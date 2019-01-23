Super Bowl LIII prop bets: Will Sony Michel rush for more yards than Todd Gurley?

Rams running back Gurley was third in the NFL this season with 1,251 rushing yards, while New England’s Michel was 15th with 931. But Gurley was hampered by left knee soreness late in the season and has been sharing playing time with C.J. Anderson during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Michel has led all rushers in the playoffs with 242 yards in two games. So the Patriots rookie is favored in this category (12-11 odds), followed by Gurley (5-2) and Anderson (5-2). Gurley and Michel are the co-favorites to score the first touchdown of the game, at 15-2 odds.