Todd Gurley will not play against Cardinals

Rams running back Todd Gurley, who did not practice during the week because of left knee inflammation, will not play in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Gurley was among the inactive players announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
Gurley, the NFL leader in touchdowns, went through a pregame workout and then huddled with trainers and coaches.
The Rams last week signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson to add depth to a running back corps that also includes second-year pro Justin Davis and rookie John Kelly.
Malcolm Brown, Gurley’s main backup, suffered a season-ending clavicle injury Dec. 2 against the Detroit Lions.