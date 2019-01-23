Super Bowl LIII prop bets: Will Sony Michel rush for more yards than Todd Gurley?

So many questions going into Super Bowl LIII between the Rams and New England Patriots … and where there’s questions concerning the NFL championship game and biggest sporting event of the year, you know there’s going to be some fantastic prop bets.
Here’s some of them (all odds are provided by Sports Betting Dime):
Will Sony Michel for more yards than Todd Gurley?
Rams running back Gurley was third in the NFL this season with 1,251 rushing yards, while New England’s Michel was 15th with 931. But Gurley was hampered by left knee soreness late in the season and has been sharing playing time with C.J. Anderson during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Michel has led all rushers in the playoffs with 242 yards in two games. So the Patriots rookie is favored in this category (12-11 odds), followed by Gurley (5-2) and Anderson (5-2). Gurley and Michel are the co-favorites to score the first touchdown of the game, at 15-2 odds.
Will Tom Brady be Super Bowl MVP again?
Brady is 41 but has won the award four times, most recently two years ago. So naturally the Patriots quarterback is the favorite (3-2) to receive the honor again this year. Rams QB Jared Goff is next (4-1), followed by Gurley (19-1), Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (24-1) and Michel (24-1). Brady (6-7) also is favored over Goff (7-1) to have the most passing yards.
Who is most likely to get flagged for unnecessary roughness or roughing the passer?
The top three in this category are all Rams — Marcus Peters (14-1), Ndamukong Suh (17-1) and Aqib Talib (24-1). Peters has been called for unnecessary roughness twice this season, Suh twice for roughing the passer.
What color will Bill Belichick wear?
Ah, an annual favorite. The New England Patriots coach has gone with blue in the previous two Super Bowls, so that is the favorite again this year (2-3), followed by gray (3-1) and red (24-1). The odds of him picking short sleeves over long are 1-2.
Will someone in the broadcast crew call L.A.’s team the “St. Louis Rams?”
The Rams have been back in Los Angeles for three years after playing in St. Louis from 1995 to 2015, and odds are 5-1 that someone from CBS accidentally links them to their previous home city at some point during the game. The over-under on number of times St. Louis is mentioned during the broadcast is 2.5; the over-under when the first reference to the 2002 Rams-Patriots Super Bowl will be is 7:30 remaining in the first quarter.
How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict?
Given how often the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback likes to guess what play is coming up next — and his uncanny ability to correctly do so — the over-under of 2.5 seems kind of low.
When will Gisele Bundchen first be shown on air?
The over-under for the first time the cameras focus on Brady’s wife is 3:30 remaining in the first quarter.
How many times will Donald Trump tweet about the Super Bowl?
He’s already done it once, but the over-under for the number of times the president mentions the big game on his favorite social media platform between Feb. 1 and 4 is 3.5.
Will Faith Hill replace Cardi B when Maroon 5 performs “Girls Like You”?
The popular rapper, whose duet with the halftime headliners was a No. 1 hit late last year, has reportedly turned down offers to take part in the show. Some rather odd choices — Christina Aguilera (5-1), Faith Hill (9-1) and Jennifer Lopez (9-1) — have been installed as the favorites to fill in during the performance of the song. Outkast rapper Big Boi, already a halftime performer this year, is listed at 150-1 in the same category, and national anthem singer Gladys Knight is 1,500-1.
Will the Pips help out during the anthem?
Odds are 9-1 that Knight brings along her longtime backing vocalists.