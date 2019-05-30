Rams sign Troy Hill to contract extension

In a move to address cornerback depth beyond the upcoming season, the Rams on Thursday signed Troy Hill to an extension through 2020, the team announced.
Terms were not disclosed.
Hill, 27, started seven games last season in place of injured Aqib Talib. He intercepted two passes.
Hill entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. In three-plus seasons with the Rams, he developed into a valuable special teams player and backup cornerback who has started 14 games.
Hill became a restricted free agent after last season. He had signed a one-year, original-round tender of just more than $2 million with the Rams. By adding an additional year, the Rams are probably paying him less than that figure in 2019.
Having Hill under contract through 2020 gives the Rams a cushion of sorts as Talib and fellow starting cornerback Marcus Peters, both acquired in trades before last season, enter the final years of their contracts.
Talib, 33, carries a salary-cap number of $8 million, according to overthecap.com. Peters, 26, is due to earn slightly more than $9 million on a fifth-year option from the rookie contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.
The Rams have not yet offered Peters an extension, though they are expected to discuss the possibility with his representatives after the completion of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled to conclude June 13.
Slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman signed a three-year contract before the 2018 season and has a salary cap-number of just more than $6 million this season. The 2020 season is an option year, according to overthecap.com.
In April, the Rams selected cornerback David Long of Michigan in the third round of the draft.
Other cornerbacks on the roster are Dominque Hatfield, Kevin Peterson, Dont’e Deayon, Ramon Richards and Darious Williams.