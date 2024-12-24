The Sports Report: Why Walker Buehler’s time with the Dodgers is over

Walker Buehler reacts immedately after striking out New York Yankees batter Alex Verdugo to secure the Dodgers’ World Series championship on Oct. 30.

Howdy, I’m your host, Austin Knoblauch, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who probably will be watching a lot of Alastair Sim and Darren McGavin today. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: The moment was already destined for Dodgers lore.

Walker Buehler, arms extended, strutting off the Yankee Stadium mound, a World Series title having just been secured by his trademark knuckle-curveball.

Now, the scene will be a parting image for Buehler’s distinguished tenure with the club, too.

On Monday, Buehler agreed to a one-year, $21.05-million contract with the Boston Red Sox, as Yahoo Sports first reported, officially ending a seven-year run with the Dodgers that included tantalizing highs (two All-Star selections, two World Series titles and, from 2018-2021, the fourth-best ERA in the majors), injury-plagued lows (including two Tommy John surgeries that derailed his ascent as the Dodgers’ next great ace) and a fitting final act, with Buehler’s iconic save in Game 5 of the World Series proving to be his last game in a Dodgers uniform.

It’s a departure that, for most of this year, had been expected, as Buehler struggled mightily in the regular season returning from his second Tommy John procedure.

However, despite his 1-6 record and career-worst 5.38 ERA, Buehler sneaked into the Dodgers’ postseason rotation amid a rash of other pitching injuries and delivered in ways even he wasn’t fully expecting. Four shutout innings in a Game 3 win in the National League Championship Series. Five spotless frames in Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And then, on just one day of rest, a 16-pitch relief appearance to close out a championship.

LAKERS

Lakers star LeBron James, right, drives against Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II during the first half of the Lakers’ 117-114 loss Monday at Crypto.com Arena. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

From Dan Woike: Identity in the NBA, the foundational qualities that define how a team will play most nights, are almost always forged over the course of a season.

The Lakers began the season convinced they would need to simply outscore their opponents because of their defensive liabilities. Then, in a 180-degree turn, an improved defensive effort helped fuel their recent run of strong play — the team simply pouring more energy into that area of the court.

But what about the parts of identity that can’t be learned? What about the things that just are?

On Monday night against the Detroit Pistons the Lakers, at times, played with speed. They were, at times, able to play with physicality.

But the Lakers, on most nights, are simply a roster trying to be those things. And against a team such as Detroit, one that doesn’t have to try to be physical or athletic, it’s crystal clear what the Lakers aren’t — big, strong or particularly athletic.

LeBron James has made a career of owning those traits at levels that no one else could match. But 22 years in the NBA has provided a template for how to bully smaller players, the Pistons hunting the smaller Lakers with Cade Cunningham and Detroit’s younger, stronger and tougher players battering them for a 117-114 win.

CLIPPERS

Clippers guard Norman Powell puts up a shot over Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half of the Clippers’ 114-110 win Monday. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

From the Associated Press: Norman Powell scored 29 points, including four in the final 25 seconds to lead the Clippers to a 114-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

With the score tied at 110, Powell hit a 14-foot jumper with 25 seconds left and then converted two free throws to give the Clippers their third win in four games. James Harden had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and Ivica Zubac finished with 20 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 24 points, and Ja Morant scored 23. Desmond Bane had 21 points and seven assists.

RAMS

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) dances in celebration after his deciding touchdown catch against the Jets. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

From Gary Klein: The NFC West title, and a home game for a wild-card round, are within the Rams’ reach.

They could clinch as soon as Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. Or it might come down to the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Regardless, the Rams can control their postseason destiny: If they win out, they win the division.

“Fortunately,” coach Sean McVay said Monday during a videoconference with reporters, “we’re in a position where you don’t necessarily have to rely on other things to happen if you just handle your business.”

The Rams, however, will be watching closely Thursday night when the Seahawks play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

After defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, the Rams are 9-6, in sole possession of first place in the division ahead of the Seahawks (8-7) , and they are holding the No. 3 seed in the

CHARGERS

JK Scott holds for a field goal by the Chargers’ Cameron Dicker, who in Week 16 against the Broncos booted the first successful free-kick field goal since 1976. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Cameron Dicker pointed to a picture of a football card to the camera. The color drawing showed a man in a royal blue San Diego Chargers jersey with thick brown hair and a thick mustache.

“From me to Ray,” the Chargers kicker said while tapping his chest, “let’s go.”

Ray Wersching’s mustache has gone gray, as has the hair on his head, but 48 years after he made a 45-yard fair-catch free kick, the former Charger and San Francisco 49ers kicker is happy to pass the torch to Dicker.

After Dicker made the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL since 1976 last Thursday, Wersching was a surprise guest in the Chargers practice facility Monday, invited by the Spanos family to fly from his home in the Bay Area to meet with the team. Before practice, he chatted with reporters and special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken and addressed the players.

