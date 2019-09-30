Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Depleted Rams defense to face Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on a short week

Seahawks Cardinals Football
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will face a depleted Rams defense on Thursday night.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2019
10:46 AM
A Rams defense that got exploited by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston now faces the prospect of going up against Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks with depleted manpower.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was evaluated for a concussion, rookie safety Taylor Rapp suffered an ankle injury and linebacker Bryce Hager left the game because of a neck/shoulder injury during the Rams’ 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams play the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night.

In the fourth quarter, Peters got beat by receiver Mike Evans for a 67-yard touchdown, one of four touchdown passes delivered by Winston. A few minutes later, however, Peters intercepted a pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown, pulling the Rams to within five points. Peters was hit hard as he crossed the goal line, causing him to be evaluated for a concussion.

Peters was not made available to reporters after the game, but in the locker room he rode a stationary bicycle with teammates as trainers began immediate recovery efforts to prepare the Rams for Thursday night’s game.

Rapp, a second-round draft pick, has become a key rotational player in a position group that includes starters Eric Weddle and John Johnson and back-up Marqui Christian. Rapp was injured in the third quarter against the Buccaneers. He left the locker room on crutches and was carted up the ramp outside the locker room.

Hager had made two tackles before he was injured.

