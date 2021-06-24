Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, news and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers are swept by the Padres

Trevor Bauer stands on the mound after giving up a sole home run to Jake Cronenworth. (Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — As the National League standings currently stand, the Dodgers would have to beat the San Diego Padres in the wild-card game to keep their hopes of repeating as World Series champions alive.

That would be the consolation prize for not winning the division for the ninth consecutive season. It’s an uneasy possibility. One mistake, one bad night, one dominant start on the other side and it’s all over. The good news is there are 87 games left on the Dodgers’ regular-season schedule to avoid that scenario. The bad news is the Padres have had their way with them and aren’t going away.

The Padres competed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers with a 5-3 win at a sold-out Petco Park on Wednesday. The Dodgers (44-30) have dropped seven of eight games to the Padres (45-32) after winning the season’s first two meetings. The Padres moved within a half-game of the second-place Dodgers with the first-place San Francisco Giants are four games ahead of them. The clubs don’t meet again until late August.

“They absolutely kicked our ass from an intensity standpoint,” Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer said. “They came to play, we didn’t. That’s what happens in baseball. You try to attack the other team and win and when you don’t have that mindset, you get rolled. And we got rolled.”

