The Sports Report: Farewell, Jerry West

From Bill Plaschke: The sadness was compounded by the strangeness.

The announcement of the death of the greatest Laker was made by the Clippers.

“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86,” read the Wednesday morning release from the Clippers’ communications department.

The Clippers loved Jerry West, and were loved by him, and he was treated with the utmost dignity and respect during his seven years as their adviser.

But he will forever be a Laker.

He built the Lakers into a Southern California institution as a player. He constructed and nurtured the Lakers’ greatness as a general manager.

He was their conscience. He was their heartbeat. He was their soul. He was the most important person to ever walk through their gym doors.

West walked away from the Lakers 24 years ago and never returned.

It was always so bizarre, the best executive in the history of sports living down the street from an organization he helped build into the most celebrated in sports … and yet they didn’t talk.

Jerry West, Lakers legend and architect of ‘Showtime’ era, dies at 86

Eye for talent ‘unmatched’: Magic Johnson shares memories of Jerry West

NBA stars mourn the death of Jerry West, ‘one of the very best players’

How Jerry West became the NBA logo — and why David Stern never admitted to it

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: The first time Dodgers fans saw Corey Seager in the dugout this week, they cheered.

The first time Dodgers fans saw Seager on the field this week, he gave them no choice but to boo.

In his first game as a visiting player at Dodger Stadium — three years since he left the franchise that drafted him, where he first became an All-Star and World Series champion — Seager led the Texas Rangers to a 3-2 win, providing the decisive blow with a three-run home run off Walker Buehler in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers almost salvaged the game in the ninth inning, scoring on a double by Jason Heyward, with the final out coming on a bang-bang play at the plate after Andy Pages ran through a stop sign from third base coach Dino Ebel.

The Dodgers requested a challenge to see if Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was blocking the plate. But after a video review, the call was confirmed. Game over.

Another night at Dodger Stadium, decided by the swing of Seager.

Hernández: Corey Seager’s return to Dodger Stadium brings questions about his departure

Dodgers acquire utility man Cavan Biggio from Blue Jays to add another left-handed bat

Birthday gift to Hall of Fame: Legendary Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley’s archives

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

José Soriano pitched effectively into the ninth inning, Jo Adell hit a three-run homer, and the Angels rolled over the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The Angels bounced back from a 9-4 loss in the series opener by jumping on Arizona starter Slade Cecconi (1-5) early and often.

Zach Neto hit a solo homer in the second inning, and Adell launched his three-run shot during the Angels’ four-run fourth inning. Matt Thaiss added a run-scoring double in the sixth inning that was initially ruled a homer before being overturned upon review.

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

NBA FINALS

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown had 30 and the Boston Celtics held off a furious Dallas rally to reach the brink of a record 18th championship with a 106-99 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday night for a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Brown finished with eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics extended their franchise record with a 10th consecutive playoff victory and moved to 7-0 on the road this postseason. They can break a tie with the Lakers for most NBA championships with a victory Friday in Dallas.

Boston also improved to 10-1 in these playoffs without Kristaps Porzingis after the 7-foot-2 Latvian was ruled out about two hours before the game because of a rare tendon injury in his lower left leg sustained in Game 2.

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

at Boston 107, Dallas 89 (box score)

at Boston 105, Dallas 98 (box score)

Boston 106, at Dallas 99 (box score)

Friday at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Thursday, June 20 at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Sunday, June 23, at Boston, 5 p.m., ABC

*-if necessary

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: They both cited a desire to win as the No. 1 reason to remain with the Chargers, a team that just lost 12 of 17 games.

That’s how strongly Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa said they believe in the direction of a franchise being guided by coach Jim Harbaugh.

Mack talked about the promise that could be found in the close losses the Chargers experienced last year, explaining that “watching the game from the sidelines can be different than playing in the game.”

Bosa, a careerlong Charger entering his ninth season, said he always wanted to stay with the team, adding that “winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money.”

PARALYMPICS

From David Wharton: The LA28 organizing committee is proposing adding paraclimbing to its list of 22 sports already scheduled for the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

“We see this as a unique chance to give more athletes the ability to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” said Janet Evans, the committee’s chief athlete officer.

Sport climbing proved to be surprisingly popular in its debut at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021.

The International Paralympic Committee’s governing board will vote on officially adding a para version of the event at a meeting later this month. If approved, the new sport would join other sports such as sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Schedule and results

All times Pacific

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

at Florida 3, Edmonton 0 (box score)

at Florida 4, Edmonton 1 (box score)

Thursday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN,

Saturday at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Tuesday at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Friday, June 21 at Edmonton, 5 p.m., ESPN

*Monday, June 24 at Florida, TB5 p.m.D, ESPN

*-if necessary

