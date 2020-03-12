Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams take precautions in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The Rams are trying to limit public exposure for their employees.
(Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
6:02 PM
As with a growing number of NFL teams, the Rams on Thursday took precautions in the wake of the coronavirus, asking employees to work from home and restricting work-related travel.

“The Los Angeles Rams are asking employees to work from home,” the team said in a statement. “We have also suspended team-sponsored activities until further notice.

“Our personnel department will not host college draftee visits and our scouts will not travel to attend any college workouts.”

The directive applies to all employees — including coaches and executives — but team trainers are expected to work out a schedule that will allow players rehabilitating from injuries to continue to do so, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The Rams’ practice facility is located in Thousand Oaks. The team’s corporate offices are in Agoura Hills.

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual owners meetings, which had been scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. The new league year, which marks the beginning of free agency, remains scheduled to begin Wednesday. The draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Voluntary offseason workout programs are scheduled to begin next month — the Rams on April 20 — and training camps do not open until late July.

