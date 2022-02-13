Rams

Photos: Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

By Gina Ferazzi
Robert GauthierWally Skalij
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids a tackle by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Rams defenders gang tackle Bengals running back Joe Mixon during the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase makes a one-handed catch while defended by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the first quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for the first touchdown of the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie tackles Rams running back Cam Akers on a sweep during the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth huddles with his team before the start of the Super Bowl game.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams players run onto the field for player introductions for the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

