Eagles claim safety Blake Countess off waivers from Rams

Throughout his three seasons with the Rams, Blake Countess said he always felt good about his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, even though they cut him after drafting the safety in the sixth round in 2016.
The Eagles apparently had similar feelings for Countess.
On Friday, the day after the Rams placed Countess on waivers, the Eagles claimed him. The Eagles also signed linebacker Zach Brown on Friday.
Countess was a valuable backup and special teams player for the Rams. He was a restricted free agent after the 2018 season, and the Rams put an original-round tender on him, which would have given Countess a salary of just over $2 million. The Rams, however, were not comfortable with that price for a player in Countess’ role.
The Rams selected two safeties in last week’s NFL draft, Washington’s Taylor Rapp in the second round and Penn State’s Nick Scott in the seventh.