Les Snead thrilled Rams players were ones who won over Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams tried and failed to incorporate a veteran receiver into their offense, DeSean Jackson’s tenure with the team ending after eight games.

Will it be different with Odell Beckham Jr.?

Rams general manager Les Snead said Friday that he was not worried about team chemistry and Beckham’s ability to fit in.

“Not concerned but that’s still evolving,” Snead said during a video conference with reporters. “We wouldn’t have, let’s call it, partnered with Odell if we felt like it was going to be a concern, but the chemistry aspect still has to evolve.”

Beckham, who agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year contract, arrived in Los Angeles on Friday. His status for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is uncertain.

The Rams are 7-2 and regarded as a contender to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February.

“The neat thing in Odell’s process is winning was important to him,” Snead said, “and we were a team that offered that chance.”

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson have been the starting receivers, but the Rams were in need of depth because Jackson was released and rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris suffered season-ending injuries.

The Rams had designs on reacquiring Josh Reynolds, a 2017 fourth-round draft pick who played four seasons for the Rams before signing as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. Reynolds was put on waivers by the Titans this week. The Rams put in a claim, but the Detroit Lions were awarded Reynolds because they were higher on the claim list.

Snead declined to say whether the Rams made initial overtures to Beckham, or Beckham contacted the Rams.

But Rams players helped recruit the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“It is pretty neat when you have players who, let’s call it, get on their platform, and recruit,” Snead said.

Beckham did not want to come to the Rams until he spoke with Rams receivers to “really get their blessing,” Snead said.

“‘Are y’all good with me coming to be a part of this 2021 journey?’ That was the neat part of, let’s call it his vetting process,” Snead said.