nathan McCauley (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Andreas Loizu. Mutuel Pool $196,096 Daily Double Pool $42,885 Exacta Pool $106,244 Superfecta Pool $50,477 Super High Five Pool $12,194 Trifecta Pool $89,718. Scratched–none. SEASON TO REMEMBER was closest in pursuit from the two path, continued to give chase through the stretch, dug in for the final sixteenth and reeled in the runner-up. LIFE'S EMOTIONS was off alertly then drifted out early, opened up a comfortable lead on the backstretch, showed the way from inside into the stretch, remained unchallenged to the sixteenth pole and got caught late. MAMMA RAMA broke out and bumped rival at the start, angled inside rivals rival on the turn, came back out into the stretch, finished willingly but needed to find more in the late stages. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE steadied off heels early, tracked off the rail, took the turn three then four wide and also needed to find more in deep stretch. LADY BEYONCE steadied off the heels of pacesetter early, angled down to the inside then got put in tight quarters and steadied again near the nine-sixteenths pole, angled three wide into the drive, came out further in upper stretch and could not rally. INDI GALLE got bumped from inside at the start, was crowded and steadied early, raced in the two path then moved down to the rail, saved ground then came two wide into the drive and weakened. IRISH SOUL steadied at the start, dropped back early, saved ground through the turn and was never a factor. THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.42 45.02 1:08.91 1:15.29 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Real News 122 4 1 2–2 2–2 1–1½ 1–1 Hernandez 1.20 3 Prodigal Son 122 3 5 5 5 5 2–nk Desormeaux 9.00 5 The Black Album 118 5 4 4–2 4–1½ 4–½ 3–½ Prat 3.40 2 Psycho Dar 122 2 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 4–2 Gonzalez 2.20 1 Cono 122 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 5 Cedillo 9.80 4 REAL NEWS 4.40 2.80 2.20 3 PRODIGAL SON 6.80 3.60 5 THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $21.20 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $18.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $24.65 Winner–Real News B.g.5 by The Factor out of Missy's Advantage, by Tactical Advantage. Bred by Georgia Farms Inc (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $200,053 Daily Double Pool $21,588 Exacta Pool $87,676 Trifecta Pool $61,821. Claimed–Real News by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-4) paid $91.65. Pick Three Pool $61,387. REAL NEWS forwardly placed in the beginning, bid outside at the five-sixteenths, took the lead into the stretch, cleared inside rival near the eighth pole and held well. PRODIGAL SON got bumped at the start, raced two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied and gained the place. THE BLACK ALBUM (FR) angled in and tracked along the inside into the turn, tipped out to the two path in the drive, finished well but got edged for the place. PSYCHO DAR broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased three wide around the bend, stayed within striking distance in the furlong grounds but could not summon the needed late kick. CONO took the early lead from inside, set the pace up the backstretch, was challenged at the five-sixteenths, fought to upper stretch and weakened inside the furlong grounds. FOURTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.53 44.91 1:09.40 1:22.63 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rather Nosy 126 4 1 1–hd 2–1½ 1–2 1–1¼ Cedillo 19.30 2 Curvette 118 2 4 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1½ 2–1¾ Prat 0.70 5 Miss Fia 121 5 2 2–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–2½ Pyfer 4.20 1 Paid Informant 126 1 3 5 5 4–10 4–21 Hernandez 5.80 3 Bye Bye Miss Pie 126 3 5 3–1½ 3–½ 5 5 Smith 3.30 4 RATHER NOSY 40.60 7.40 3.00 2 CURVETTE 2.60 2.10 5 MISS FIA 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $88.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $43.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $61.35 Winner–Rather Nosy B.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Frivolous Pal, by Not For Love. Bred by James A. Blackwell (MD). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Sinister Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $209,779 Daily Double Pool $23,716 Exacta Pool $94,448 Trifecta Pool $78,505. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $89.35. Pick Three Pool $26,857. RATHER NOSY vied for the lead from inside, dueled with MISS FIA through the turn, cleared that rival at the top of the stretch and held safely. CURVETTE stalked the top trio outside a rival and two wide into the turn, was asked at the quarter pole, came three wide into the stretch, tipped outside rival, then kept to task in deep stretch to close the gap on the winner. MISS FIA vied for the lead with a pair of rivals in the two path to the turn, dueled with RATHER NOSY around the bend and into the stretch, lost contact at the top of the lane and flattened to third. PAID INFORMANT stalked the pace from inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked further response. BYE BYE MISS PIE was off slow to begin, drifted out while going up to challenge for the lead outside the top pair, chased four wide into the turn, moved in a path around the bend, eased in the lane and walked off. HAND-TIMED. