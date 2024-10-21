The Sports Report: Dodgers are headed to the World Series

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: he low point came 36 days ago.

During a late-season series in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ division lead was dwindling after a string of frustrating losses. Even worse, they learned Tyler Glasnow would become the latest, and most important, pitcher done for the season because of an injury.

For a brief moment, the team felt that people were “panicking,” as outfielder Teoscar Hernández described it, about their season. For one of the few times in a year full of adversity and unforeseen setbacks, confidence in the clubhouse felt like it was waning.

“The guy who’s supposed to be your ace is dealt a blow and he’s done for the year? That was a kick in the gut,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “Everyone was like, ‘Man, not again. Another injury?’”

So, in an uncharacteristic move for a manager who describes himself as “not a big meeting guy,” Dave Roberts decided to call one, gathering his players before a Sept. 15 game against the Braves to deliver a simple reminder.

“We’re still the Dodgers,” Roberts told the group, as Hernández recalled. “We can do special things.”

Five weeks later, the Dodgers made good on that prediction.

On Sunday night, they returned to the World Series.

With a 10-5 defeat of the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers won the 25th pennant in their storied franchise history. For the fourth time in the last eight years, they will play for a championship that, this season, few outside the team saw coming.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

L.A. is four wins away from Dodgers World Series parade it never got

MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

NLCS

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 6 NY Mets

at Dodgers 9, New York 0. (box score)

New York 7, at Dodgers 3. (box score)

Dodgers 8, at New York 0. (box score)

Dodgers 10, at New York 2. (box score)

at New York 12, Dodgers 6. (box score)

at Dodgers 10, New York 5. (box score)

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Rams safety Jaylen McCollough said he enjoyed an exchange with injured star receiver Cooper Kupp.

“You got another one for me?” Kupp asked McCullough, who had intercepted a pass against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

“Nah, bro,” McCollough replied, “I got two.”

McCollough was true to his word.

The undrafted rookie intercepted two passes, and cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted a pass and forced a fumble that safety Kamren Curl returned for a touchdown as the Rams defeated the Raiders, 20-15, before 73,267 at SoFi Stadium.

McCollough and the defensive backfield’s performance helped the Rams improve to 2-4.

It was banner day for a defense and a much-maligned secondary that has stepped up the last two games.

Continue reading here

Rams box score

NFL scores

NFL standings

KINGS vs. DUCKS

From Andrés Soto: Kings center Anze Kopitar hauled in a pass from Vladislav Gavrikov as he came out from behind the net and saw Adrian Kempe streaking down the right side. He threaded the needle between two Ducks defenders to feed Kempe, who got the puck past Lukas Dostal for the first goal of the game early in the third period.

“When you see that [someone] has the puck on the tape with time and I feel like I have a D-Man on me that I can beat, I’ll just take off,” Kempe said about his goal. “And those guys know that. They’ve found me so many times before.”

Kempe’s goal on Sunday marked his 15th against the Ducks in his career, the most that any NHL player has scored against them since 2020.

Continue reading here

Kings-Ducks summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: When Angel City joined the NWSL, the goal was to make the franchise more than just a soccer club. Its sprawling, deep-pocketed and ambitious celebrity-led ownership group wanted the team to win on the field, but it also wanted to alleviate hunger, support education and promote equality.

It was an innovative approach; one that, if it succeeded, would provide a new template for how teams interacted with the fans and communities they served.

Yet three years later, Angel City has made good on only half that agenda.

Even before drawing the Utah Royals on Sunday in the home finale, the team was eliminated from playoff contention for the second time. Angel City (7-12-6), which will conclude its third season on Nov. 1 in Portland, has won just a third of its 69 games, conceded more goals than it has scored and ranks among the league leaders in the number of times it has been fined or penalized by the NWSL for violating league rules.

The performance on the field is regressing, not progressing. With the team under new management, massive change on the soccer side could be coming, sooner rather than later.

Continue reading here

Angel City box score

NWSL standings

WNBA FINALS

All times Pacific

No. 1 New York vs. No. 2 Minnesota

Minnesota 95, at New York 93 (OT)

at New York 80, Minnesota 66

New York 80, at Minnesota 77

at Minnesota 82, New York 80

at New York 67, Minnesota 62 (OT)

1961 — Eddie Arcaro wins the Jockey Club Gold Cup for a record 10th time. His mount, Kelso, wins his second straight Gold Cup.

1967 — The expansion Seattle SuperSonics win their first NBA game, a 117-110 overtime victory over San Diego.

1973 — Fred Dryer of the Rams becomes the first NFL player to record two safeties in a game in a 24-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

1975 — Carlton Fisk breaks up a thrilling contest with a homer in the 12th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds and force a seventh game in the World Series.

1979 — Chicago Bulls guard Sam Smith scores the first four-point play in NBA history during a 113-111 loss to the Bucks at Milwaukee.

1980 — The Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series for the first time in their 98-year history, defeating the Kansas City Royals 4-1 in six games.

1998 — The New York Yankees win 3-0 at San Diego, sweeping the Padres for their record 24th World Series championship.

2006 — Two rookie pitchers start the World Series for the first time. Anthony Reyes pitches into the ninth inning to help St. Louis cruise past Detroit and Justin Verlander 7-2 in Game 1.

2006 — Michigan State rallies from a 35-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Northwestern 41-38 in the biggest comeback in NCAA Division I-A history. Brett Swenson kicks the winning 28-yard field goal with 13 seconds left following an interception by Travis Key.

2007 — Rob Bironas kicks an NFL-record eight field goals, the last a 29-yarder with no time left to give Tennessee a 38-36 win over Houston. Bironas adds two extra points to set the NFL record for most points by a kicker, with 26. The Texans, trailing 32-7, survive backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels’ four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Rosenfels’ fourth touchdown pass, a 53-yarder to Andre’ Davis to put Houston up 36-35 with 57 seconds to play, ties an NFL record.

2007 — New England’s Tom Brady passes for 354 yards and a team-record six touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Miami.

2012 — Tamika Catchings scores 25 points to help the Indiana Fever win their first WNBA title with an 87-78 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

2015 — Daniel Murphy and the New York Mets finish a playoff sweep of the Chicago Cubs with an 8-3 victory to reach the World Series. Murphy homers for a record sixth consecutive postseason game.

2017 — Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov extend their season-opening points streaks to nine games, sending the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1.

Compiled by the Associated Press