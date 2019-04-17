Rams will play Bengals in London’s Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 27, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT and the game will be broadcast by CBS.
The NFL requires teams playing in temporary stadiums to play a “home” game abroad in the league’s International Series. Since their return to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have been playing in the Coliseum while awaiting the completion of a $3-billion stadium in Inglewood, which is scheduled to open for the 2020 season.
In 2016, the New York Giants defeated the Rams 17-10 at London’s Twickenham Stadium. The Rams shut out the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 at Twickenham in 2017.
Last season, the Rams were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City on “Monday Night Football.” But because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca, the league moved the game to the Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51.
The entire league schedule will be announced at 5 p.m. PT.
The Rams’ game against the Bengals comes in Week 8. The Rams will have a bye in Week 9.