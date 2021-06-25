The Sports Report: Clippers beat Suns, Dodgers are no-hit by Cubs

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Andrew Greif on the Clippers: It was 1:30 a.m. when the Clippers’ flight from Phoenix landed Wednesday in Los Angeles. But Tyronn Lue had no intention of sleeping.

Once in his car off the tarmac, he phoned forward Paul George on their late-night commutes home. Then the Clippers’ coach called guard Patrick Beverley. He kept calling on down his roster, not wanting their shared heartbreak from three hours earlier, when the Clippers had fallen two games behind in their first Western Conference finals on a last-second lob, become their final takeaway of the night.

“Just called a few guys and said, listen, it was a tough game, but at the end of the day it was on their home floor,” Lue said. “It hurt. I was hurt a little bit, as well, because we had a chance to win one on their home floor. But it didn’t happen, so now we’ve just got to move on.”

Reggie Jackson (1) and Patrick Beverley celebrate as the Clippers ice a victory over the Phoenix Suns. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Said Terance Mann: “Short conversation. We knew what we had to do.”

Less than 48 hours later, what the Clippers did was summon yet another comeback in a postseason where they have become the defining characteristic of a team that refuses to wilt, their 106-92 Game 3 victory at Staples Center again proving the perils of counting these Clippers out — even as their rotation shrunk even further while Phoenix added a healthy Chris Paul.

After 12 games in their last 22 days, the Clippers are gassed. Between free throws in the third quarter, George tugged at his shorts, bent over while breathing deeply. He played 43 minutes, 11 more than any teammate, but finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight rebounds and blew kisses to fans with both hands after his three-pointer from a step inside the half-court line ended the third quarter, giving the Clippers an 80-69 lead.

“We never really have doubt,” Reggie Jackson said. “We continue to just chip away, try to chip away, try to figure out ways we can be better and try to figure out ways to impose our will on our opponents. This team is just hungry. It’s always hungry to get better.”

————

Bill Plaschke: Believe it, the Clippers find a way to survive again with Game 3 win

DODGERS

The Cubs celebrate a combined no-hitter. (Associated Press)

Mike DiGiovanna on the Dodgers: As dominant as Walker Buehler has been throughout much of a 23-game unbeaten streak dating back to September 2019, the Dodgers right-hander knows his franchise record-tying mark was hardly a solo performance.

There was no life-preserver tossed Buehler’s way Thursday night. Buehler delivered a quality start, but his teammates delivered nothing, failing to notch a hit against Chicago Cubs starter Zach Davies and three relievers in a 4-0 loss before 52,175 in Dodger Stadium.

Davies walked five and struck out four in six no-hit innings and, with his pitch count already at a season-high 95, was pulled by manager David Ross for a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera walked one in a hitless seventh, left-hander Andrew Chafin walked one in a hitless eighth, and closer Craig Kimbrel, after walking Chris Taylor to open the ninth, struck out Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols and pinch-hitter Will Smith to end the game.

It marked the 10th time in Los Angeles history and 20th time in franchise history that the Dodgers were no-hit, the last one tossed by Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in Dodger Stadium on Aug. 30, 2015.

“When something like this happens, you want it to sting a bit—it stings me,” manager Dave Roberts said. “How we lost the game, getting no hit at home, obviously it’s frustrating for everyone.

“As an offense, earning eight walks was a positive. I just think that overall we didn’t do a good job collectively of executing a game plan. We know Davies, we’ve seen him, and the pull-side outs, the weak contact, we just didn’t execute a game plan tonight.”

————

MLB unveils first-ever All-Star game uniforms

LAKERS

LeBron James talks with Jason Kidd. (Associated Press)

Broderick Turner on the Lakers: Jason Kidd, a Lakers assistant coach for the last two seasons, is in negotiations to become head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Kidd became the top candidate for Dallas owner Mark Cuban and others in the organization, including former Mavericks star and teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who has been advising Cuban.

The thought, according to people, is that Kidd, a Hall of Fame point guard, would be able to connect with Dallas superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Kidd was a strong voice on Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s staff and had the ear of LeBron James and others on the team.

SPARKS

Thuc Nhi Nguyen on the Sparks: Three bench players – Te’a Cooper, Karlie Samuelson and Brittney Sykes – combined for 53 points in the Sparks’ 89-82 win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Cooper (26 points, three rebounds, four assists) and Samuelson (13 points) set career highs for scoring while Sykes added 14 points, one steal and two blocks.

While Cooper and Sykes have carved out substantial roles for the Sparks (6-7) during the last two seasons, Samuelson emerged as a surprise Thursday. The Orange County native joined her hometown team for the fifth time since 2017 in June. The Sparks, suffering from injuries, signed her under a hardship exception and she appeared in her first game on June 10.

When asked about what Samuelson would be able to do for the team on such short notice, Fisher replied confidently that the Mater Dei alumna was a pro. She would find a way to make the most of her minutes.

Samuelson proved it Thursday with six points in the fourth quarter, matching her previous career high in a game, as the Sparks held off a Washington team that boasted two members of Team USA’s Olympic team in Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins.

ANGELS

Bill Shaikin on the Angels: The agreement in which the city of Anaheim sold Angel Stadium and the surrounding parking lots to a company affiliated with Angels owner Arte Moreno “may be in violation” of state law, a state agency has warned the city.

