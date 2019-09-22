Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Browns depleted secondary does first-rate job against Rams, but that wasn’t enough

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods makes a diving catch in front of Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell.
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods makes a diving catch in front of Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell during the second quarter of the Rams’ 20-13 victory.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
6 AM
Share
CLEVELAND — 

There was a Super Bowl feel to Rams-Browns.

In other words, the score at halftime was 6-3.

While that harkened back to the Rams’ disappointing performance in the Super Bowl against New England last February, it was also a tribute to a remarkably resilient Cleveland defense. (The Patriots were up at halftime in that one 3-0.)

After all, the Browns were without their entire starting secondary, an almost inconceivable predicament just three weeks into the season.

Advertisement

“I know they didn’t have their DBs this week,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said after his team’s 20-13 victory, “but they did a good job of holding us down.”

Rams
Farmer: Aaron Donald proves to be an unstoppable force against the Browns’ offensive line
464598_SP_0922_rams_browns18_WJS.jpg
Rams
Farmer: Aaron Donald proves to be an unstoppable force against the Browns’ offensive line
Aaron Donald was a relentless against Cleveland, a defensive tackle forever in the face of quarterback Baker Mayfield during Rams’ 20-13 victory.
More Coverage
Browns depleted secondary does first-rate job against Rams, but that wasn’t enough
Rams’ defense thwarts Baker Mayfield and Browns in the final seconds to preserve win

Deactivated for this, the first Sunday Night Football game in Cleveland in 11 years, were starting Browns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, and safeties Morgan Burnett and Damarious Randall.

Ward and Williams were added to the injury report last Thursday with hamstring issues, Randall missed the past two games because of a concussion, and Burnett suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Basically, the Browns secondary was tertiary.

Advertisement

It was a clutch performance by a downtrodden franchise that, since relaunching in 1999, has had a league-high 41 different coach/quarterback combinations and hasn’t won a playoff game since 1994. The Browns are in the spotlight this season, however, with four prime-time games.

1/13
Rams safety John Johnson celebrates his end-zone interception to seal his team’s 20-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/13
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knocks the ball out of Rams quarterback Jared Goff hands during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
3/13
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield passes while under pressure from Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/13
Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks can’t make the catch while battling Browns safety Eric Murray during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/13
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods makes a diving catch in front of Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell during the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/13
Rams linebacker Clay Matthews celebrates with teammate Aaron Donald after sacking of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
7/13
Rams running back Todd Gurley picks up yards against the Browns’ defense during the fourth quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
8/13
Browns running back Nick Chubb is stopped by multiple Rams players, including linebacker Clay Matthews, right, during the first quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
9/13
Browns linebacker Joe Schobert picks up a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff (not pictured) late in the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/13
Rams quarterback Jared Goff escapes a tackle from Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in the second quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
11/13
Rams wide receiver receiver Cooper Kupp picks up yards against the Browns defense.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
12/13
Rams linebackers Clay Matthews, left, and Dante Fowler Jr. sack Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the third quarter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
13/13
Rams linebacker Clay Matthews, left, celebrates with defensive tackle Aaron Donald after sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams had a strong defensive performance of their own, but somehow it was more surprising by the Browns, facing an explosive offense with the eyes of the football world watching.

The first half was a masterpiece by the home team. With the packed house at FirstEnergy Stadium on its feet, the Browns shut down the Los Angeles ground game, blanketed the receivers, and turned up the heat on Goff.

“They were trying to get us out-flanked a few times and were getting to the line of scrimmage quick,” said Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson, filling in for injured starter Christian Kirksey. “We made those adjustments and got better as the game went on.”

A huge play came late in the second quarter, when defensive end Myles Garrett got behind Goff and raked the ball out of his hand while he was trying to throw. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert scooped up the loose ball and returned it 17 yards to the Rams’ 21-yard line.

Three incomplete passes followed, setting the stage for a 35-yard field goal by Austin Seibert that gave Cleveland a slim lead going into the locker room.

At halftime, the Browns honored legendary linebacker Clay Matthews, their all-time sack leader, whose namesake now plays for the Rams. It was a fitting ceremony in light of the way the Cleveland defense clamped down.

“More plays for us to make, more money to be made,” said Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson on the mentality of Cleveland’s scrappy, patchwork unit. “That’s how you look at it. Play defense.”

Rams
Rams’ defense thwarts Baker Mayfield and Browns in the final seconds to preserve win
464598_SP_0922_rams_browns5_WJS.jpg
Rams
Rams’ defense thwarts Baker Mayfield and Browns in the final seconds to preserve win
The Rams’ defense stopped the Cleveland Browns from inside the five-yard line during the final seconds to hold on for a 20-13 road victory.
More Coverage
Farmer: Aaron Donald proves to be an unstoppable force against the Browns
Photos: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns
Advertisement

In the third quarter, after the teams traded touchdowns, cornerback T.J. Carrie — filling in for Ward — made a diving interception of a pass for Brandin Cooks.

It certainly wasn’t a perfect game by Cleveland’s defense.

A costly error came in the fourth quarter when safety Jermaine Whitehead was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Goff at the end of a scramble. That put the Rams in position for a field goal that extended their lead to 20-13.

But the Browns weren’t done. Safety Juston Burris, who had been cut by Cleveland and Oakland and re-signed with the Browns late last week, intercepted a tipped Goff pass with 2:46 left to give the home team another chance.

“He was on the team in training camp, so he knows the defense a little bit,” Richardson said of Burris. “He was a rookie when I was with the Jets, so I know him and what he brings to the table.”

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement