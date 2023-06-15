The Sports Report: Dodger bullpen fails again in loss to White Sox

Chicago’s Jake Burger runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Mike DiGiovanna: Clayton Kershaw is nowhere near as dominant as he was from 2011-2017, when he went 118-41 with a 2.10 ERA in 207 starts and won three National League Cy Young Awards and a most valuable player award.

But even at 35, with a sometimes balky back and nearly 2,700 innings on his odometer, the Dodgers left-hander has been the clear-cut ace of an injury ravaged rotation that lost Walker Buehler to Tommy John surgery, Dustin May to a major forearm injury and has been without Julio Urías (left-hamstring strain) for a month.

“I don’t know where we’d be [without him] given the injuries we have,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s a stalwart, the glue, our horse.”

The Dodgers rode Kershaw for six uneven innings Wednesday night, and Kershaw kept them in the race against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two runs and six hits, striking out five, walking two and escaping three difficult jams over the course of 97 pitches.

Kershaw was in line for a win when the Dodgers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to take a two-run lead, but a bullpen that has dispensed more gasoline than flame retardant this season was torched for six runs in the final two innings of an 8-4 loss before a crowd of 44,442 in Chavez Ravine.

Dodgers right-hander Yency Almonte breezed through a one-two-three seventh, giving Roberts the confidence he could coax another inning out of the reliever. But Eloy Jimenez doubled to lead off the eighth, and Jake Burger drove a two-run homer high off the left-field foul pole to tie the score 4-4.

Left-hander Alex Vesia replaced Almonte and hit Andrew Benintendi with a pitch. Benintendi took second on a wild pitch and scored on Clint Frazier’s single to center for a 5-4 lead. Jimenez added an RBI single off Tayler Scott, and Benintendi hit a two-run single off Victor González in the top of the ninth.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the seventh inning to lift the Texas Rangers to a 6-3 win over the Angels on Wednesday night.

Semien’s two-run homer struck high up the left-field foul pole to break a 1-1 tie. Seager followed with a shot to right field on the next pitch.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his AL-leading 21st. It extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. The homer was an opposite-field blast into the second deck traveling 453 feet.

A’s TO VEGAS

From Bill Shaikin: The Oakland Athletics appear to be two small steps from extinction.

The Nevada legislature on Wednesday approved $380 million in taxpayer funds toward a new ballpark in Las Vegas, leaving two hurdles for the A’s in their proposed move: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo to sign the ballpark bill into law, and major league owners to approve the move.

Major League Baseball expects both steps to be cleared, with the A’s projecting the grand opening of their new ballpark in 2028. The A’s would pay the balance of the projected $1.5-billion construction cost, plus any cost overruns.

Continue reading here

LAFC

Micael scored in the 23rd minute for his first MLS goal and the Houston Dynamo beat LAFC 1-0 on Wednesday night for back-to-back shutout victories in the series.

Micael was left unmarked at the far post for an easy tap-in off a set piece.

Houston (7-7-4) won on the road for the first time this season, leaving three MLS teams without a win away from home. The Dynamo entered with just two points in eight road games — the fewest in the MLS this season. LAFC (7-3-6) lost its first home game this season.

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: The offer came with no strings attached, Folarin Balogun said. With the U.S. national team training in Orlando, Fla., and Balogun’s French club idled by an international break, American coach Anthony Hudson reached out with a quiet invitation for Balogun to come over for dinner.

The visit didn’t stay quiet for long. When Balogun took to Instagram to post what he thought were generic photos of him posed inside a car and sitting on the grass, toweling off after a workout, U.S. Soccer fans went to work. A partially obscured wall behind the car was quickly linked to an Orlando pub. Another person studied the grass Balogun was sitting on and found it to be the same type the U.S. team was training on.

Balogun was in Florida.

That may prove to be the most consequential piece of internet botany in U.S. Soccer history because a few weeks after Balogun had his cover blown, he asked FIFA for a one-time change of affiliation to play for the U.S., not England. He could make his debut Thursday against Mexico in a Nations League semifinal at Allegiant Stadium.

Continue reading here

GOLF

From Steve Henson: Tiger Woods’ plan was sparse yet clear. He said at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in February that he’d play in the four majors this year. Nothing more was guaranteed.

Turns out, the majors weren’t a guarantee, either ... much to the chagrin of his fellow golfers.

“A lot of us here today in the field owe a lot to Tiger, he’s why we got involved in the game,” Collin Morikawa said. “Maybe not the sole reason, but for me growing up that’s all I cared about.”

Woods, 47, declined to play in the U.S. Open this week at the L.A. Country Club because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired ankle, a lingering consequence of his car crash in early 2021.

Continue reading here

Stanford golf team foursome barking up same tree in U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club

SPARKS

Dearica Hamby had 23 points and eight rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 79-61 on Wednesday.

Hamby scored 14 of her points in the third quarter to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 61-51 entering the fourth. The Sparks held Dallas to 10 fourth-quarter points.

Ogwumike reached 20-plus points for the fifth time in her last six games. Ogwumike also had two steals to pass Lindsay Whalen for 16th on the WNBA’s career list with 501.

And finally...

