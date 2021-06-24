Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, news and analysis

The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler (RHP, 7-0, 2.38 ERA) takes on Zach Davies (RHP, 4-4, 4.66 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.
An update on Andrew Toles
Although baseball and the Dodgers are great ways to distract ourselves from the day-to-day struggles of the real world, sometimes we have to take a step back and remember that major league players have their struggles, too. Case in point: Andrew Toles.
If you remember, Toles was arrested last year after he was discovered sleeping behind a building at Key West International Airport in Florida. He was homeless and taken to a mental health facility.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently caught up with Toles’ family, and you can read his column about that here. Some of the highlights:
—Toles is in the care of his father, Alvin, who says Andrew, 29, is in a “zombie-like” condition.
—Toles is unaware that the Dodgers won the World Series last year.
ICYMI: Dodgers are swept by the Padres
SAN DIEGO — As the National League standings currently stand, the Dodgers would have to beat the San Diego Padres in the wild-card game to keep their hopes of repeating as World Series champions alive.
That would be the consolation prize for not winning the division for the ninth consecutive season. It’s an uneasy possibility. One mistake, one bad night, one dominant start on the other side and it’s all over. The good news is there are 87 games left on the Dodgers’ regular-season schedule to avoid that scenario. The bad news is the Padres have had their way with them and aren’t going away.
The Padres competed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers with a 5-3 win at a sold-out Petco Park on Wednesday. The Dodgers (44-30) have dropped seven of eight games to the Padres (45-32) after winning the season’s first two meetings. The Padres moved within a half-game of the second-place Dodgers with the first-place San Francisco Giants are four games ahead of them. The clubs don’t meet again until late August.
“They absolutely kicked our ass from an intensity standpoint,” Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer said. “They came to play, we didn’t. That’s what happens in baseball. You try to attack the other team and win and when you don’t have that mindset, you get rolled. And we got rolled.”