Live updates: Rams vs. Cowboys

The second-seeded Los Angeles Rams, champions of the NFC West Division, will play host to the wild-card Dallas Cowboys at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum. Join us here at the Los Angeles Times for live updates throughout the game.
Rams release list of inactive players vs. Cowboys
Darious Williams, Justin Davis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Trevon Young, Jamil Demby, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart are inactive as the Rams face the Cowboys, the team announced before the game. The rest of the Rams took to the field to warm up in preparation of the NFC Divisional Playoff Round.
Gary Klein | 3:57 p.m.
Video: Breaking down the Rams-Cowboys matchup
Rams hoping to build on last year’s playoff experience
The experience was new for most Rams players.
Quarterback Jared Goff had never played in an NFL playoff game. Neither had star running back Todd Gurley, nor star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, as well as less-heralded teammates.
Sean McVay also made his postseason debut as head coach last season in a wild-card game against the playoff-tested and defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.
The collective inexperience showed in a defeat that jump-started a flurry of high-profile offseason moves by the Rams.
A year later, the Rams are back in the playoffs. A 13-3 record helped them earn a bye through the wild-card round, setting up Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Coliseum.
"It feels like it's been forever since we've played," Goff said. "We're excited to go."
3:45 p.m. | Gary Klein