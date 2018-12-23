How the Rams and Cardinals match up in Week 16

An offense that looked unstoppable for most of the season is mired in a three-game slump. And so is quarterback Jared Goff, who passed for one touchdown, with six interceptions, in a victory over the Detroit Lions and losses against the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. Goff and coach Sean McVay have said that the mistakes are easily correctable. But they have been saying that the entire month. Cardinals end Chandler Jones has 12 sacks and safety Tre Boston three interceptions for a defense that ranks 17th overall and fifth against the pass. Rams star running back Todd Gurley did not practice last week because of what the Rams described as left knee inflammation, and McVay said Gurley’s availability would be a game-time decision. The Rams signed veteran C.J. Anderson last week to augment running back depth. And with second-year pro Justin Davis nursing a shoulder injury, Anderson could start and play a big role against the Cardinals. Anderson rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Denver Broncos in 2017. This season, he gained 104 yards in 24 carries for the Carolina Panthers before he was released in November. The Cardinals are giving up nearly 145 yards rushing per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.