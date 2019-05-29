Podcast: The state of soccer in Los Angeles and beyond

Soccer writer Kevin Baxter joins the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast at LAFC’s practice facility at Cal State Los Angeles to talk about the state of the sport in L.A. and beyond.
Topics of discussion include the upcoming Women's World Cup, LAFC and the 3252 fans, the Galaxy, the Gold Cup and more. In addition, LAFC forward Christian Ramirez stops by for an interview and Baxter answers readers’ questions.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.