For Dicker, he had a special message: “Thank you.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, center, talks to his players during the Big Ten championship on Dec. 7. Lanning isn’t underestimating Ohio State. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

From Anthony De Leon: The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced off, Ducks coach Dan Lanning‘s shrewd understanding of rules allowed him to run precious time off and escape with a win.

Since then, the NCAA closed the Lanning loophole and the Buckeyes have racked up wins — aside from a hiccup against rival Michigan — to force a highly anticipated rematch in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

After eighth-seeded Ohio State (11-2) earned a commanding 42-17 victory over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, the two head coaches discussed their Rose Bowl showdown.

During the teams’ first meeting in October, the Buckeyes trailed 32-31 and were driving with seconds left when Oregon was flagged for having too many defenders on the field. The Ducks gave up five yards, but four seconds ran off the clock and the Buckeyes quickly ran out of time to score.

DODGERS

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits a RBI single off Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek in Game 6 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 20. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From Chuck Schilken: While growing up in Japan, Shohei Ohtani followed the careers of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

“I would see their accolades and how they were successful in the United States,” he told the Associated Press through a translator.

Ohtani is like Mike now — and one step closer to Tiger — after being named the AP’s male athlete of the year for the third time in the last four years.

The Dodgers superstar tied Jordan with his third AP award, trailing only Woods, who along with LeBron James and Lance Armstrong is a four-time winner. Jordan received the honor each time after leading the Chicago Bulls to NBA titles from 1991 to 1993. Woods won it as a golfer in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2006.

James was the recipient in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020, and Armstrong from 2002 to 2005.

DUCKS

Ducks goaltender John Gibson reacts after getting hit with a stick blade in his right eye during a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. (David Becker / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Tomas Hertl scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Adin Hill made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ducks 3-1 on Monday night.

After the Ducks tied the game on Mason McTavish’s goal early in the second period, Hertl broke the tie when he took a pass from Jack Eichel in front of Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal and maneuvered to his backhand.

Tanner Pearson scored a short-handed goal in the first period and Keegan Kolesar scored in the third period for Vegas.

Dostal made 19 saves in relief of Ducks starter John Gibson, who stopped all 11 shots he faced before leaving in the first period when Vegas’ Tanner Laczynski inadvertently poked the veteran netminder in the right eye with the blade of his stick.

1950 — Cleveland’s Otto Graham throws four touchdown passes, despite icy footing in Municipal Stadium, and Lou Groza kicks a 16-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to give the Browns a 30-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL title in their first year in the league.

1961 — George Blanda’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Billy Cannon gives the Houston Oilers a 10-3 victory over the San Diego Chargers for their second AFL title.

1967 — New York’s Joe Namath becomes the first player to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Namath passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Jets to a 42-31 win at San Diego. Namath finishes the year with 4,007 yards.

1997 — In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball, Division II American-Puerto defeats the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks 64-59 in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.

2000 — Marshall Faulk breaks Emmitt Smith’s NFL record for touchdowns, scoring three times to give him 26 for the St. Louis Rams. Faulk’s three touchdowns and 220 yards fuels a 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

2003 — Steven Jackson ties a bowl game record with five touchdowns, and Oregon State’s defense overwhelms mistake-plagued New Mexico in a 55-14 win at the Las Vegas Bowl.

2006 — Colt Brennan sets the NCAA single-season record for touchdown passes at 58, throwing five in the second half to lead Hawaii to a 41-24 victory over Arizona State in the Hawaii Bowl. Brennan, 33-of-42 for 559 yards, breaks the previous mark of 54 set by Houston’s David Klingler in 1990.

2011 — David Akers kicks his way into the NFL record book and the San Francisco 49ers hold off Seattle for a 19-17 win. Akers makes four field goals to give him 42 this season, breaking the NFL mark of 40 set by Neil Rackers in 2005 with Arizona.

2014 — Western Kentucky holds on to defeat Central Michigan 49-48 in a wild inaugural Bahamas Bowl. Central Michigan trails 49-14 entering the fourth quarter before Cooper Rush engineers a comeback. He throws four touchdown passes in the final minutes, and the Chippewas get the ball back at their own 25 with one second remaining. Rush completes a pass to Jesse Kroll, and the ball is lateraled three times before Titus Davis dove into the pylon for a touchdown with no time remaining. CMU elects to go for two, only to have the pass drop incomplete.

2016 — With a 41-3 rout of the New York Jets, Bill Belichick earns his 200th regular-season victory in New England, making him the fifth coach in NFL history to reach the milestone with one team.

2016 — Cleveland survives a last-second field-goal attempt and gets its first victory after 14 losses by beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17. When San Diego’s Josh Lambo misses a 45-yard field-goal attempt as time expires, the Browns (1-14) win for the first time in 377 days.

Compiled by the Associated Press