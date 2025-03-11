The Sports Report: LeBron-less Lakers lose to Nets

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The frustration was evident early. And it was hard to tell what was bothering the Lakers more — the missed shots or the perceived missed calls? Was it execution or exhaustion?

If it wasn’t one thing, it was the other, the Lakers losing 111-108 to the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets, with tougher days over the next four weeks headed their way.

Playing without four of their regular rotation players because of injury Monday night, the Lakers weren’t anywhere close to their best, physically shorthanded and rapidly disengaged mentally.

“I think it was just an overall mentality just to take shortcuts tonight. We just wanted to take shortcuts,” JJ Redick said about his team postgame. “Too many... they scored 20 points on us gambling. They had 16 offensive rebounds. We ball-watched all night. We said no dare shots. I can’t, I’ll go through it, they probably made six, seven uncontested threes. Just shortcuts.

“Want to be a good team? You want to win in the NBA? You gotta do the hard stuff. We couldn’t even pass to each other. We couldn’t enter our offense, running ball screens literally at half-court. Yeah, that’s going to end up in a turnover. I don’t know what we’re doing.”

Can Markieff Morris help talk the Lakers back to an NBA championship?

Lakers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

DODGERS

From Bill Plaschke: Dave Roberts officially became Dodger royalty Monday when he agreed to a contract extension that makes him the richest manager in baseball and the rightful heir to the most coveted sports throne in Los Angeles.

He is the Dodgers’ MVP. He is the organization’s face and voice and heart. He is the new Tommy Lasorda.

He has evolved from an afterthought into a superstar, a guy who was only interviewed because ownership wasn’t ready to hastily hand the job to heavy favorite Gabe Kapler, a hiring whim who has become a deep-blue cornerstone.

You haven’t always liked him. You still might not like him. Some of you may never like him.

Of the eight different Dodger managers hired since Lasorda retired in 1996, Roberts has been the most universally criticized, second-guessed and roundly booed.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto stays in line to pitch opening day for the Dodgers in Tokyo

Dave Roberts agrees to four-year contract extension with Dodgers

HOCKEY

From Kevin Baxter: The Great One is about to become the Second-Best One.

Well, in the record books at least. Because with nine more goals, Alex Ovechkin will break Wayne Gretzky’s total of 894, a mark once considered untouchable.

But for Kings TV analyst Jim Fox, who played with Gretzky and has watched Ovechkin since his rookie season with the Washington Capitals, that record is nothing but a number.

“Ovi will wind up with more goals,” he said. “Wayne’s still the Great One.”

Ovechkin’s run at the record will pass through Southern California this week, with the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals facing the Ducks on Tuesday at the Honda Center before meeting the Kings on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. If Ovechkin, who ranks in the top five in the NHL with 33 goals, continues scoring at his current pace of two goals every three games, he will break the record in the final week of the regular season.

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams added depth to their defensive line Monday, agreeing to terms with tackle Poona Ford, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Ford will receive a three-year contract that includes $17 million in guarantees, said the person, who requested anonymity because the deal has not been signed.

Ford, 29, is a seven-year veteran who played last season for the Chargers. The 5-foot-11, 310-pound Ford had three sacks and intercepted a pass.

Ex-Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht reportedly agrees to deal with Bills

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Hoping to pair Justin Herbert with a potent running game, the Chargers reached an agreement with free-agent running back Najee Harris, according to multiple reports.

Harris, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9.25-million deal, made more than $4 million last season with the Steelers. The 27-year-old has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021. He rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns in 263 carries over 17 games last season. He also had three games with 100-plus rushing yards.

In need of a boost to the running game that was held to just 50 yards in a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, the Chargers released running back Gus Edwards on Monday and could still re-sign running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for a career-best 905 yards last season.

