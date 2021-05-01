Rams pick defensive lineman, cornerback in Round 4 of NFL draft

The Rams started Day 3 of the NFL draft by getting help on the defensive line, and also made a trade. They traded the 121st pick in the fourth round and the 209th pick (sixth round) to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for picks 130 (fourth round), 170 (fifth round) and 249 (seventh round).

BOBBY BROWN III, defensive line

6 feet 4, 321 pounds, Texas A&M, Round 4, Pick 117

Notable: Brown was voted to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team in 2018 and was named All-SEC in 2020.

Last season: Brown made 22 tackles, including 7.5 for losses. He recorded 5.5 sacks.

Advertisement

Why the Rams drafted him: After trading Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions and watching Morgan Fox sign a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers, the Rams were in need of depth along the defensive front. Brown joins a line that includes star Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Rams added cornerback Robert Rochell of Central Arkansas in the fourth round of the NFL draft. (Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

ROBERT ROCHELL, cornerback

6 feet, 193 pounds, Central Arkansas, Round 4, Pick 130

Notable: Rochell caught the eye of NFL scouts in 2019 when he intercepted five passes and broke up 13 passes and was voted All-Southland Conference.

Last season: Rochell played in seven games and broke up three passes.

Why the Rams drafted him: Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams are the starting cornerbacks but Rochell could compete with David Long and, perhaps, Terrrell Burgess to replace Troy Hill at slot cornerback. Williams is playing on a one-year contract, so Rochell could be groomed for larger role.