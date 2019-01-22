Super Bowl LIII: What time does the game start? What channel is it on?

Super Bowl LIII will be played between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. Super Bowl LIII will start at 3:30 p.m. PST.
The Rams advanced to the Super Bowl following a thrilling, 26-23 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints. It marks the franchise's fourth trip to the Super Bowl and its first since the 2001 season when it lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.
The Patriots are making their third straight Super Bowl appearance. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons two years ago in Super Bowl LI, but fell to the Philadelphia Eagles last year. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, in overtime of the AFC championship game to play in the Super Bowl this year.
The game marks Tom Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance. The Patriots quarterback has led the franchise to five Super Bowl wins during his 19-year career in New England.
Super Bowl LIII also features a Los Angeles team for the first time since the 1983 season, when the Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.
Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?
The recently constructed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will play host to Super Bowl LIII. The stadium, which opened in August 2017 at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion, is the home of the Atlanta Falcons. Super Bowl LIII will be the second major sporting event the 71,000-seat stadium has hosted since its opening. Last year, it played host to the college football national championship game.
Atlanta has played host to the Super Bowl before. The Georgia Dome was the site of the big game in 1994, and again in 2000 when the Rams won their first Super Bowl title by narrowly defeating the Tennessee Titans.
How do I watch the 2019 Super Bowl?
The game will be televised on CBS. You can also watch the game on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for iOS and Android devices.
The Los Angeles Times also will be live blogging the game.
Where can I find information on the Super Bowl?
Check out these links for more information about the Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LIII: