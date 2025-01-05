Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams playoff explainer: Here are the four teams they could face
Now that the Rams have clinched a playoff spot, coach Sean McVay has a decision to make.
Does he play starters to ensure the best chance of beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and retaining the No. 3 seed? Or does he rest quarterback Matthew Stafford and others and take his chances that the Rams might fall to No. 4?
Final seedings and playoff matchups will not be determined until after Sunday’s games, but the Rams are positioned to play a wild-card game against either the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions.
With the Rams having clinched a playoff spot, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Kevin Dotson will be held out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Joe Noteboom will play left tackle, and Jonah Jackson right guard, McVay said. Warren McClendon Jr. is expected to start in place of right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is out for a second consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.
The NFC West title and a playoff berth are in hand, so Rams coach Sean McVay will rest several starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, among others.
Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo will start in place of Stafford, with Stetson Bennett as the backup.
Garoppolo, 33, last started a game in October 2023 for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 11th-year pro has passed for 94 touchdowns, with 51 interceptions, during a career that also included stints with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders.
With Williams sitting out, rookie Blake Corum will get increased opportunities. The third-round draft pick from Michigan has rushed for 197 yards in 56 carries. In each of the last two games, Corum made impressive cutback runs for significant gains, only to have each one nullified because of a penalty.