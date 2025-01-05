Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams playoff explainer: Here are the four teams they could face

Rams coach Sean McVay won’t know his playoff opponent until the completion of Week 18.

Now that the Rams have clinched a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has a decision to make.

Does he play starters to ensure the best chance of beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and retaining the No. 3 seed? Or does he rest quarterback Matthew Stafford and others and take his chances that the Rams might fall to No. 4?

Final seedings and playoff matchups will not be determined until after Sunday’s games, but the Rams are positioned to play a wild-card game against either the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions.