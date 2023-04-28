The Sports Report: NFL draft first-round recap

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Carolina Panthers

From Sam Farmer: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been friends and competitors since eighth grade, two quarterback prodigies growing up in Southern California.

On Thursday night, they were the one-two punch to kick off the NFL draft.

Alabama’s Young was the top pick of the Carolina Panthers, and Ohio State’s Stroud went No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

“Whenever there’s a pressure situation, I look at that as an opportunity,” said Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner who played at Cathedral High in Los Angeles and Mater Dei in Santa Ana. “It’s fun to be in those situations. That’s what we all dream of.

“Whatever the expectations, I want to take things day by day. But I am super blessed for this organization to take a chance on me.”

There was speculation that Stroud might slip down the draft board, but the Texans had other ideas. They grabbed him with the No. 2 pick, then traded right back up to take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson at No. 3.

Stroud, who played at Rancho Cucamonga, became the highest-drafted Ohio State quarterback, surpassing Art Schlichter, chosen fourth by the Baltimore Colts in 1982.

LAKERS

From Dylan Hernández: LeBron James was spent.

Removed from the court with about five minutes left in an eventual 116-99 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, James planted himself on the edge of the Lakers’ bench at FedExForum.

His hands were clasped between his legs. His head was down.

The two nights that separated James from his most inspirational performance in a Lakers uniform wasn’t sufficient time for him to recover, evidently.

James played on empty Wednesday night, making just five of 17 shots from the field, including one of nine three-pointers. He finished with 15 points. His five turnovers were the most in the game.

“Tonight, I was s—,” James said.

The ageless wonder who powered the Lakers to an overtime victory in Game 4 of this Western Conference series looked every one of his 38 years in Game 5.

NBA PLAYOFFS

NHL PLAYOFFS

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Four weeks later, the Dodgers are right back where they started.

Through 26 games this season, they have as many wins as losses, dropping back to .500 after a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

And just like at the beginning of the season, their new-look roster is facing more questions than answers, continuing to sputter with an inconsistent and short-handed offense, underwhelming and out-of-sync pitching staff, and previously unforeseen problems such as their inability to control the running game.

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Shohei Ohtani’s pitching starts typically have a flare of excitement. Any given outing seemingly has the potential for the two-way star to make history. In Thursday’s 8-7 win over the Oakland Athletics, Ohtani hit a speed bump on the mound in the fourth inning, then capped his game at the plate almost hitting for the cycle.

“I actually felt probably the best today, all year at the plate,” Ohtani said in Japanese through an interpreter. “I gave up those five runs but still felt pretty good overall, pitching-wise. So I would say it’s a pretty good day overall.”

Had Ohtani homered in the eighth inning, he would have become the first major league player in the modern era to hit for the cycle in a game in which he pitched.

BOXING

From Tyler R. Tynes: Well, I suppose there was never any stopping him. His promoters tried to talk some sense into him, but the pug insisted on blazing this path. He wanted to walk directly through the fire, with his chin held high toward victory. This was what it meant to be a man, right? To be the Mexican warrior he so badly wanted to embody. The paperwork had long been signed and the fight announced. There was no backing out of it, despite how many people thought he was delusional for taking such a risky fight. Didn’t he know? No one had ever survived one of these maulings. Men walked into the ring only to end the night sullen and swollen, broken and confused at how — or when — they nosedived toward the canvas.

It was hard to believe some pretty boy from Victorville had much more of a chance.

But he was assured of his victory. He had no reason to be otherwise. Ryan Garcia, a man-made boxing king of the next generation, wasn’t just going to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the self-proclaimed savage from west Baltimore, in an undefeated vs. undefeated pride fight in the heart of Sin City. He told me, emphatically, that he was “gonna shock the world.” He saw the scrap as his sole moment, the only thing he could currently conquer to prove he belonged with the big boys of boxing.

WNBA

From Chuck Schilken: Brittney Griner is done playing overseas.

With one possible exception.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being released from Russian detainment in December, the Phoenix Mercury star said she will no longer play professional basketball in Russia or anywhere else outside of the U.S.

“I’m never going overseas to play again, unless I’m representing my country at the Olympics,” said Griner, who was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. “If I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave the U.S. soil and that’s just to represent the USA.”

1923 — Wembley Stadium opens - Bolton Wanderers vs West Ham United (FA Cup).

1931 — Program for woman athletes approved for 1932 Olympics track & field.

1956 — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Frank Robinson hits his 1st of 586 HRs.

1957 — LPGA Western Open: Patty Berg wins her 6th Western Open by one stroke from Wiffi Smith.

1961 — Milwaukee Braves’ future HOF pitcher Warren Spahn throws his second career no-hitter at 41.

1966 — Boston edges the Lakers 95-93 in Game 7, giving the Celtics and coach Red Auerbach eight straight NBA titles. Auerbach, who announced his retirement earlier, is replaced by center Bill Russell, the first Black head coach of a major U.S. sports team.

1967 — Muhammad Ali refuses induction into the U.S. Armed Forces. He is arrested and the New York State Athletic Commission suspends his boxing license and strips him of his heavyweight title.

1972 — Courts award 1968 Kentucky Derby prize money to 2nd place winner due to the winner being given drugs before the race.

1987 — The NBA awards expansion franchises to Charlotte and Miami for 1988, and Minneapolis and Orlando in 1989.

1987 — NFL Draft: University of Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde first pick by Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1990 — Boston sets single-game NBA playoff records for scoring and shooting accuracy in a 157-128 rout of the New York Knicks to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

1992 — Video replay is used to decide a playoff game for the first time. In game six of the Detroit-Minnesota division semifinal, Sergei Fedorov of the Red Wings appears to hit the crossbar behind Minnesota goalie Jon Casey during overtime. The Stars ice the puck immediately, but referee Rob Shick calls for a video review. The replay shows the puck enters the goal just below the crossbar and caroms off the frame at the back of the net. Fedorov is awarded the goal to give the Red Wings a series-tying 1-0 victory.

1995 — Michael Jordan, in his first playoff game since his return from retirement, scored 48 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-100.

1995 — The Orlando Magic give the Boston Celtics their worst defeat in team history, 124-77, in a playoff opener.

2001 — Colorado’s Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 16th career playoff shutout, making 20 saves in a 2-0 win over Los Angeles.

2003 — Andre Agassi recaptures the world no. 1 ranking to become the oldest top-ranked male in the history of the ATP rankings (33 years, 13 days).

2007 — NFL Draft: LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell first pick by Oakland Raiders.

2009 — Washington edges the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series to cap a comeback from a 3-games-to-1 deficit. It is the franchise’s first series victory since the 1997-98 season, when Washington made it all the way to the Stanley Cup finals.

2010 — Montreal beats Washington 2-1 to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 series victory and eliminate the NHL’s best regular-season in the first round of the playoffs. The Canadiens are the ninth No. 8-seeded team to knock off a No. 1 in 32 matchups since the NHL went to its current playoff format in 1994 — and the first to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

2011 — Canada’s Patrick Chan wins his first world figure skating title in record fashion. Chan sets world records for the free skate and total points to claim titles at the world figure skating championships in Moscow.

2011 — NFL Draft: Auburn quarterback Cam Newton first pick by Carolina Panthers.

2016 — The Rams select California quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and the No. 2 selection for the Philadelphia Eagles is North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz. It’s the second straight year that two QBs went 1-2 and the seventh time in the modern era of the draft since 1967.

2018 — Shaquem Griffin is the first one-handed person to be drafted into the NFL, for the Seattle Seahawks.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

The Rams select Jared Goff with the first pick of the 2016 NFL draft. Watch and listen here.