Live Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Jimmy Garoppolo gets the start for the Rams as they look to close out the regular season with a win over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against the 49ers in December.
Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)
Rams playoff explainer: Here are the four teams they could face

Coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown with his Rams.
Rams coach Sean McVay won’t know his playoff opponent until the completion of Week 18.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

Now that the Rams have clinched a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has a decision to make.

Does he play starters to ensure the best chance of beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and retaining the No. 3 seed? Or does he rest quarterback Matthew Stafford and others and take his chances that the Rams might fall to No. 4?

Final seedings and playoff matchups will not be determined until after Sunday’s games, but the Rams are positioned to play a wild-card game against either the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions.

Rams coach Sean McVay reveals who will be sitting out game against Seahawks

Rams receiver Puka Nacua raises a hand to a teammate to celebrate his touchdown.
Rams starting receiver Puka Nacua (17) and Cooper Kupp will not play against the Seahawks in the regular-season finale.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

With the Rams having clinched a playoff spot, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Kevin Dotson will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Joe Noteboom will play left tackle, and Jonah Jackson right guard, McVay said. Warren McClendon Jr. is expected to start in place of right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is out for a second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.

Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams cornerback Kamren Kinchens intercepts a pass over Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rams cornerback Kamren Kinchens intercepts a pass over Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the Rams’ win on Dec. 28.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

The NFC West title and a playoff berth are in hand, so Rams coach Sean McVay will rest several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, among others.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will start in place of Stafford, with Stetson Bennett as the backup.

Garoppolo, 33, last started a game in October 2023 for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 11th-year pro has passed for 94 touchdowns, with 51 interceptions, during a career that also included stints with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.

With Williams sitting out, rookie Blake Corum will get increased opportunities. The third-round draft pick from Michigan has rushed for 197 yards in 56 carries. In each of the last two games, Corum made impressive cutback runs for significant gains, only to have each one nullified because of a penalty.

