The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani’s stardom remains untarnished

From Bill Plaschke: Two weeks after sinking into a murky abyss, the legend of Shohei Ohtani has suddenly come up for air, surfacing powerfully through a thick layer of felonious lies and criminal deceit.

It smiles at those who doubted its integrity. It shakes its head at those who questioned its motives.

The legend lives.

I didn’t quite believe Ohtani recently when he said he knew nothing about an alleged $4.5 million in wire transfers to an illegal bookie.

With federal prosecutors announcing Thursday that they have charged translator Ippei Mizuhara with stealing more than $16 million from the Dodgers superstar to pay Mizuhara’s gambling debts, I now believe.

In the wake of federal prosecutors charging Ippei Mizuhara with stealing more than $16 million from Shohei Ohtani, what’s next for the Dodgers’ superstar and MLB?

(Sixteen million? Are you kidding me?)

I didn’t quite believe Ohtani when he recently threw Mizuhara under the bus by saying, “Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

With Thursday’s criminal complaint containing allegations of phone conversations in which Mizuhara actually impersonates Ohtani to gain access to the money, I believe.

Advertisement

MLB scores

MLB standings

LAKERS

From Bill Plaschke: Headache. Nausea.

The two words were uttered Tuesday night to describe the condition of a certain Laker.

The two words could also describe the reaction of their fans.

Headache. Nausea.

In the final hours before tipoff against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers announced that Anthony Davis was going to miss the game because of a headache and nausea.

Davis is their most important player. This was going to be, thus far, their most important game.

It was an absence of monumental proportions. It became a loss of dreadful ramifications.

The Warriors’ 134-120 victory was thus defined by the symptoms that scuttled the mission.

The two words have placed the season on a tightrope.

Headache. Nausea.

NBA scores

NBA standings

KINGS

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals and the Kings clinched a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Kevin Fiala and Akil Thomas also scored in a workmanlike win for the Kings, who will be in the postseason for the third consecutive spring. The Kings lost to Edmonton in the first round in both of the previous trips, and a third straight matchup is possible with the Kings currently sitting third in the Pacific Division behind the second-place Oilers.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves and captain Anze Kopitar had two assists as the Kings opened a four-game homestand to end the regular season under interim coach Jim Hiller. The Kings missed the chance to clinch by losing to the Ducks on Tuesday, but quickly got back into form by beating Calgary for their fourth win in five games.

From Ben Bolch: Officially, UCLA’s mantra under DeShaun Foster is discipline, respect and enthusiasm.

Unofficially, a new slogan is emerging, one that will sound familiar to those who followed Pete Carroll across town.

Always compete.

“He just wants it all the time,” new Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe said of his boss’ get-after-it mind-set. “Like, he never wants to turn it off and that might be what you guys see in terms of — you can call it energy, whatever you want to call it, but it’s the head man himself, you always get what you emphasize and for him, he wants us to always have that competitive spirit.”

From Ryan Kartje: After 48 hours of nagging questions and will-he-or-won’t-he uncertainty, Bear Alexander emerged from the tunnel under the John McKay Center in full pads and helmet, his mere presence a sigh of relief after a dramatic stretch of spring at USC.

Those previous two days had been defined by dizzying speculation surrounding the standout defensive tackle’s future at the school. Alexander seemed all but bound for the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, before a final pitch from USC coaches Wednesday shifted those sentiments. By Thursday afternoon, it was as if nothing had ever happened behind the scenes.

“Bear is doing fine,” coach Lincoln Riley said with a shrug. “I know there was a bunch of stuff on the outside. I know he felt the need to address it because there was so much on the outside, which kind of starts anywhere and everywhere in this day and age.”

The dust had barely settled on Alexander’s drama before another player declared his plans to enter the portal. Freshman center Jason Zandamela was one of the highest touted players in USC’s 2024 recruiting class, but lasted just a few months on campus before deciding to transfer.

THE MASTERS

From Sam Farmer: Bryson DeChambeau created some headaches for himself a few years ago when he suggested Augusta National wasn’t as tough as its billing.

He said the par-72 course was “a par-67 for me” because he could reach all the par-5 holes in two shots. He was mercilessly mocked for the comment, especially after he pulled out of that Masters because of vertigo.

An older, wiser DeChambeau was far more respectful of the storied course Thursday after an opening-round 65 put him atop the leaderboard for the opening round.

He said he has learned “a lot of patience, especially out here on this golf course where you feel it’s gettable, you see it’s right in front of you, but it’s just tricky out here. It can be super tricky.”

Even in inclement weather that delayed the start of the tournament 2½ hours, DeChambeau deftly navigated his way through his round, with birdies on the first three holes and another stretch of five birdies in six holes.

1939 — Stanley Cup Final: Chicago Blackhawks beat Toronto, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record.

1942 — Byron Nelson wins his second Masters, edging Ben Hogan by one stroke.

1953 — Ben Hogan takes his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.

1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff round to win his third Masters.

1954 — 8th NBA Championship: Minneapolis Lakers beat Syracuse Nationals, 4 games to 3.

1958 — St. Louis’ Bob Pettit scores a record 50 points as the Hawks beat the Boston Celtics in six games for the NBA title. Pettit hit 19 shots from the field and 12 from the free-throw line in the Hawks 110-109 win.

1960 — Maurice Richard scored his NHL-record 82nd, and final, playoff goal in the Montreal Canadiens’ 5-2 victory against the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.

1980 — U.S. Olympic Committee endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic games.

1981 — Tom Watson wins his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.

1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.

1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes.

1998 — Mark O’Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.

2009 — In Hameenlinna, Finland, the United States wins its second straight women’s World Hockey Championship title, beating Canada 4-1 behind defenseman Caitlin Cahow’s two goals.

Compiled by the Associated Press