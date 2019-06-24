Advertisement

Would you give up your airplane seat to Cam Newton for $1,500? This guy wouldn't

By
Jun 24, 2019 | 6:30 AM
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton arrives at the team's mini-camp practice in Charlotte, N.C. on June 11. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

Extra legroom on airplanes has become a premium — especially for a long flight.

An athlete such as Cam Newton, who is 6-foot-5, could certainly use that extra legroom on a transatlantic trip.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback probably realized that on Saturday while boarding a flight from Paris to the U.S. So Newton apparently attempted to buy a seat with extra legroom from a fellow passenger — for $1,500 in cash.

Unfortunately for Newton, that passenger passed on the offer.

So it was coach seating for Newton.

Would you give up a plane seat with extra legroom on a 10-hour flight for $1,500? Apparently some passengers feel that no amount of money can buy that comfort. As Newton learned.

Twitter, however, disagreed.

