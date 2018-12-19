Advertisement

Podcast: An inside look at L.A. football, from Pete Carroll to Sean McVay

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Dec 19, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Podcast: An inside look at L.A. football, from Pete Carroll to Sean McVay
Then-USC coach Pete Carroll celebrates after the Trojans defeated UCLA 29-24 at the Rose Bowl on Dec. 4, 2004. (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, writer Gary Klein shares stories from his three-decade career at the L.A. Times, including coach Pete Carroll during the glory years at USC as well as coach Sean McVay and today’s NFC West champion Rams.

Subscribe to “Arrive Early, Leave Late” on iTunes »
Miss an earlier episode? Find them all right here »

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

Advertisement
Advertisement