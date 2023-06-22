The Sports Report: Seven Dodger relievers combine to outpitch Shohei Ohtani and Angels

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Mike DiGiovanna: Dave Roberts’ pregame media briefing was about to break up on Wednesday when a Japanese reporter chimed in with a question that was as direct as the chalk line between home plate and first base in Angel Stadium.

“Do you want Shohei Ohtani?” the Dodgers manager was asked.

“I don’t think there’s a manager that wouldn’t love Shohei, but right now, he’s an Angel, so I want to get hits off him, and I want to get him out four times tonight,” Roberts said before the Freeway Series game. “And I can’t afford tampering charges.”

The Dodgers are expected to make a huge play for Ohtani in free agency, so much so that in a poll of 96 major leaguers conducted by The Athletic this week, 57.2% said they thought Ohtani would be playing for the Dodgers next season. The Angels ranked second at 11.4%.

Ohtani provided yet another reason–as if there aren’t enough–why he will be so coveted next winter in his first-ever start against the Dodgers, the right-hander giving up one run and five hits, striking out 12 and walking two in a stout seven-inning, 101-pitch effort.

But the Dodgers had Ohtani outnumbered, countering with a game in which seven relievers from what is statistically one of baseball’s worst bullpens combined to allow two hits in a 2-0 victory before a sellout crowd of 44,760.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run off Ohtani in the fourth inning, and Miguel Vargas hit a solo shot off reliever Aaron Loup in the ninth to help the Dodgers win consecutive games for the first time since May 29-30 against the Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers, who also shut out the Angels 2-0 on Tuesday night, have won eight straight games against their Southern California rivals dating back to the 2021 season.

Continue reading here

Shohei Ohtani throws a gem, but Angels give little help in loss to Dodgers

Scouts sue MLB for age discrimination, claiming the league had a ‘blacklist’

Hernández: Clayton Kershaw, once dogged by injuries, has become the most dependable Dodger

COLISEUM MEMORIES

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the L.A. Coliseum, which has hosted two Olympics and countless college and pro football games, along with the Dodgers and a host of other events. In the coming weeks, we will present stories looking at the anniversary, and we want you to take part. Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and send your favorite Coliseum memory. It can be anything, sporting event, concert, etc. Try to keep it to two-to-three paragraphs and tell why the event was memorable to you. Include your full name and your current city. Selected ones may run in print and online in the coming weeks.

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: Dignity Health Sports Park celebrated its 20th birthday Wednesday, an occasion Galaxy supporters marked by turning back the clock, showing up and getting loud after ending a boycott that had marred the team’s first seven home games this season.

It wasn’t quite like the old days on the field, though, with Alan Pulido scoring twice – the second goal coming on a penalty kick in stoppage time – to give Sporting Kansas City a 2-2 draw before an announced midweek crowd of 20,960, the largest for a Galaxy home match in more than two months.

“I’m very excited to be back,” said Leslie Chavez, a member of the L.A. Riot Squad, one of four supporter groups that agreed to not to attend games at DHSP as long as Chris Klein remained the team’s president. Fans have long blamed Klein for a decline that has seen the team lose more games than it has won since 2017, but that displeasure grew into a boycott when the team announced it had re-signed it president to a multiyear contract last January, a month after he and the team were hit with harsh penalties for violating salary budget rules.

Klein was ousted three weeks ago and Wednesday the fans kept their word, returning to the supporters’ sections in the north stands and in the southeast corner.

“Good to be back,” said Andrew Alesana, president of the L.A. Riot Squad. “I haven’t been home for a while.”

Continue reading here

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

From Kevin Baxter: The last five weeks have been pretty special for Alyssa Thompson.

Last month she attended her senior prom and two weeks ago she graduated from the Harvard-Westlake School. But she topped all that Wednesday when it was announced she had won a spot on the 23-player U.S. roster for next month’s World Cup in New Zealand-Australia, where the team will be chasing an unprecedented third straight championship.

The 18-year-old, the youngest player on the team and second-youngest U.S. player named to a World Cup roster, will be joined by Angel City teammate Julie Ertz; Alex Morgan, the leading active scorer for the U.S. with 121 international goals; former world player of the year Megan Rapinoe; and Sophia Smith, last year’s NWSL MVP.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Continue reading here

LAFC

Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as LAFC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Bogusz took a pass from Kwadwo Opoku and scored his second goal of the season to give LAFC (9-3-5) the only goal it would need. McCarthy finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet.

The victory leaves the defending champions on top of the Western Conference standings. LAFC improves to 6-0-1 all-time at home against Seattle (8-7-4). LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are the only two teams the Sounders have played more than twice on the road in the regular season without a victory. Seattle’s only win at LAFC was a 3-1 victory in the 2019 Western Conference Final.

WNBA

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Destanni Henderson woke up at 5 a.m. in Phoenix, she was a free agent waiting for her next pro basketball opportunity. Less than 12 hours later, she was warming up on the Crypto.com Arena court wearing a freshly printed Sparks jersey.

The hardship contract that brought the second-year point guard to L.A. on a few hours’ notice is a key lifeline for WNBA teams looking for emergency backup when rosters often fall short of the maximum 12 and no affiliated G League or practice squads can help overcome inevitable injuries. The system is a whirlwind for the free agents, who sometimes meet their teammates for the first time hours before a game to just play a handful of minutes until the team gets healthy again.

The undefined, fleeting role didn’t deter Henderson. When she woke up on June 16, preparing for her normal morning workout to instead find a text from the Sparks saying they wanted her in L.A. that night for a game, the former South Carolina star immediately accepted.

Continue reading here

1918 — Molla Bjurstedt wins the women’s U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. title for the fourth straight year, beating Eleanor Goss 6-4, 6-3.

1937 — Joe Louis knocks out Jim Braddock in the eighth round at Chicago’s Comiskey Park to win the world heavyweight title, which he would hold for 11 years.

1938 — In a rematch portrayed in both countries as good vs. evil, Joe Louis of the U.S. knocks out Germany’s Max Schmeling at 2:04 of the first round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.

1949 — Ezzard Charles scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Jersey Joe Walcott at Comiskey Park in Chicago to win the vacant world heavyweight title.

1979 — Larry Holmes stops Mike Weaver in the 12th round to retain the WBC heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York.

1981 — John McEnroe throws a tantrum in his 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over Tom Gullikson on the opening day at Wimbledon. McEnroe’s return of Gullikson’s serve is ruled out by chair umpire Edward James. McEnroe shouts his famous line, “You cannot be serious.” He then calls James the “the pits of the world” and an “incompetent fool.” Tournament referee Fred Hoyles is called to the court after James hits McEnroe with a point penalty. After McEnroe’s arguments with Hoyle go unsatisfied, Gullikson holds serve and McEnroe curses Hoyle on the changeover, prompting another point penalty. He is later fined $1,500.

1991 — NHL Draft: Oshawa Generals center Eric Lindros first pick by Quebec Nordiques.

1994 — The Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, win their first NBA title, beating New York 90-84 in Game 7 of the finals. Olajuwon gets 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

1994 — FIFA World Cup: USA beats Colombia 2-1 in round match at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, 1st WC win since 1950.

1996 — Michael Moorer beats Axel Shultz in 11 for IBF heavyweight boxing title.

1999 — In one of the greatest upsets in Wimbledon’s 113-year history, top-ranked Martina Hingis loses 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.

2001 — Karrie Webb sets two scoring records in the LPGA Championship in shooting a 7-under 64 for a three-stroke lead. Webb, at 11-under 131, breaks the 36-hole scoring record by two strokes. Webb shoots a 29 on the front nine for the lowest nine-hole score in the 47-year history of the championship.

2006 — The U.S. soccer team is eliminated from World Cup play with a 2-1 loss to Ghana.

2007 — For the first time, Americans are taken with the top two picks in the NHL draft. Chicago selects Patrick Kane with the first pick. Philadelphia then selects left wing James vanRiemsdyk with the second pick.

2014 — Michelle Wie wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her first major championship. She beats top-ranked Stacy Lewis by two shots.

2017 — Washington point guard Markelle Fultz is the first pick of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

John McEnroe’s Wimbledon meltdown. Watch and listen here.