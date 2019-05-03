Podcast: Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Leonard on all things boxing, live from Vegas

Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Leonard join boxing beat writer Lance Pugmire, Dylan Hernandez and Arash Markazi as the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast continues its coverage of Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight week live from Las Vegas.
Also, boxer Tevin Farmer stops by to discuss his confrontation with Joseph Diaz Jr. during Thursday’s undercard news conference.
