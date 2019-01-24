NFL: Saints' defensive back P.J. Williams faces drunken driving charge

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, among other traffic charges.
Police spokesman Aaron Looney told news outlets that the 25-year-old Williams was arrested early Wednesday after an officer said he was driving at 80 mph (129 kph) in a 50 mph (80 kph) zone.
Looney said Williams refused a breath test. He was also charged with speeding, improper lane usage, careless driving and failure to use a turn signal. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
A representative said the team was aware of the arrest and would not comment.
Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
Williams played on Florida State's 2014 national championship team before being drafted by the Saints in 2015.
Jets hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator/QBs coach
The New York Jets have hired former Dolphins assistant Dowell Loggains as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Loggains — LOG-gins — is reunited with Jets coach Adam Gase after serving as Miami's offensive coordinator last season under the then-Dolphins head coach.
The 38-year-old Loggains also worked with Gase in Chicago in 2015 as the Bears' QBs coach before taking over the offense the following season when Gase left for Miami.
During Gase's introduction as Jets coach last Monday, he said he will call the plays for New York's offense. Loggains will assist Gase while also working closely with the quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold.
Loggains, a former backup QB at Arkansas, began his pro career as a scouting assistant with Dallas in 2005. He spent eight years with Tennessee in several roles, including offensive coordinator from 2012-13. Loggains spent the 2014 season with Cleveland as the Browns' quarterbacks coach before being hired by Chicago.
Patriots' assistant Brian Flores meets again with Dolphins
New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores is taking a break from his Super Bowl preparations to meet with the Miami Dolphins, who are expected to hire him as head coach after the title game.
The meeting Wednesday was Flores' second with the Dolphins. He was the first candidate interviewed for the job by owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier on Jan. 4, and they targeted him a week later as their choice to succeed Adam Gase.
No agreement can become final until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, when Flores' defense will be tested by the NFC's highest-scoring team, the Los Angeles Rams.
Flores has begun work to assemble a staff, and front-runners include former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach and Packers assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Some Dolphins assistants are expected to be retained.
Gase was fired after going 7-9 in his third season with Miami and then hired as coach of the New York Jets.
Flores has spent his entire 11-year coaching career with New England and is now their linebackers coach. He took over defensive play-calling in 2018 after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who became coach of the Detroit Lions.