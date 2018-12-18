NFL playoff picture still blurry heading into Week 16

The Rams clinched a playoff spot so early, it looked at the time as if they’d be coasting across the finish line by now, maybe even resting their starters and getting some snaps for their reserves. But losses to Chicago and Philadelphia – the first back-to-back defeats in Sean McVay’s two seasons – mean Los Angeles has to win out against the Cardinals and San Francisco to be assured of a first-round bye. More important, the Rams need to find their groove again after sleepwalking through the three games that followed their bye. That 54-51 win over Kansas City feels like half a lifetime ago.