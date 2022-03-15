The Sports Report: Chargers make a big splash in free agency

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jeff Miller: In the often unpredictable world of NFL free agency, the Chargers on Monday made three moves that were very foreseeable.

They agreed to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson and interior linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, bolstering a defense that sagged at times in 2021.

Before Monday, when the free-agent negotiating period opened, coach Brandon Staley had publicly identified his secondary and defensive front as the two primary areas of concern.

The headlining move was adding Jackson, who agreed to a five-year contract that includes $40 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $82.5 million.

Joseph-Day will be reuniting with Staley, who served as his defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2020. Joseph-Day agreed to a three-year deal with $15 million guaranteed and a potential value of $24 million.

Johnson is set to sign a two-year contract after emerging last season with the New York Giants. His deal is believed to be worth up to $14 million.

The moves can’t become official until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

Jackson will represent a significant upgrade for a secondary that struggled because of injuries and lacked depth. He will play outside and give the Chargers the option of moving Asante Samuel Jr. into the slot in nickel and dime packages.

Chris Harris Jr. had served as the team’s primary slot corner the last two seasons. He is now a free agent.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams continue making moves to keep their offensive line mostly intact.

On Monday, shortly after agreeing to terms with Joseph Noteboom, the Rams announced that they also agreed to terms with center Brian Allen on a three-year deal.

Terms of the contracts were not revealed, but NFL.com reported that Noteboom’s is worth as much as $47.5 million, with $25 million guaranteed. Allen’s deal is worth $24 million, according to ESPN.

The Rams also announced that they had re-signed reserve offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who can play guard and center.

Was it hypocritical for the NFL to suspend Calvin Ridley for gambling? Maybe not.

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue returned Monday to the city he once toured amid a championship parade wanting a win, not a tribute video of past memories. He got the latter, not the former.

Since his firing in 2018, a fall day when Lue and his friends holed up at a lakeshore house and processed the news, he had never been fully feted for his role coaching the 2016 NBA champions, because his returns had come as an assistant and, last year, in front of a pandemic-restricted crowd. His potential reception Monday, finally, in front of a nearly full Rocket Mortgage Field House had not been on his mind, Lue said before tipoff. Most likely he was consumed with how exactly the Clippers would score with two starters resting on the second night of back-to-back games.

But when his moment arrived between the first and second quarters and the Cavaliers played a long video extolling the championship team, the coach didn’t ignore it. Lue waved when the jumbotron showed his face before Cavaliers forward Kevin Love wrapped him in a hug.

Then it was back to business, the coach doing again what prompted such warm cheers from Cavaliers fans — using any means necessary to try to manufacture a win.

Despite forward Marcus Morris Sr. and point guard Reggie Jackson resting one night after combining for 46 points in Detroit, and Robert Covington missing his fifth consecutive game because of personal reasons, the Clippers trailed just one with 2:26 left in overtime after a three-pointer by Nicolas Batum, only for the fatigue to set in and the floor to fall out from beneath them in a 120-111 loss to end this three-game trip.

LAKERS

From Broderick Turner: Thirty minutes before the Lakers tipped off against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James’ “game-tine decision” became a go for the otherworldly forward.

James’ status had him listed as questionable because of left knee soreness and because the Lakers had played at Phoenix on Sunday night. Before the game against the Raptors, Lakers coach Frank Vogel had told the media that James would work on his body in preparation to play.

“He’s been sore, and in a pattern of being sore the day after games,” Vogel said. “So, we had thought there was a chance with the back-to-backs, he would sit out the second night. But he wants to get on the floor, see how it feels.”

Obviously, James felt physically that he could play, but the 114-103 loss the Lakers took against the Raptors had to leave him and the Lakers mentally and emotionally drained.

James had a solid game with 30 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers have lost eight of their last 10 games, and it doesn’t get any easier for them, as they embark on a four-game trip that starts in Minnesota on Wednesday, facing three teams with winning records. The Lakers have lost 10 consecutive games on the road.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The Dodgers announced significant changes to their staff of game broadcasters Monday, adding five new analysts to their television and radio coverage teams.

Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Dontrelle Willis will call select games on SportsNet LA alongside play-by-play voice Joe Davis. Adrián González will become an analyst on the network’s pregame and postgame shows. José Mota will join the club’s English and Spanish radio broadcasts.

Karros, a former 14-year big leaguer and longtime Dodger, and Mendoza, a former Olympic softball player who previously worked on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts, will call both home and road games. Willis, a two-time All-Star pitcher who spent most of his career with the Florida Marlins, will only work road games.

Current game analyst Orel Hershiser remains the team’s primary color commentator on SNLA’s broadcast package but will now only work home games. According to Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer, that decision was made by Hershiser, who told the club he wanted to cut back on his schedule.

Dodgers begin spring training as Freddie Freeman speculation continues to swirl

ANGELS

From Mike DiGiovanna: So, about that Mike Trout switch from center field to left field?

Never mind.

One day after manager Angels manager Joe Maddon floated the possibility of moving Trout off center field to ease the stress on the three-time American League most valuable player’s body, the idea was scrapped during a lengthy Monday morning meeting between Trout, Maddon and general manager Perry Minasian.

“We’re gonna put him in center field,” Maddon said before the team’s first spring training workout. “He feels really good about it, very strongly about it. He feels like he’s in great shape, he’s lost weight. Everything is in order, so he’s going to play center field.”

And that’s that?

“That’s that,” Maddon said.

TENNIS

From Helene Elliott: Daniil Medvedev’s tenure as the No. 1 player in men’s tennis will be brief, destined to last merely two weeks because of his loss Monday to a smart and energized Gael Monfils in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Under a ranking system based on defending previously earned points, Medvedev will drop to No. 2 behind Novak Djokovic next week, even though Djokovic didn’t compete here because he’s unvaccinated and wasn’t allowed to enter the United States. But this surely won’t be the only time the 6-foot-6 Russian with the enormous reach and odd form on his groundstrokes holds the top spot in the rankings, and he was philosophical about its imminent end.

“Is it better to be No. 1 for, let’s say, one week in your life or never touch it?” he said. “You know, I think it’s still better to at least touch it.”

Rafael Nadal, who spent 209 weeks of his legendary career at No. 1, has said he’s not concerned about sitting atop the rankings or being judged the greatest of all time even though his longevity and versatility elevate him alongside Djokovic and Roger Federer in any GOAT discussion. At 35, his focus is on nursing his chronically injured left foot, which has led him to skip next week’s event in Miami so he can better prepare for the clay court season and possibly extend his own record to win a 14th French Open title.

DUCKS

The Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

And finally

The worst umpire moments of 2021. Watch and listen here.