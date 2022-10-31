The Sports Report: 49ers, Christian McCaffrey are too much for Rams

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Gary Klein: It was supposed to be the start of the Rams’ second-half sprint.

Coming off a win and an open date, they were confident. With several starters returning from injuries, they were stronger. The defending Super Bowl champions appeared poised to finally make good on their proclamation to run it back.

But the Rams are undeniably running in reverse.

They are running without direction, careening toward possibly eliminating themselves from a postseason opportunity.

And coach Sean McVay and his team continue running up losses — on a seemingly endless loop — against the San Francisco 49ers.

A 31-14 defeat Sunday at Sofi Stadium extended the Rams’ streak of regular-season futility against the 49ers to eight games. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a touchdown. He caught a touchdown pass. He also threw for a touchdown and accounted for 183 of the 49ers’ 368 yards of offense.

It has been close to a half-decade, circa 2018, that McVay outsmarted and outwitted friend and mentor Kyle Shanahan in an NFC West game.

The Rams can point to a victory over the 49ers in last season’s NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium, but that qualifies as a one-off — and a lucky one at that thanks to a dropped interception by the 49ers — not an indication that the Rams have the makeup to become the first team since the 2004 season to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

The loss Sunday dropped the Rams’ record to 3-4, a first for McVay.

“This is a different situation,” McVay said, “but that doesn’t mean you press the panic button.”

————

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: On the first night of the NBA season, it all seemed like such a bad idea.

Russell Westbrook sat at a table just outside the team’s locker room and said that his routine was so disrupted by coming off the bench in the team’s preseason finale that it caused his hamstring to tighten up.

And while it’s probably not all that controversial to think someone who’d done something like start in the NBA had developed a pretty strict routine for more than 1,000 NBA games, the implication around the league was that Westbrook wasn’t going to make Darvin Ham’s life any easier by embracing that option.

Instead, he’s given it a bearhug.

“He’s doing his thing,” Anthony Davis said.

In his second regular season as the Lakers’ sixth man, Westbrook has looked more like himself than maybe any other time in his Lakers’ tenure.

Westbrook got a key offensive rebound and split the Denver defense, switching hands and scoring to ice a 121-110 win, the first of Ham’s head coaching career.

“We needed to prove something to ourselves,” Ham said.

After a sleepy Sunday night start, it was Westbrook who injected life into the Lakers in the first half. And in the second half, it was Westbrook orchestrating the best run of the Lakers’ season, looking into the sounds and basking in the cheers while asking for more.

The Lakers scored 17-straight points, the team’s shooting finally catching up with its defending. Matt Ryan, who earned the Lakers’ 15th spot in training camp, hit a pair of threes, and Lonnie Walker IV, who has struggled badly all season offensively, caught fire all with Westbrook pushing the pace.

He finished with 18 points, eight rebound and eight assists – the Lakers’ bench outscoring Denver’s reserves by 19.

LeBron James scored 26 and Anthony Davis added 23 and 15 after missing one game with his ongoing lower back issues. Later Sunday, Davis appeared to re-aggravate the injury, but he remained in the game.

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: Late on Oct. 23, one Clippers coach made a plea for perspective after the team’s first defeat, a thorough beating against Phoenix.

“It’s a long season,” he said.

Ever since, however, it has been one long, miserable week, during which the Clippers’ losing streak that began with Phoenix has built to four in a row after a 112-91 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday — and it isn’t the only thing that has grown.

Missed shots are piling up. Their offense ranks better than only the league-worst Lakers and only 37% of the Clippers’ shots have gone in when the closest defender is four feet or farther away — the NBA’s definition of “open” and “wide open.”

The turnovers haven’t abated, either, now a league-worst 17.5 per game and becoming as reliable as the Clippers’ calls for patience, some saying it could take two months for their full roster to play consistently together.

Perhaps most notable, calls from within the locker room for more intensity, effort and heart have steadily built with each loss.

————

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: For the second time in three weeks LAFC lifted a trophy at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday. This time it was the Western Conference championship, which will go into the display case next to the Supporter’s Shield the team won earlier this month.

The title celebration was short-lived however, because even with the 3-0 win over Austin FC, LAFC is still one victory short of the prize it really wants: the MLS Cup. It will go after that Saturday when it plays host to the winner of the Eastern Conference final between Philadelphia and New York City.

“We are very pleased with the game we played and the trophy,” midfielder Ilie Sánchez said. “But this is not the one we want to have, or not the only one that we want to have. We look forward to the bigger one.”

Sánchez wasn’t alone.

“In the locker room [there] is still hunger and want for more,” coach Steve Cherundolo said in a celebratory news conference. “We’ll keep the level of focus as high as possible for a week and hope to have a similar press conference next Saturday.”

From Ryan Kartje: Jordan Addison, USC’s top receiver, stood on the Arizona Stadium sideline in street clothes. Close by, the receiver expected to seamlessly step into his place, Mario Williams, would never get on the field. He wore pads and a uniform but wound up a surprise late scratch because of a pregame injury tweak.

Their absences left the Trojans without any obvious answers at wideout, where their top two targets had accounted for 42.5% of the team’s receptions. But in their stead, what might’ve been a nightmare scenario ended in a Caleb Williams career-best passing night as USC beat Arizona 45-37.

Kyle Ford set his mind on a breakout before he knew Addison and Williams would be out of the lineup. Two weeks ago, soon after USC suffered its first loss of the season at Utah, Ford called Caleb Williams and told the quarterback he was going to make an impact.

“He said no more,” Williams said. “He wants to be on the field. He wants to make those catches for me, and he got his opportunity.”

From Ben Bolch: Don’t call it a bounce back.

UCLA rebounded from its first loss of the year with a comprehensive 38-13 win over Stanford on Saturday but didn’t entertain ideas that the victory exorcised any ghosts from last week’s loss to Oregon.

“We don’t live our life in the past,” head coach Chip Kelly said. “We don’t have a rearview mirror in our office. We don’t have a rearview mirror on our practice field. We’re always looking to our next opponent and who we got next. And it’s the same thing with these guys. They can enjoy this win as much as they want tomorrow, but when we come back in Monday morning, we got to set our sights on Arizona State.”

————