No violation has been determined, and any such violation would not necessarily kill the deal. However, Anaheim could be subject to financial penalties steep enough that the city might make less than $2 for every $10 of fair-market value on the 150-acre property.

In an April 28 letter to the city obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Housing and Community Development indicated Anaheim failed to comply with a state law requiring the city to solicit bids from affordable housing developers before offering a property to other parties.

In a June 14 reply, also obtained by The Times, the city said the law had not taken effect before the city entered into exclusive negotiations with Moreno’s company. HCD said any exclusive negotiating agreement was neither written nor binding by the required date.

OLYMPICS

Brody Malone competes on the pommel horse. (Associated Press)

Helene Elliott on gymnastics: Brody Malone affirmed his consistent excellence, Shane Wiskus put a nightmarish performance at the U.S. championships firmly behind him, and Sam Mikulak of Newport Beach and Corona del Mar High proved the old guy still has a lot of good gymnastics left.

Malone, who earlier this month added the U.S. all-around title to the NCAA all-around crown he won while representing Stanford, earned or shared top-score honors on two of the six apparatus on Thursday to lead the field after the first day of the men’s competition at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis.

His score of 85.25 points put him narrowly ahead of Wiskus, who rebounded impressively from a dispiriting three-fall performance on the high bar at the U.S. championships. Wiskus, the NCAA all-around runner-up for the University of Minnesota, had 84.30 points Thursday and earned the highest parallel bars score (14.50) and third-best scores on high bar and vault.

Yul Moldauer stood third with 83.65 points and two-time Olympian Mikulak was fourth at 83.20. Mikulak, 28, tied Malone for the top score on floor exercise at 14.60. The men’s competition will end Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center.

KINGS

Center Blake Lizotte, a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the Kings on a one-year, $800,000 contract extension.

Lizotte had three goals and seven assists in 41 games for the Kings last season. His plus-2 rating was tied for the highest on the Kings’ roster as they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

After making his NHL debut in the final game of the 2018-19 season, Lizotte has 33 points in 107 games as a two-way depth forward.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

All times Pacific

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

No. 2 Phoenix vs. No. 4 Clippers

Phoenix 120, Clippers 114

Phoenix 104, Clippers 103

Clippers 106, Phoenix 92

Saturday: at Clippers, 6 p.m., ESPN

Monday: at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ESPN

*Wednesday: at Clippers, 6 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, July 2: at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113

Today: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday: at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday: at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, July 1: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Saturday, July 3: at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*Monday, July 5: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., TNT

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS

All times Pacific

No. 1 Vegas vs. No. 4 Montreal

Vegas 4, Montreal 1

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT

Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT

Montreal 4, Vegas 1

Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT

No. 2 Tampa Bay vs. No. 3 New York Islanders

New York 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay 4, New York 2

Tampa Bay 2, New York 1

New York 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay 8, New York 0

New York 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Today: at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBCSN

1921 — Jock Hutchinson is the first American to win the British Open, a nine-stroke victory over Roger Wethered in a playoff.

1926 — Bobby Jones becomes the first amateur in 29 years to win the British Open. Jones finishes with a 291 total for a two-stroke over Al Watrous at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lytham St Annes, England.

1932 — Gene Sarazen wins the U.S. Open by shooting a 286, the lowest in 20 years.

1948 — Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.

1952 — Jim Turnesa wins the PGA Championship with a 1-up victory over Chick Harbert in the final round.

1966 — Buckpasser sets a world record in the 1-mile Arlington Classic in 1:32 3-5 and becomes the first 3-year-old to win more than $1 million.

1969 — Pancho Gonzalez, 41, wins the longest tennis match in what was then the Wimbledon history by beating Charles Pasarell in a 112-game match, 22-24, 1-6, 16-14, 6-3, 11-9. The match is played over two days and lasts 5 hours, 12 minutes.

1978 — In Buenos Aires, Argentina wins the World Cup beating Netherlands 3-1 after extra time.

1981 — Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBA junior middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ayub Kalule in Houston.

1991 — Nine-time champion Martina Navratilova survives a first-round scare from Elna Reinach to win her record 100th singles match at Wimbledon.

1999 — San Antonio wins its first NBA championship, defeating the New York Knicks 78-77 in Game 5 of the Finals. The Spurs, keyed by finals MVP Tim Duncan’s 31 points, becomes the first former ABA team to win the championship.

2006 — Asafa Powell matches Wallace Spearmon’s world best in the 200 meters, winning the Jamaican national championships in 19.90 seconds.

2006 — Bernard Lagat becomes the first runner in the history of the U.S. track and field championships to sweep the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, after winning the shorter race.

2013 — UCLA wins its first national championship in baseball with an 8-0 win over Mississippi State.

2014 — John Norwood’s home run in the top of the eighth inning gives Vanderbilt the lead, and the Commodores beat Virginia 3-2 for their first national championship.

2017 — Jordan Spieth needs an extra hole and an amazing final shot to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Travelers Championship. The two-time major champion holes out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger at TPC River Highlands.

And finally

Sugar Ray Leonard defeats Ayub Kalule to win the junior middleweight title. Watch it here.

