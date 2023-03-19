The Sports Report: UCLA holds off Northwestern to advance to Sweet 16

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Ben Bolch: The scene inside the UCLA locker room resembled what you might expect after the end of a long trip in late January.

Players sat at their lockers, some looking at phones, others lost in conversation with teammates, no one celebrating Saturday at Golden 1 Center. The only reminder that this was a special time of year was the large NCAA tournament bracket positioned at one end of the room, the Bruins having advanced, allowing designated sticker slapper Russell Stong IV to move UCLA into the next round.

As a reporter asked senior guard David Singleton what the team was going to do to commemorate this latest triumph as part of another deep run into March, Stong raised a triumphant fist into the air from his seat three lockers over.

“Team film session and recovery,” the walk-on interjected.

This is who they are. This is what they do.

For the third time in as many seasons, UCLA has made it to the Sweet 16.

The Bruins get to keep playing because another trend persisted: The final minutes continued to be winning time.

Shaking off a huge Northwestern rally that erased a 13-point deficit in the second half, second-seeded UCLA held off the seventh-seeded Wildcats for an intense, 68-63 victory in the second round.

It was a triumph filled with redemption for the Bruins.

Continue reading here

Hernández: Don’t fret about UCLA. Resilience is part of the Bruins’ March Madness style

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: The news that Kawhi Leonard wasn’t playing Saturday afternoon for the Clippers against the Orlando Magic because of right knee injury management was already a blow with so few games left in the regular season and L.A. jockeying for playoff position in the topsy-turvy Western Conference.

Then after the Clippers lost 113-108 to the Magic at Crypto.com Arena, coach Tyronn Lue was unable to explain why it all went wrong because he wasn’t feeling well enough to talk to the media.

It was left up to associate head coach Dan Craig to provide the answers for why the Clippers fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Continue reading here

LAKERS

From Helene Elliott: When the Lakers needed him most on Friday, Anthony Davis let them down.

When they were ahead of Dallas by four points with 7.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter and needed him to be smart, he foolishly contested a three-point shot by Maxi Kleber and was called for a foul. Kleber, who had taken only 24 free throws before Friday and made 58% of them, hit all three to cut the Lakers’ lead to one point.

When they needed Davis to hit a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds left he converted only one, leaving the Lakers up by two. And when Dallas subsequently inbounded the ball, Davis got lost defensively, closing way too late to prevent Kleber from sinking a 27-foot jumper for the difference in a 111-110 victory over the Lakers that stunned the sellout crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

Continue reading here

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: The Galaxy lost two goals to video reviews and its starting goalkeeper to an injury Saturday, settling for a frustrating 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps that left the team winless three games into a season for the first time since 2009.

The Whitecaps’ goal came in the 14th minute when defender Tristan Blackmon drove a bullet of a header past Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond off a Julian Gressel free kick. The goal stood after a short review.

The Galaxy (0-1-2) matched that in first-half stoppage time when Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka failed to corral a bending left-foot chip from Raheem Edwards, instead pushing it to the feet of Galaxy defender Kelvin Leerdam, who nudged the ball into the net for his first goal since September 2020.

Continue reading here

LAFC

Two of the favorites in the Western Conference relied on their goalkeepers as Seattle’s Stefan Frei and LAFC’s John McCarthy posted shutouts in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Frei made three saves and McCarthy had four as each turned away the limited scoring chances for two of the powerhouse clubs in MLS.

LAFC remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, while Seattle slipped to 2-1-1.

KINGS

Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal, Thatcher Demko made 38 saves, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Kings 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Carl Grundstrom and Alex Edler scored for the Kings (40-20-10), who earned one point and moved into a tie with the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Joonas Korpisalo made 15 saves.

L.A. MARATHON

For a map of street closures during Sunday’s L.A. Marathon, please click here.