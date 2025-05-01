The Sports Report: Lakers’ season comes to an end

LeBron James walks off the court after the Game 5 loss to Minnesota.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The shirt’s been inside LeBron James’ extra locker since the day he received it, a facsimile of the Lakers’ iconic golden jerseys with No. 77 on the front and “Doncic” on the back.

James wore a shirt exactly like it during pregame warmups on Feb. 10, a very public signal from someone rarely subtle that he was ready to embrace the partnership put on him when the Lakers made the midseason trade that gave the team two of the NBA’s best big-game players.

But in the Game 5 loss to Minnesota that ended their season Wednesday, Luka Doncic was grimacing after a foul jammed his lower back in the first half. And James barely put weight on his left leg as he limped off the court in the fourth quarter.

Still, with a little more than seven minutes to go, the two were on the court, the Lakers ready to back up the widely held belief that the closer the game, the better off they’d be because of their leaders.

But the duo couldn’t lift the Lakers to the heights they thought possible.

Hope that had been built over the last two months evaporated as the Lakers again failed to win the biggest moments, a 103-96 loss ending their season after just five games in the first round.

“It doesn’t happen overnight,” JJ Redick said. “We obviously wished that.”

James admitted postgame that the midseason trade that landed Doncic obviously changed the team’s identity, shifting ball-handling duties heavily from him and Austin Reaves into Doncic’s hands.

“That whole obviously dynamic changed when we made the acquisition of Luka to how can we change our approach to best fit his game and how can we center our game around his,” James said. “And I think it’s always challenging when you, you make a, like I said, a big acquisition like that.”

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

DODGERS

From Steve Henson: The Dodgers have repeatedly proved they cast a wide net when constructing a starting rotation, seemingly with no financial constraints. Japan, South Korea, Latin America, via trades or free agent signings, they’ll go anywhere and do anything to ensure that each game they can hand the ball to a seasoned, well-compensated pitcher.

Yet, inexplicably, the best laid plans continually fail, and they are forced to hand said ball to unproven rookies. Witness Tuesday with Jack Dreyer and Matt Sauer adding their names to a fleetingly familiar group that includes Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski and Ben Casparius.

Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, huge free-agent signings the last two offseasons, are on the injured list. The Dodgers already have used 22 pitchers with the calendar lipping into May. Granted, that includes comedic stints by position players Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández, but that only proves how empty the cupboard can get.

How refreshing it was Wednesday to turn to a homegrown solution, albeit one who has endured his own litany of injuries. Tony Gonsolin, a 2016 Dodgers draft pick out of St. Mary’s College, pitched for the first time since August 2023 and shone in a 12-7 win over the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, their fifth victory in a row.

Continue reading here

Shaikin: The Dodgers are good, and old. Should they try NBA-style load management?

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

J.P. Crawford hit a tie-breaking two-run single in a six-run seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners won their seventh straight series with a 9-3 victory on Wednesday over the Angels and Mike Trout, who left the game with a sore left knee.

The outfielder was lifted for Jo Adell in the fourth after running out a groundout in his previous at-bat. Trout has started all 29 games this season and is batting .179 with nine home runs. In four of the previous five seasons he has played fewer than 100 games.

“When it happened, I knew it was like just a weird one,” Trout said after the game. “But now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

Trout said he’s hopeful it was merely scar tissue breaking up and added that he plans to try to play Thursday.

“I’ll come and see how it feels,” he said. “That’s the plan right now.”

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

USC BASKETBALL

Top USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is resting comfortably, his family announced in a statement Wednesday.

Arenas lost control of his Tesla Cybertruck just before 5 a.m. Thursday. The car struck a fire hydrant and a tree and caught fire with Arenas inside. The player’s family said in a statement released Friday that “brave individuals” helped rescue Arenas from the burning vehicle.

Arenas was joined at the hospital by his father; mother, Laura Govan; siblings; and extended family.

“While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support,” the family’s statement released Wednesday read. “The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient and in high spirits. The family continues to ask for privacy during this time as they focus fully on Alijah’s healing and well-being. We thank everyone for the continued prayers, encouragement, and outpouring support.”

Continue reading here

KENTUCKY DERBY

From John Cherwa: The backstretch at Churchill Downs is a magical place during Kentucky Derby week. Big-name trainers talking to well-heeled owners, media haplessly standing around hoping to grab a quote or a quick stand-up interview. Yet the most important part of this annual carnival of horsedom is that one of the occupants will be the next winner of the Kentucky Derby.

If you are looking for a special place, look no further than Barn 33. What makes it stand out is that’s where way too many people congregate, hoping to either talk to, snap a picture with or interview the most famous person in racing, trainer Bob Baffert.

If you’re unsure it’s Baffert’s barn, just look at the exterior wall of the barn where six signs hang, one for each of Baffert’s Derby wins: Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018) and Authentic (2020).

Those signs have been in storage for the last three years after Baffert was banned from all Churchill Downs-owned tracks after 2021 winner Medina Spirit — subsequently disqualified — tested positive for a legal substance that is not allowed on race day. Baffert was reinstated after he accepted responsibility for the positive test and all legal challenges were exhausted.

“I’m so happy to be back and be here,” Baffert said after the crowd had dispersed and all that was left were two reporters. “And I’ve gotten a warm welcome from everybody, especially from this town, everywhere I go. And it’s good to see the signs back up, all my greatest achievements are on this wall in here. It’s good to see all that.”

Continue reading here

