Super Bowl or bust: Five takeaways from the Rams’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams signed free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., packing the roster with yet another star player.

Here’s what we learned from the move:

The Rams are all-in for a Super Bowl run

Wait, that was apparent way back in January when the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And when they signed DeSean Jackson. And when they traded for Sony Michel. And when they traded for Von Miller.

But this move smacked of something more.

The Rams’ chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, general manager Les Snead and vice president Tony Pastoorshave clearly been charged with doing whatever it takes — and we mean whatever it takes — to ensure that owner Stan Kroenke can understatedly strut when Super Bowl LVI is played at $5-billion SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.

The wattage from Beckham’s star power will require Kroenke to don his trademark shades.

Chemistry is delicate

The Rams mutually parted ways with Jackson on Nov. 2 because he was frustrated with his limited role.

Now Beckham must prove he can seamlessly blend in a receiver position group that includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Under coach Sean McVay and receivers coach Eric Yarber, Rams wideouts have proved selfless as pass catchers and blockers.

But don’t be fooled. These are pros. They all want their fair share of touches.

Remember that Woods — like Jackson did after a game against the Indianapolis Colts — spoke with McVay after a particularly frustrating game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Beckham was apparently not fond of the number of targets he got in Cleveland. Will he be in L.A.?

Star power can be fleeting with the Rams

There’s a guy who was the talk of the Rams and the NFL last week.

Fellow by the name of Von Miller. You know, a pretty good outside linebacker. Probable Hall of Famer.

Miller’s situation with the Rams, while still high profile and perhaps more impactful, takes a backseat to Beckham, a lightning rod of interest.

Matthew Stafford could get used to this

During 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford saw star players mostly go somewhere else.

Now, seemingly everyone wants to join the galaxy of stars in Los Angeles.

The Rams signed Beckham to a one-year contract, so there is no guarantee he will be with the Rams beyond the rest of this season.

Regardless, he surely won’t be the last playmaker to find his way to the Rams.

Creating buzz is easy, winning games is harder

OK, once again the Rams are commanding attention.

But they still trail the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. And Russell Wilson is on his way back to the Seattle Seahawks. And the San Francisco 49ers have defeated the Rams four games in a row.

The Rams also must travel to play the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

A playoff run to the Super Bowl run is far from a sure thing.

But Beckham should make the attempt much more compelling.