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.24 48.87 1:13.46 1:37.51 1:49.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Disappearing Act 124 3 2 3–2 3–2 3–1½ 1–hd 1–ns Prat 2.70 5 Hollywood Girl 119 5 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 2–2½ 2–3¾ Pyfer 6.60 6 Bestrella 122 6 6 6 6 6 4–2½ 3–1¾ Gonzalez 10.20 2 Pythagorean 124 2 4 2–2 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 4–¾ Rispoli 2.80 1 Almost a Factor 124 1 5 5–4½ 5–2½ 5–1½ 6 5–3½ Smith 4.00 4 Sapphire Kid 124 4 1 1–hd 2–2 2–2 5–hd 6 Pereira 3.10 3 DISAPPEARING ACT 7.40 4.00 2.80 5 HOLLYWOOD GIRL 6.40 4.00 6 BESTRELLA (IRE) 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $107.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-2) $24.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $48.10 Winner–Disappearing Act Dbb.f.4 by Magician (IRE) out of Felicidades, by Congrats. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BHMFR, LLC. Mutuel Pool $247,215 Daily Double Pool $31,554 Exacta Pool $91,472 Superfecta Pool $30,359 Trifecta Pool $59,439. Claimed–Sapphire Kid by Radley Equine, Inc. and Iavarone, Michael. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-3) paid $71.95. Pick Three Pool $59,124. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-4-3) 389 tickets with 4 correct paid $358.40. Pick Four Pool $182,679. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-4-4-3) 60 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,555.80. Pick Five Pool $457,398. DISAPPEARING ACT was well placed behind the top pair, angled out on the far turn and bid between rivals at the quarter pole, dueled with HOLLYWOOD GIRL through the lane and won the bob at the wire. HOLLYWOOD GIRL settled outside a rival, bid three deep at the quarter pole, dueled with DISAPPEARING ACT down the stretch and got outnodded on the line. BESTRELLA (IRE) hopped at the start, trailed the field early on, came three wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and bested the rest. PYTHAGOREAN dueled for the lead from inside to the far turn, cleared briefly midway around the bend then vied was challenged by a pair of rivals at the quarter pole, vied inside to the stretch then gave way. ALMOST A FACTOR turned her head at the start and came away slow, settled inside, altered out and lacked room behind SAPPHIRE KID then checked at the quarter pole, came two wide into the lane and could not rally. SAPPHIRE KID dueled outside of PYTHAGOREAN to the far turn, started to weaken approaching the quarter pole and faded. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.30 45.60 58.30 1:11.72 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Big Passion 119 7 2 4–1½ 3–2 3–4 1–½ Ellingwood 13.20 3 Brio Is Awesome 118 3 4 2–hd 2–2 2–½ 2–hd Cedillo 7.70 6 Sweet Sonny 121 6 3 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 3–6½ Pyfer 1.40 4 Summer Rose 126 4 6 6–½ 6–2 4–1 4–6½ Gonzalez 3.10 8 Katie's Paradise 119 8 1 3–½ 4–½ 6–2½ 5–¾ Ortega 21.10 5 Queen of Arendell 118 5 8 5–hd 5–hd 5–1 6–hd T Baze 3.10 1 Slewpys Last Song 119 1 5 7–1½ 7–2 7–3½ 7–7 Espinoza 53.80 2 Forever Free 126 2 7 8 8 8 8 Maldonado 26.70 7 BIG PASSION 28.40 10.80 4.80 3 BRIO IS AWESOME 8.00 3.60 6 SWEET SONNY 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $131.60 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $90.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-4) $102.09 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-6-4-8) $11,965.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-6) $136.75 Winner–Big Passion B.f.4 by Mr. Big out of Gracie Grace, by Sea of Secrets. Bred by O C West Coast Stables (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: O C West Coast Stables. Mutuel Pool $354,617 Daily Double Pool $24,326 Exacta Pool $206,784 Superfecta Pool $93,914 Super High Five Pool $15,678 Trifecta Pool $150,169. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-7) paid $368.30. Pick Three Pool $39,868. BIG PASSION attended the pace three deep between rivals, could not keep pace with top pair on the turn, chased three wide into the stretch, re-rallied outside the top pair and got up in the closing moments. BRIO IS AWESOME vied for the lead from inside, dueled for command around the turn, lost contact with SWEET SONNY in upper stretch, then re-bid along the fence and finished a game second. SWEET SONNY stumbled and got bumped from the inside at the start,, vied for the lead between rivals up the backstretch, dueled from outside around the turn, cleared in upper stretch but faltered late and was engulfed from rivals on both sides. SUMMER ROSE broke out and bumped rival twice at the start, got bumped by that rival again entering the turn, drifted out in upper stretch and could not rally. KATIE'S PARADISE broke