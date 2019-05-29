Advertisement

Podcast: The state of soccer in Los Angeles and beyond

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
May 29, 2019 | 6:45 AM
Podcast: The state of soccer in Los Angeles and beyond
LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon, center, celebrates his goal with Christian Ramirez, left, and Mark-Anthony Kaye during a match against Montreal on May 24 at Banc of California Stadium. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Soccer writer Kevin Baxter joins the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast at LAFC’s practice facility at Cal State Los Angeles to talk about the state of the sport in L.A. and beyond.

Topics of discussion include the upcoming Women's World Cup, LAFC and the 3252 fans, the Galaxy, the Gold Cup and more. In addition, LAFC forward Christian Ramirez stops by for an interview and Baxter answers readers’ questions.

Advertisement

The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.

Subscribe to “Arrive Early, Leave Late” on iTunes »
Miss an earlier episode? Find them all right here »
Advertisement
Advertisement