Advertisement

Podcast: Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Leonard on all things boxing, live from Vegas

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
May 03, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Podcast: Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Leonard on all things boxing, live from Vegas
Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya attend an event at the Santa Monica Pier on May 20, 2014. (Mark Davis / Getty Images / Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Sugar Ray Leonard join boxing beat writer Lance Pugmire, Dylan Hernandez and Arash Markazi as the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast continues its coverage of Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight week live from Las Vegas.

Also, boxer Tevin Farmer stops by to discuss his confrontation with Joseph Diaz Jr. during Thursday’s undercard news conference.

Advertisement

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

Cinco de Mayo has become boxing’s Super Bowl week »
Title fights often marked by week of bizarre and crazy events »
DAZN’s ‘40 Days’ series begins with a star pairing of Canelo Alvarez and LeBron James »

Subscribe to “Arrive Early, Leave Late” on iTunes »
Miss an earlier episode? Find them all right here »
Advertisement
Advertisement