out while away quickest, vied four deep to the turn, lost ground around the bend and faded in the lane. QUEEN OF ARENDELL got pinballed at the start, raced well off the inside, came in and bumped rival into the turn, traveled four wide into the drive and weakened. SLEWPYS LAST SONG chased along the inside then two wide into the drive and also weakened. FOREVER FREE stumbled leaving the gate, raced in the two path through the turn and was never a factor. SEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Barbara Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 48.08 1:13.56 1:39.27 2:03.80 2:28.01 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Neige Blanche 124 5 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 3–½ 2–hd 1–ns Hernandez 5.70 2 Rideforthecause 124 2 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 4–1 3–1 2–1¾ Gutierrez 6.40 3 Tapwater 122 3 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–1 3–¾ Prat 1.00 7 Go Big Blue Nation 122 6 5–hd 7 5–hd 5–1 5–½ 4–½ Rispoli 2.60 1 Catch the Eye 122 1 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–3½ 6–7 5–2¼ Desormeaux 11.00 5 Star of Africa 122 4 2–4 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 4–½ 6–10 Cedillo 25.30 8 Dynapower 122 7 6–½ 5–½ 7 7 7 7 Ortega 79.60 6 NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) 13.40 7.00 3.60 2 RIDEFORTHECAUSE 6.20 3.40 3 TAPWATER 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $191.00 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $33.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-7) $15.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-3-7-1) $336.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $43.40 Winner–Neige Blanche (FR) Ch.f.4 by Anodin (IRE) out of Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). Bred by Ecurie du Sud (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Madaket Stables LLC, De Seroux, Laura, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $430,464 Daily Double Pool $43,659 Exacta Pool $196,636 Superfecta Pool $99,724 Super High Five Pool $18,967 Trifecta Pool $147,541. Scratched–Carpe Vinum. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-6) paid $149.05. Pick Three Pool $51,309. NEIGE BLANCHE (FR) tracked the pace outside a rival, angled three wide into the lane, bid three deep inside the furlong grounds, dueled with RIDEFORTHECAUSE late and won the bob. RIDEFORTHECAUSE stalked the pace from inside, tipped out in upper stretch, bid between rivals and lost the bob at the wire. TAPWATER stumbled leaving the gate, established the front quickly and moved inside, set all the pace to the stretch, challenged mid-stretch, could not fend off the top pair and stayed on to hold the show. GO BIG BLUE NATION allowed to settle in the beginning, drifted out crossing over surfaces early, raced outside rival first time through the lane, went between foes on the clubhouse turn, swung four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed rally. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the beginning, saved ground along the inside to the stretch, moved off the rail and was asked right-handed in upper stretch but needed to find more in deep stretch. STAR OF AFRICA stalked the pacesetter in the two path to the lane and weakened. DYNAPOWER unhurried in the early going, got floated out crossing surfaces, moved closer first time through the stretch, dropped back around the clubhouse turn, angled in on the final turn and had little left. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.39 47.40 1:12.30 1:37.87 1:44.54 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Betito 126 3 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Cedillo 8.10 2 Kennebec 120 2 5 4–1 4–1½ 3–1 3–2½ 2–3½ Desormeaux 6.80 9 Hapi Hapi 126 9 1 7–2 8–1½ 7–1½ 5–2½ 3–nk Pereira 6.80 4 Deuce 126 4 4 2–1½ 2–2 2–2 2–1½ 4–1 Maldonado 4.50 6 It's Fitting 126 6 8 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 4–1 5–3¼ Franco 1.60 1 Bam Bam Again 121 1 9 8–½ 7–1 8–2 6–4 6–4¼ Pyfer 14.00 8 Super Classic 119 8 6 9 9 9 7–2 7–11 Centeno 55.50 5 Gabby Hayes 120 5 7 3–hd 3–hd 4–1½ 8–hd 8–1 Hernandez 11.90 7 Brazilian Summer 126 7 2 6–2 6–3 6–1 9 9 Rispoli 9.50 3 BETITO 18.20 8.60 5.00 2 KENNEBEC 8.00 4.40 9 HAPI HAPI 5.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $129.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $68.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-4) $248.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9) $289.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-9-4-6) $2,388.60 Winner–Betito B.g.4 by Heat Shield out of Lovefromafar, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $429,581 Daily Double Pool $49,365 Exacta Pool $200,639 Superfecta Pool $96,257 Trifecta Pool $153,872 Super High Five Pool $6,259. Claimed–It's Fitting by Belico Racing LLC and Medina, Lizbeth. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-3) paid $340.80. Pick Three Pool $58,681. BETITO sped to the front, cleared rival on the backstretch, challenged by same foe at the quarter pole, shook free in upper stretch and held safely. KENNEBEC stalked the leader from inside, moved out into the two path on the backstretch, angled three wide into the drive, put in a mild late bid and finished well for a clear second. HAPI HAPI went four then three wide around the first turn, entered the far turn three wide, went between rivals leaving the bend, kept to task through the lane and gained the show. DEUCE stumbled and brushed with outside rival at the start, pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader past the nine-sixteenths pole, re-bid alongside at the quarter pole but flattened out in the stretch. IT'S FITTING traveled in mid-pack in the early going, went three then two wide around the far turn and could not rally. BAM BAM AGAIN saved ground throughout and lacked the needed response. SUPER CLASSIC unhurried in the early going while off the rail, came three wide into the drive and passed tired rivals. GABBY HAYES brushed with inside rival at the start, was in range early while positioned off the rail, went three wide into the far turn, four wide into the stretch and tired. BRAZILIAN SUMMER went four wide around the first turn, tracked outside a rival then came five wide into stretch and tired. NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.96 45.16 1:10.47 1:22.93 1:35.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 On Easy Street 126 9 5 6–1½ 5–hd 3–3½ 1–4 1–2¾ Rispoli 1.90 7 My Indy 124 7 8 9–2 8–1½ 6–1 5–½ 2–½ Figueroa 18.40 11 Algeria 126 11 10 8–hd 7–1 7–½ 6–1 3–1½ Gutierrez 11.80 4 Lemonade Stand 124 4 2 4–½ 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–2¾ T Baze 7.10 6 Blue Star 118 6 9 10–4 10–2½ 8–2 7–5 5–¾ Cedillo 13.10 10 Waraire 126 10 4 2–2 2–5 2–½ 3–hd 6–1¾ Pereira 5.10 1 Power Source 126 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–2 7–10 Hernandez 5.30 5 Twirling Derby 126 5 11 11 11 11 10–1 8–3¼ Franco 8.70 3 Baracko 113 3 6 7–hd 9–hd 10–2 9–½ 9–3¼ Ortega 91.80 8 June Gloom 118 8 3 3–2 3–2 5–1½ 8–5 10–4½ Prat 14.30 2 Summer Invasion 126 2 7 5–1 6–2 9–1½ 11 11 Valdivia, Jr. 41.10 9 ON EASY STREET 5.80 4.00 3.00 7 MY INDY 12.40 7.80 11 ALGERIA (IRE) 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $75.40 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $27.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-11-4) $177.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-7-11-4-6) Carryover $11,737 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-7-11) $118.00 Winner–On Easy Street Dbb.h.5 by Street Boss out of October Tempest, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Gilbert, Julie and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $579,735 Daily Double Pool $126,609 Exacta Pool $341,347 Superfecta Pool $168,110 Super High Five Pool $15,378 Trifecta Pool $249,641. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-9) paid $105.10. Pick Three Pool $246,618. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-3-9) 335 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,566.25. Pick Four Pool $687,477. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-7-6-3-9) 54 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,986.65. Pick Five Pool $494,344. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-3-7-6-3-9) 3 tickets with 6 correct paid $38,369.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $215,496. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $393,643. ON EASY STREET settled off the pace, gained ground into and around the far turn, ranged up three then two wide into the stretch, surged clear and was in hand late. MY INDY raced between rivals on the clubhouse turn then checked off heels around the bend, tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, exited the far turn three wide, angled out in upper stretch and bested the rest. ALGERIA (IRE) raced three deep around the first turn, chased two wide leaving the backstretch, steadied past the quarter pole, angled in then out in the stretch and got outclosed for the place. LEMONADE STAND settled outside a rival, came three wide into the lane, showed a mild response in the lane but needed more in deep stretch. BLUE STAR brushed with inner rival leaving the gate, tucked inside early, went outside a rival on the backstretch, angled four wide leaving the second bend and could not rally. WARAIRE attended the pace outside the leader, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened. POWER SOURCE (IRE) sped to the front from inside, challenged leaving the far turn, was overtaken at the top of the lane and gave way. TWIRLING DERBY broke out and brushed rival at the start, dropped to the back of the field, angled three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. BARACKO raced well off the pace early on, raced on the inside then shifted to the two path on the second turn and made no impact. JUNE GLOOM stalked the lead from inside, saved ground into the lane and came up empty. SUMMER INVASION settled inside, dropped back on the far turn and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track 3,902 $701,141 Inter-Track N/A $1,722,915 Out of State N/A $8,214,722 TOTAL 3,902 $10,638,778